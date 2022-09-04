CoD leaker claims Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is “waiting” for release despite Activision denials

Fresh Call of Duty leaks claim that Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is just “waiting to be released”, despite previous denials from Activision that such a game exists.

Remastering old games has long been a hot topic in the Call of Duty community, especially since Modern Warfare Remastered dropped with Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare 2’s reskinned campaign dropped in 2020.

As a result, nostalgic CoD fans have questioned whether a remastered version of 2011’s Modern Warfare 3 could follow.

Rumors have swirled since 2021, with leakers claiming that the remaster has been developed. However, Activision have since denied such a game is being worked on, telling CharlieIntel back in August 2021 that “a remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist.”

The entire saga has taken another twist, though.

CoD leaker claims MW3 Remastered “isn’t cancelled”

On September 2, reputable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope, who has previously published information about 2022’s Modern Warfare II correctly, claimed that an Activision source has told them MW3 Remastered does exist and is actually completed.

The leaker said: “When I asked a source whether or not MW3 Campaign Remastered might ever see the light of day they had the following to say: “MW3 Campaign Remastered isn’t cancelled like previously reported. It is complete & is just sitting there waiting for the right time to be released.””

It’s worth noting that the leaks, despite Hope’s previous track record, directly contradict Activision’s official line.

Whether Activision have changed their tune since the August 2021 denial is another matter, but Hope seems convinced that MW3’s much-loved Campaign has been remastered and is merely awaiting a green light to launch.

As the leaker also pointed out, Activision have previously denied rumors of previous remasters (like MW2), only to drop them at a later date.

It will remain unclear whether a MW3 Remaster exists until it’s officially confirmed by Activision but, with the new leaks claiming it is merely waiting for launch, fan excitement will only go one way.