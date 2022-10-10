Call of Duty leaker claims controversial Roze skin will return for Modern Warfare 2

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

A Call of Duty leaker has claimed that the controversial Roze operator skin is set to return in Modern Warfare 2, and some fans aren’t too pleased by it.

As Call of Duty has dipped into the cosmetics market more and more over the last few years, there have been a few skins – both for characters and weapons – that have divided the opinion of the community.

Though, there hasn’t been a more controversial skin than Roze’s blacked-out look. The dark wetsuit became a problem back in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2019, as players constantly complained about being unable to see it in poorly lit parts of the map.

That prompted changes from the devs, who re-calibrated the lighting for different maps, but Roze has remained difficult to see at times regardless. Now, the character is set to haunt players for a little while yet.

Hated Roze Warzone skin set to return in Modern Warfare 2

Reliable Call of Duty leaker GhostOfHope claimed that the controversial operator is set to return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, with the hard-to-see skin also making a return.

“EXCLUSIVE: Roze will be a returning character and operator in Modern Warfare II,” they tweeted back in March, before claiming it was confirmed on October 9. “She has the black skin,” the leaker also tweeted at the time, leaving some players less than impressed.

“Oh dear lord not again,” said one. “And still no red name tags above enemies? Visibility is gonna be so bad FFS,” added another. “This better be a joke,” commented another.

As of writing, there is no word on whether Roze will available at launch or if it’ll come at a later date.

There may also be some outrage around the fact that previously purchased skins are not set to carry over to the new game and Warzone 2, so if you’ve purchased Roze before, you may have to do so again.