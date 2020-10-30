 CoD Mobile devs explain why Overkill perk hasn't been added yet - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CoD Mobile devs explain why Overkill perk hasn’t been added yet

Published: 30/Oct/2020 13:26

by Connor Bennett
CoD Mobile character standing tall
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have shed a little bit more light on why the Overkill perk hasn’t been added just yet despite being teased for a few seasons now.

With each new Call of Duty Mobile season, fans of the game are treated to a whole batch of new content, typically including a new weapon, new map, new skins, and a new character. 

Back in CoD Mobile Season 8, the Overkill perk was supposed to be added alongside Quick Fix and Shrapnel. Though the other two made it in, Overkill was left locked until being removed not too long ago. 

The removal of the perk, which has been a staple in other CoD titles, has had fans questioning whether the devs are getting rid of it entirely, and now, they’ve shed a little more light on what’s happened. 

Overkill perk in the CoD mobile create a class screen
Screenshot via CoD Mobile
Overkill was listed a perk for CoD Mobile but was never available.

Following their October 29 Community Update, where they revealed some additional content for Halloween, as well as going over bug fixes for the current season, the devs were quizzed on plenty of different topics – including Overkill. 

Players asked if it was still in the works and if they had any further info to add, given that players have been waiting quite a while to see it. “No, not yet. Still the same situation as before where we aren’t quite comfortable enough with weapon balance after the introduction of Gunsmith,”  the devs replied. 

Adding on to that, they continued: “We need weapon balance to be damn near perfect before we drop Overkill into the mix since that can have a huge effect on weapon balance as well.”

Comment from discussion COD_Mobile_Official’s comment from discussion "Call of Duty: Mobile – October 29nd Update".

Given that the power of balancing is in the hands of the devs, there’s no telling as to when the mobile game will be balanced enough for Overkill to be introduced. 

Fans who have been waiting for the perk will be hoping that this day comes sooner rather than later, but, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty

Sniping is overpowered in Black Ops Cold War? Ft. NoisyButters | CI Podcast #7

Published: 30/Oct/2020 12:48 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 12:49

by Shane King
Cold War Sniping Overpowered

100 Thieves Black Ops Cold War Charlie Intel Podcast Chicago Huntsmen OpTic Gaming

With Black Ops Cold war just around the corner, there has been plenty of talk about the balance of the game and if the game will be enjoyable to play on release.

Mike & Keshav welcome Hannah ‘NoisyButters’ Bryan to Episode #7 of the CharlieIntel Podcast. During this week’s episode, we delve into the specifics of sniping in Black Ops Cold War. The hosts also go into the implications of 100 Thieves possibly joining the CDL and what this means for OpTic.

With NoisyButters, the group speaks about sniping through all the Call of Duty franchise and how it has evolved into what it is today in Modern Warfare. They also discuss what her top three favorite snipers are throughout all the games.

They also talk about 100 Thieves possibly entering the CDL and LA Thieves and what this means regarding the Chicago spot whether that be the Chicago OpTic or if they continue as the Huntsmen.

You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts as well.