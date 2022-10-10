CoD leaker claims footballers Messi, Neymar & more will be Modern Warfare 2 Operators

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

A renowned Call of Duty leaker has suggested that some of the world’s greatest footballers could arrive in Modern Warfare 2, with names such as Messi and Neymar listed as potential Operators in the upcoming title.

Call of Duty is always finding new ways to break ground, make things fresh, and put itself ahead of the competition.

While this often comes in the form of new features in their games, new technology, or changing up how things work, you can’t argue that any CoD game is the same as the last.

They also get ahead, however, through their marketing techniques, with game trailers earning millions of views and getting some of the biggest names across all industries involved.

They’ve had big collaborations in the past, with cosmetics focused around Rambo, Scream, Die Hard, and more, as well as trailers including celebrities ranging from Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby to Pete Davidson and Jack Harlow.

It looks like they’re going big on the sports front with Modern Warfare 2, however, if these leaks are accurate.

Leaker TheGhostOfHope has posted a list of Operator names to Twitter, with the likes of Roze, Reyes, and Connor joined by notable football names Messi, Neymar, and Pogba

It’s unclear why exactly these names are included, but it seems unlikely that they’re simply new Operator names, given how huge they are in the football world.

Naturally, many fans have responded asking where the likes of Ronaldo and Haaland are on the list, but until developers Infinity Ward either comment on it, or Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, it’s impossible to say why exactly this is the case, if the leaks turn out to be accurate.