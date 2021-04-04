CDL: Kenny replaced by Temp on LA Thieves following medical emergency - Dexerto

Call of Duty League org Los Angeles Thieves have confirmed that Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda will temporarily replace Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Williams, as the latter recovers from a medical emergency.

The LA Thieves, despite incredible anticipation surrounding their return to competitive Call of Duty, have struggled to find consistency in their first Call of Duty League season.

They currently sit fifth in Stage 2’s Group A, with a disappointing 1-3 record. Their initial response to the issues was to replace Temp with rookie Venom, but positive results have remained elusive.

However, their struggles show no signs of abating, with confirmation late on April 3 that Kenny will be temporarily removed from the roster amid a medical emergency.

“Kenny will not be able to compete in tomorrow’s match,” their tweet read. “Temp will be standing in due to his past experience with our team. We can confirm Kenny is safe and recovering. We’ll be closely monitoring his health as we move into the Major.”

The game in question is against Los Angeles rivals the LA Guerrillas, with both teams looking to improve their mediocre form to this point. The previous clash between the two teams came at Stage 1’s Major, with the Guerrillas running out 3-0 winners.

Kenny is the only teammate affected, so it will be a straight swap for Temp. As the tweet also points out, it is unclear whether Kenny will be available to compete in Stage 2’s Major, which is set to take place from April 7 to 11. His health will be monitored going forwards, and a decision presumably taken closer to the time.

LA Thieves roster for the game against the Guerrillas is as follows:

Thomas ‘ TJHaLy ‘ Haly

‘ Haly Austin ‘ SlasheR ‘ Liddicoat

‘ Liddicoat Carlos ‘ Venom ‘ Hernandez

‘ Hernandez Donovan ‘Temp‘ Laroda

We wish Kenny a full and speedy recovery.