How to watch CDL Major 5: Schedule, Champs qualification & more

The final Major tournament of the Call of Duty League 2023 season is almost upon us, with all 12 teams headed to Toronto to make their mark and improve their seeding ahead of the Championship Weekend event in June. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The fifth and final Major of the 2023 CDL season is guaranteed to be a big one, especially with spots at Champs still on the line and teams fighting to earn their share of the $500k prize pool.

With LA Thieves going 1-4 in the online qualifiers straight after winning Major 4, all eyes are on them to bounce back and prove that the event wasn’t a fluke just weeks before the big one.

Not only that, but the likes of OpTic Texas and Toronto Ultra are still fighting for the top spot, while Vegas Legion and Minnesota Røkkr are going at it to try to secure the eighth and final seed — if not, even higher.

CDL Major 5 stream

As with every other event this season, the Major is being streamed live on the Call of Duty Twitch channel. Not only that, but you can also catch all the action on YouTube, where we reported the CDL has been in discussions to stream exclusively in the future in talks that have not died down since.

The tournament starts on Thursday, May 25.

CDL Major 5 schedule

Here’s the schedule for days 1 and 2 of the Major. This will be updated throughout the weekend.

Day 1 — Thursday, May 25

Round Match PST EST BST Winners Round 1 Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Legion 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Winners Round 1 New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Winners Round 1 Florida Mutineers vs OpTic Texas 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Winners Round 1 Minnesota Røkkr vs Boston Breach 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Day 2 — Friday, May 26

Round Match PST EST BST Losers Round 1 London Royal Ravens vs Loser of BOS/MIN 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM Losers Round 1 LA Guerrillas vs Loser of TOR/NYSL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Losers Round 1 LA Thieves vs Loser of TEX/FLA 1.30 PM 4.30 PM 9.30 PM Losers Round 1 Seattle Surge vs Loser of ATL/VEG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Losers Round 2 TBD vs TBD 4.30 PM 7.30 PM 12.30 AM

Champs qualification conditions

As it stands, five teams have earned their spot at Champs, while three are unable to qualify. That leaves four teams duking it out for the final three spots, and it’s all come down to the final tournament of the season. Here are their current point tallies:

6. Boston Breach: 190 CDL points

7. Seattle Surge: 190 CDL points

8. Minnesota Røkkr: 180 CDL points

9. Vegas Legion: 160 CDL points

Call of Duty League

Obviously, Legion are in the toughest spot, but they head into the tournament in solid form and with everything to play for.

In Winners Round 1, Breach and Rokkr face off against one another, which could prove disastrous for either one, but hugely beneficial to Vegas.

Finally, Seattle Surge start in the Loser’s Bracket, with a match against the loser of Atlanta FaZe vs Vegas Legion on the cards, possibly proving pivotal in how they end their season.

Here’s how teams can earn points at the Major to try to qualify:

1st – 65 CDL Points

2nd – 50 CDL Points

3rd – 40 CDL Points

4th – 30 CDL Points

5-6th – 20 CDL Points

7-8th – 10 CDL Points

9-12th – 0 CDL Points

CDL Major 5 teams