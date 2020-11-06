CoD Mobile players "disgusted" by price of first-ever Mythic weapon - Dexerto

Another massive Warzone event is heating up as popular content creator and battle royale champion Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is hosting his very own tournament with $300,000 on the line.

Following close behind Vikkstar’s original Warzone competition, HusKerrs is next in line for his own huge Call of Duty event. HusKerrs Howl aims to crown the best partners in the world as this unique event focuses on Duos action.

After making history as the first player to pass six figures in Warzone winnings, it’s only fitting that HusKerrs’ event comes with the biggest prize pool yet. A whopping $300,000 is up for grabs over the course of two weeks.

From the teams that will be dropping in to when each round of action is taking place, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event.

Excited to announce the HusKerrs' Howl multiday Warzone competition! HUGE prize pool of $300k, with a special Zombie event on Oct. 30th. Tune in at 1pm PDT on Oct. 30th, 31st, and Nov. 5th, 6th, and 7th! Check out my stream or https://t.co/Yw7KN3w3iF pic.twitter.com/Q0wAKXsEJc — NRG HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) October 28, 2020

What is the HusKerrs Howl Warzone event?

The HusKerrs Howl event is one of the biggest Warzone tournaments to date. Not just in terms of prizing, but in how long it’s set to last and how many teams will be getting involved.

Duos will be dropping into Verdansk across multiple weeks in order to qualify for the Finals. Additionally, there’s also a special one-off Zombie Trios section to get things going before the Duos competition really begins.

Read more: Warzone release date in Black Ops Cold War confirmed for December

A brand new Twitch channel has been created just for this event with HusKerrs set to host. We’ve embedded this below for your convenience. Expect almost every competitor to be sharing their own perspective throughout the tournament as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event schedule

First up is the special Zombie Day event on Friday, October 30 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. This is a unique Trios competition in the Zombie Royale playlists. Only one team can take out the prize for what is essentially a warm-up run before the real show starts up.

The following day on October 31, Duos will be dropping in for the first round of qualifying action. This will be followed up by the second and third rounds on November 5 and November 6 respectively.

Read more: 4 features Warzone desperately needs in Black Ops Cold War

Last but not least, the best Duos from the qualifiers will advance through to the Finals. This takes place on November 7 to determine the overall winner of the HusKerrs Howl event.

HusKerrs Howl Zombie Royale results

For this opening portion of the event, Trios were dropping into the limited-time Zombie Royale playlist. With Verdansk pitch black and powerful Zombies all over the map, it was certainly one of the more unique challenges to date. All of the expected names were involved though given the unique format of this competition, teams weren’t limited by a KD cap of any kind.

Two teams failed to win a single round though others blitzed through the upper bracket without dropping a round. Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner had the Zombie playlist on lock as they took down some stacked Trios on their way to the Grand Finals.

They matched up against Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated. While they finally lost their first round of the event, Tfue’s team kept the momentum alive and took out the trophy on day one. There might not be another Zombie-themed Warzone competition for another 12 months, so they’ll have some rare bragging rights until the Haunting of Verdansk returns.

Placement Team Prize 1st Destroy, Tfue, & Zlaner $30,000 2nd Aydan, SuperEvan, & Rated – 3rd HusKerrs, Symfuhny, & Tommey – 4th IcemanIsaac, Rallied, & FeLo – 5th FormaL, Scump, & Ricky – 6th TeePee, Dougisraw, & Unrational – 7th Priestahh, Swagg, & Booya – 8th TimTheTatman, aHTracT12, & Frozone – 9th Bobby, Crimsix, & Censor – 10th DadBodGaming, PickNickBasket, & Oakleyboiii – 11th DiazBiffle, Repullze, & LuckyChamu – 12th Merk, Maven, & Crowder –

HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #1 results

With the event now shifting to Duos competition, teams came out firing on all cylinders. HusKerrs Howl boasts the biggest prize pool to date so every singly round mattered more than ever before. Certain players found their groove early on and swept right through their opponents in the opening round. The likes of Maven & Merk, Tfue & Destroy, and even TeePee & Crowder were all knocked out of the running early on.

Veteran Warzone competitors proved themselves once again in this first qualifier, however. From Tommey & Rated to Symfuhny and HusKerrs himself, everyone was gunning for the all-important top three. In his very own event, HusKerrs came extremely close to clinching a spot in the finals. He finished in fourth place, just one spot away from punching his ticket alongside Symfuhny.

Ultimately, the first qualifying event came down to a heated standoff between the Duos of Tommey & Rated and Zlaner & Aydan. It didn’t take long to determine the overall winner though, as Zlaner & Aydan played their best games yet and cruised through to a 3-0 win.

Placement Team Prize 1st Zlaner & Aydan $30,000 + Spot in the Finals 2nd Tommey & Rated Spot in the Finals 3rd SuperEvan & Diazbiffle Spot in the Finals 4th Symfuhny & HusKerrs – 5th IcemanIsaac & exzachtt – 6th Repullze & Priestahh – 7th Dashy & Almxnd – 8th Scump & FormaL – 9th DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket – 10th DougisRaw & Ricky – 11th Swagg & Booya – 12th TeePee & Crowder – 13th Bobbypoff & Crimsix – 14th LuckyChamu & JoeWoe – 15th Maven & Merk – 16th Tfue & Destroy –

HusKerrs Howl Qualifier #2 results

For the second qualifying event, only eight Duos were lined up to earn a spot in the finals. Every single player in this round of action came straight from the first qualifier, there were no new duos dropping in. While the foes might have been familiar, results were as unpredictable as ever.

After coming up close in the first round, HusKerrs himself failed to win a single round with his partner Symfuhny. Similarly, IcemanIsaac & exzachtt were also knocked out in the very first round. However, things turned around for Duos that couldn’t quite keep up in the first qualifier.

After placing 13th and 7th respectively, Bobbypoff & Crimsix met Dashy & Almxnd in the grand finals. It was a close affair after a first outing earlier in the day. The same winners pushed through both rounds though as Bobbypoff & Crimsix proved too strong.

Placement Team Prize 1st Bobbypoff & Crimsix $20,000 + Spot in the Finals 2nd Dashy & Almxnd $10,000 + Spot in the Finals 3rd DougisRaw & Ricky – 4th Tfue & Destroy – 5th LuckyChamu & JoeWoe – 6th DadBodGaming & PickNickBasket – 7th IcemanIsaac & exzachtt – 8th Symfuhny & HusKerrs –

HusKerrs Howl Warzone event format

This particular Warzone competition is for Duos only and will feature a double-elimination bracket. 16 teams will be dropping in for the first day of action. They will go head to head until the very end with only the Top 3 qualifying for the Finals.

For the final two days of the qualifiers, only eight duos will be playing. From here, the Top 2 make it into the Finals. This makes seven Duos so HusKerrs will be taking the eighth and final spot.

As teams are going head to head, the Duo with the highest point total in each matchup will advance. No different from most Warzone events, teams will be awarded one point per elimination. There’s currently no telling how many points will be awarded for higher placements in each match.

Read more: Warzone FOV setting on PC can reduce visual recoil on weapons

Stay tuned over the coming days for full recaps and results as the action gets underway. Big names such as Symfuhny, Aydan, and TeePee are all expected for the event. So it’s sure to be an intense tournament.