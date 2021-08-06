Activision finally respond to CoD Modern Warfare 3 remaster rumors

For a while now fans have been speculating that there will be a remake of the classic Modern Warfare 3. Activision have confirmed to Charlie Intel that a remastered version of MW3 doesn’t exist.

People started to hear rumors of the Remastered MW3 after Modern Warfare 2 saw a remastered version of its campaign released. These rumors came earlier this year in March, when CoD leaker ‘TheGamingRevolution’ claimed that Modern Warfare 3 was confirmed to be in development to be remastered.

Although there was no confirmation from Activision about these rumors that didn’t stop the community from digging deeper to try and unveil secrets to the community.

Another leak came from a known Call of Duty leaker ‘MW2 Ghost’ and reported back in May that they were told the MW3 campaign was definitely getting remastered and coming later in the year.

Was told that MW3 Campaign remastered is definitely coming this year, and should be coming Q2 which is the original plan, one month exclusive to PlayStation — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

Rumors of Modern Warfare 3 Remastered shut down

Activision has come forward to set everyone straight on the rumors that are floating around MW3. An Activision spokesperson said in a statement released to Charlie INTEL that, “A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, does not exist. Any reports otherwise are incorrect.”

This sets the record straight and despite any rumors or fan’s hopes of a possible rework of MW3 the company has said there will not be one.

Previously there have only been 2 CoDs remastered, which were the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare which saw a full rework from campaign to multiplayer. There have been no other announcements from Activision regarding future plans to remaster any previous titles.

For now players are expected to see a new title every year with an integration to CoD Warzone, the company’s popular Battle Royale game.