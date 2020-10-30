CoD Mobile devs explain why Overkill perk hasn't been added yet - Dexerto

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have shed a little bit more light on why the Overkill perk hasn’t been added just yet despite being teased for a few seasons now.

With each new Call of Duty Mobile season, fans of the game are treated to a whole batch of new content, typically including a new weapon, new map, new skins, and a new character.

Back in CoD Mobile Season 8, the Overkill perk was supposed to be added alongside Quick Fix and Shrapnel. Though the other two made it in, Overkill was left locked until being removed not too long ago.

The removal of the perk, which has been a staple in other CoD titles, has had fans questioning whether the devs are getting rid of it entirely, and now, they’ve shed a little more light on what’s happened.

Following their October 29 Community Update, where they revealed some additional content for Halloween, as well as going over bug fixes for the current season, the devs were quizzed on plenty of different topics – including Overkill.

Players asked if it was still in the works and if they had any further info to add, given that players have been waiting quite a while to see it. “No, not yet. Still the same situation as before where we aren’t quite comfortable enough with weapon balance after the introduction of Gunsmith,” the devs replied.

Adding on to that, they continued: “We need weapon balance to be damn near perfect before we drop Overkill into the mix since that can have a huge effect on weapon balance as well.”

Given that the power of balancing is in the hands of the devs, there’s no telling as to when the mobile game will be balanced enough for Overkill to be introduced.

Fans who have been waiting for the perk will be hoping that this day comes sooner rather than later, but, we’ll just have to wait and see.