CoD leaker claims Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered is “definitely” coming in 2021 - Dexerto

New Call of Duty leaks suggest that Modern Warfare 3’s campaign will be remastered and released in 2021. It is also thought to be dropping as a PS5 exclusive, at least initially.

Many CoD fans will remember the clamor in the community for a full remaster of Modern Warfare 2, for many their favorite installment of all time. We did get a remastered Modern Warfare 2 Campaign but, despite the wishes of many, no multiplayer remaster ever came to light. There have been reports that MW2’s multiplayer has been remastered – just not released.

While the calls for MW3 Remastered have not been as sustained, it’s fair to assume many would like a re-skinned and updated version of the 2011 title. It looks like they’ll finally be getting their way, at least if the latest rumors are to be believed.

These leaks come by way of TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, a user who has in the past provided accurate leaks regarding calling cards and in-game events. On May 1, he tweeted that Modern Warfare 3 Campaign will be coming in 2021, most likely as a PlayStation exclusive to begin with.

“Was told that MW3 Campaign remastered is definitely coming this year,” they said, “and should be coming Q2 which is the original plan, one month exclusive to PlayStation.”

A follow-up tweet provided more clarity on the matter, explaining: “It was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case. Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year”.

Worded this a bit weird So, it was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case (date). Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

Quarter two of 2021 would encompass anywhere from March to the end of May, so it appears that the game may have been delayed slightly.

What the leaker is clear on though, is that the game will “definitely” be dropping at some point this year. Unfortunately, it appears to be another Campaign-only remaster, so fans of MW3’s multiplayer won’t be getting a re-skinned version of that just yet.

Despite the accuracy of TheMW2Ghost’s past leaks, there are no guarantees over any MW3 Remastered titles, at least until Activision confirms it through official channels.