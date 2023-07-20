Warzone players brand Season 4 Reloaded “worst meta” of all time

Since Season 4 Reloaded was released the Warzone 2 meta has shifted greatly. The most used gun combination is the Basilisk pistol with Snakeshot rounds coupled with the X13 Auto, which some players are branding the “worst meta,” of all time.

Season 4 Reloaded saw the rise of pistols in Warzone 2, with the Basilisk revolvers and X13 Auto establishing themselves as the new close-range meta.

It’s no surprise either as they both have an incredible TTK. According to Warzone 2 expert JGOD, the X13 Auto can kill in just 455 ms, while the Akimbo Basilisks manage an extraordinary 360 ms up close. For context, that’s almost twice as fast as the ISO 45.

This combination has become especially prevalent on Vondel, a Resurgence map where gunfights are usually close quarters. They were so impactful that the July 19 update saw these two guns banned from Ranked Play.

Snakeshot Basilisk & X13 Auto named Warzone 2’s “worst meta” ever

A Warzone 2 player posted on Reddit showcasing a video of what they believe is the worst meta in the history of Call of Duty: Warzone.

The post states: “I present the all time worst meta combination of all time!” and shows off a series of kills where OP is able to dominate close quarters thanks to the meta pistol combo.

The replies were somewhat divisive with one reading “Not when the DMR/Mac-10 existed,” but another player countering that by saying “I lived through both and I think this is worse personally.”

Others compared the current pistol meta to some of the most infamous metas. Examples that were brought up include Sykov pistols, the hitscan SPR 208, Vanguard’s Double Barrel shotguns, and the launch AS-VAL which could shoot through any surface or wall.

Interestingly, very few comparisons were made to other Warzone 2 metas. When trying to decide what the battle royale’s worst meta ever is almost every suggestion was taken from the original game.

Regardless of whether it will go down as the worst meta or not, there’s no doubt that the Snakeshots and X13 Auto combo has proven controversial. Its dominance up close thanks to an incredible time to kill makes it difficult to beat, especially in the hands of a skilled player.