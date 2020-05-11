CDL Call of Duty League 2020 season: standings, schedule, format, more

The inaugural 2020 season of the newly-formed CoD League is now underway and we've got everything you need to know, including updated standings, the full tournament schedule, the official format and ruleset, and more.
UPDATE - Due to the ongoing global issues, the CDL has announced that all events will be played online for the 2020 season.
2020 might go down as the most important year for competitive CoD, as the esport debuted its new home-and-away franchise-based Call of Duty League. Featuring 12 teams based in 11 cities, the CDL represents the new era of CoD esports, made up of three important pillars: the pro circuit, amateur Challengers division, and the fans.
Starting from January and continuing until well into August, the CDL
will host events at some of the biggest cities in the world, both in the United States and abroad.
Below, you can find everything you need to know about the inaugural 2020 campaign.
Standings
Here are the current live standings for the CDL 2020 season, last updated following the CDL Los Angeles event. For information about how points work and the playoff structure, read the Format & Point Structure section below.
|PLACE
|TEAM
|CDL POINTS
|EVENTS PLAYED
|SEASON RECORD
|TOURNAMENT WINS
|1
|Atlanta FaZe
|170
|5
|15-2
|2 (Atlanta, Florida)
|2
|Dallas Empire
|150
|5
|13-6
|2 (Los Angeles, Chicago)
|3
|Chicago Huntsmen
|130
|5
|12-4
|1 (London)
|4
|Minnesota ROKKR
|110
|5
|11-8
|0
|5
|Florida Mutineers
|100
|5
|9-8
|1 (Dallas)
|6
|Paris Legion
|60
|5
|6-8
|0
|7
|London Royal Ravens
|50
|5
|5-8
|0
|8
|OpTic Gaming LA
|50
|5
|5-9
|0
|9
|Toronto Ultra
|40
|5
|4-8
|0
|10
|Seattle Surge
|40
|5
|4-10
|0
|11
|New York Subliners
|40
|5
|4-10
|0
|12
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|20
|5
|2-9
|0
Legend: Green = Playoff berth & first-round bye; Blue = Playoff berth; Yellow = Wild Card; Red = miss Playoffs
Max Points = The maximum number of CDL points a team could have earned based on the events they've attended.
Event Schedule
The 2020 CDL season is made up of 13 regular-season events — the Launch Weekend and 12 other tournaments that will be hosted by the different franchises.
A full schedule for all of these events can be found below, including the teams that have been chosen to compete at each. For your convenience, for the tournaments that have already taken place, we have linked our full coverage hubs, which include rebroadcasts of all the action, scores, top plays, interviews, and more.
LAUNCH WEEKEND - MINNESOTA RØKKR - COVERAGE HUB
Dates: January 24-26
The first-ever event of the CDL was also the only one that didn't feature a tournament-style format. All 12 teams participated and each played two matches against pre-determined opponents.
Four teams (FaZe, Huntsmen, ROKKR, and Legion) finished the weekend 2-0 while another four (Empire, Subliners, OpTic, and Surge) went winless at 0-2. Each win was worth 10 points, setting up the undefeated teams as early leaders in the season standings.
Teams:
- Atlanta FaZe (2-0)
- Chicago Huntsmen (2-0)
- Dallas Empire (0-2)
- Florida Mutineers (1-1)
- London Royal Ravens (1-1)
- Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-1)
- Minnesota RØKKR (2-0)
- New York Subliners (0-2)
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (0-2)
- Paris Legion (2-0)
- Seattle Surge (0-2)
- Toronto ULTRA (1-1)
LONDON ROYAL RAVENS HOME SERIES - COVERAGE HUB
The first tournament-style event of the 2020 CDL season saw Chicago Huntsmen crowned champions. Their 3-0 domination of the Empire in the grand final was their third win over Dallas just at this event alone and their fourth consecutive victory in the rivalry to start the season.
The top-four was rounded off with the two European sides - hosts London Royal Ravens and Paris Legion - who both crashed out in the semifinals after making it out of Group B.
Dates: February 8-9
Final placements:
- Chicago Huntsmen (+50 points)
- Dallas Empire (+30 points)
- London Royal Ravens (+20 points)
- Paris Legion (+20 points)
- Seattle Surge (+10 points)
- New York Subliners (+10 points)
- Los Angeles Guerrillas (+0 points)
- Toronto ULTRA (+0 points)
ATLANTA FAZE HOME SERIES - COVERAGE HUB
The CDL World Tour stopped at Atlanta, Georgia for its third event, and the Atlanta FaZe became the first franchise in the league's young history to win as the hometown team.
As expected, they made it all the way to the Grand Final, however, contrary to most predicted, their opponents ended up not being the Chicago Huntsmen, who were stunningly upset in the semifinals and handed their first-ever loss by the Florida Mutineers.
FaZe took care of business in the final against the Mutineers, destroying them in 3-0 fashion. The top-four was rounded off by Minnesota ROKKR, who too were an underdog coming out of the group stage.
Full event recap, scores, brackets, and more
Dates: February 22-23
Final Placements:
- Atlanta FaZe (+50 points)
- Florida Mutineers (+30)
- Chicago Huntsmen (+20)
- Minnesota ROKKR (+20)
- London Royal Ravens (+10)
- Paris Legion (+10)
- Toronto Ultra (+0)
- OpTic Gaming (+0)
LOS ANGELES GUERRILLAS & OPTIC GAMING LA HOME SERIES - COVERAGE HUB
The fourth Home Series of the 2020 season took place in Los Angeles, CA, hosted by the two hometown teams Guerrillas and OpTic Gaming. Dallas Empire were crowned victors, defeating Minnesota ROKKR in what ended up being an intense Grand Final.
Atlanta FaZe, who were heavily favored to win the event, ended up falling in the semifinals, taking just their first loss of the season. On the flip side, OpTic, who came into the event as the lone winless team, snagged two victories and made it all the way to the semis, a huge improvement over their dreadful start to the campaign.
Full event recap, highlights, scores, brackets, and more
Dates: March 7-8
Final Placements:
- Dallas Empire (+50 points)
- Minnesota ROKKR (+30)
- Atlanta FaZe (+20)
- OpTic Gaming LA (+20)
- Seattle Surge (+10)
- Florida Mutineers (+10)
- LA Guerrillas (+0)
- New York Subliners (+0)
DALLAS EMPIRE HOME SERIES (Online)
The first tournament since the CDL restructured to an online format turned out to be the most surprising one of the season so far, as Florida Mutineers claimed victory despite being the fifth-best team at the event in terms of standings.
Favorites Chicago Huntsmen and Dallas Empire both lost in the semifinals, to Mutineers and Minnesota ROKKR respectively, and the Grand Final turned out to be relatively one-sided, as Florida dominated the last three maps to win 3-1.
For a full recap of the event, check out our CDL Dallas post-event hub, which includes highlights, scores, brackets, and more.
Dates: April 10-12
Final Placements:
- Florida Mutineers (+50 points)
- Minnesota ROKKR (+30)
- Chicago Huntsmen (+20)
- Dallas Empire (+20)
- Paris Legion (+10)
- Toronto Ultra (+10)
- Seattle Surge (+0)
- Los Angeles Guerrillas (+0)
CHICAGO HUNSTMEN HOME SERIES (Online)
A tournament featuring the top three teams in the CDL was bound to finish with one of them on top, and it was Dallas Empire who became the first side to win two championships this season.
The victory was undoubtedly a statement one - not only did they finally get their first win against rivals Chicago Huntsmen in dominant 3-0 fashion, but they also defeated the vaunted Atlanta FaZe 3-1 in the Grand Final.
For a full recap of the event, check out our CDL Chicago post-event hub, which includes highlights, a summary of the Grand Final, brackets, scores, and more.
Dates: April 24-26
Final Placements:
- Dallas Empire (+50 points)
- Atlanta FaZe (+30)
- Chicago Huntsmen (+20)
- Seattle Surge (+20)
- New York Subliners(+10)
- Los Angeles Guerrillas (+10)
- London Royal Ravens (+0)
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (+0)
FLORIDA MUTINEERS HOME SERIES (Online)
CDL Florida was full of shocks and twists, but the one thing that didn't come as a surprise was Atlanta FaZe being crowned champions, becoming the second team after Dallas Empire to multiple tournament wins this season.
They took care of OpTic Gaming LA 3-1 in the Grand Final, a series that had its fair share of back-and-forth action. Despite the loss, OGLA put in their best performance of the season this weekend, by far, looking like a completely different squad after what had been a very disappointing campaign so far.
For a full recap of the event, check out our CDL Florida post-event hub, which includes highlights, brackets, scores, and more.
Dates: May 8-10
Final placements:
- Atlanta FaZe (+50 points)
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles (+30)
- New York Subliners (+20)
- Toronto ULTRA (+20)
- Minnesota RØKKR (+10)
- London Royal Ravens (+10)
- Florida Mutineers (+0)
- Paris Legion (+0)
SEATTLE SURGE HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: May 22-24
Teams:
- Chicago Huntsmen
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota RØKKR
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Seattle Surge
MINNESOTA RØKKR HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: June 5-7
Teams:
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota RØKKR
- Seattle Surge
- Toronto ULTRA
PARIS LEGION HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: June 19-21
Teams:
- Atlanta FaZe
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Toronto ULTRA
NEW YORK SUBLINERS HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: July 10-12
Teams:
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota RØKKR
- New York Subliners
- Paris Legion
- Toronto ULTRA
LONDON ROYAL RAVENS HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: July 17-19
Teams:
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- London Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Paris Legion
- Seattle Surge
TORONTO ULTRA HOME SERIES (Online)
Dates: July 24-26
Teams:
- Atlanta FaZe
- Chicago Huntsmen
- Dallas Empire
- Florida Mutineers
- Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Minnesota RØKKR
- Seattle Surge
- Toronto ULTRA
CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND
Dates: TBA
Details coming soon
Format & Point Structure
The Call of Duty League 2020 season features 13 regular-season events and Championship Weekend, where the World Champions for the inaugural campaign will be decided.
With the exception of Launch Weekend, which all 12 teams attended and played two matches each, all of these events are tournaments with a straight-up winner and placements.
CDL 2020 TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Each of the 12 regular-season tournaments will feature eight of the 12 franchises competing, so not every team will attend each event.
At each tournament, the eight teams will be split into two groups of four. The teams will play each other and the two squads that win two matches in each group will advance to the single-elimination bracket, from which the event's champion will be determined.
Each victory a team gets at these tournaments will be worth 10 points, with an additional 10 points going to the overall winner. This means that teams can earn up to 50 points by winning an event.
- 1st Place – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd Place – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points
CDL 2020 CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND
At the end of the regular season, after all 13 events have been played, the eight teams with the highest point totals will earn a spot in Championship Weekend. The top four advance directly into the main phase while the next four get in as Wild Cards.
The Wild Card teams will then play a single-elimination bracket to determine the two sides that advance to the next stage. The two victorious teams then play the third and fourth place sides in the first round of a double-elimination bracket. The top two seeds get a bye in this round.
The Grand Final will feature the team that made it out of the Winners Bracket against the Losers Bracket champion, with the latter needing to win two separate series to be crowned champions.
Competitive Ruleset
The CDL's competitive ruleset lists the maps, modes, game settings, and restricted items at official competitions and online tournaments. The latest version of the ruleset, v1.6, can be found below.
Latest changes (February 17)
- Search & Destroy – Round Time Limit: 1:30 (from 2:00)
- Domination – Round Time limit: 5 minutes (from 6 minutes)
Teams & Rosters
There are 12 total franchises representing 11 cities in the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League. Each team is required to have at least seven players signed to their active roster, with a maximum of ten, meaning that every roster has a starting five and at least two substitutes.
In addition, teams have also brought on coaches, analysts, and specialists to help supplement their roster, with some on the coaching staff also doubling up as subs.
|Franchise
|Roster / Staff
|Atlanta FaZe
|aBeZy, Simp, Cellium, MajorManiak, Priestahh, GRVTY (sub), JurNii (sub) / C: Crowder, RJ (assistant coach), EasyMac (analyst)
|Dallas Empire
|Clayster, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY, Crimsix, Tommey (sub), Tisch (sub)
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|AquA, Decemate, Blazt, Vivid, Spart, ACHES (sub), Saints (sub), Lacefield (sub), Ricky (sub) / C: Bevils, Ricky (assistant coach), Doug Liebe (analyst)
|OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|Dashy, TJHaLy, SlasheR, Kenny, Chino, Goonjar (sub), JKap (sub) / C: Pacman
|Minnesota RØKKR
|Silly, Assault, GodRx, Alexx, Asim, Exceed (sub), TTinyy (sub) / C: Saintt, REPPIN (lead analyst & assistant coach)
|Paris Legion
|Louqa, Shockz, Denz, KiSMET, Zed, Phantomz (sub), Breszy (sub) / C: Joshh, Op2 (coach), NovusVita (analyst)
|New York Subliners
|ZooMaa, Temp, Accuracy, Mack, Attach, Zer0 (sub), Censor (sub), Happy (sub) / C: Revan, JP Krez (analyst)
|Toronto Ultra
|Methodz, Bance, Classic, Cammy, MeTTalZ, Brack (sub), Lucky (sub), CleanX (sub), Loony (sub), Mayhem (sub) / C: MarkyB
|Florida Mutineers
|Frosty, Skyz, Maux, Havok, Fero, Prestinni (sub) Atura (sub) / C: Atura
|Chicago Huntsmen
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Arcitys, General, Gunless (sub), MBoZe (sub) / C: Sender, 2Pac (analyst)
|London Royal Ravens
|Jurd, Wuskin, Dylan, skrapz, Seany, Rated (sub), MadCat (sub) / C: Joee, ShAnE (strategic coach), Dominate (strategic coach)
|Seattle Surge
|Karma, Apathy, Octane, Slacked, Pandur, Enable (sub), Proto (sub) / C: JoeyNubzy, TeddyRecKs (analyst & SnD specialist)
Confirmed in-season roster changes
MAY 4
- JKap: OpTic Gaming LA > bench
- Chino: OpTic Gaming LA bench > starting lineup
APRIL 24
- Happy: New York Subliners > bench
- Mack: New York Subliners bench > starting lineup
APRIL 10
- Loony: Toronto Ultra > bench
- MettalZ: Toronto Ultra bench > starting lineup
APRIL 5
- Nastie: London Royal Ravens > bench
- Seany: London Royal Ravens bench > starting lineup
MARCH 13
- Rated: London Royal Ravens > bench
- Nastie: Free Agent > London Royal Ravens
MARCH 8
- Mack: Free Agent > New York Subliners bench
- Zer0: New York Subliners > bench
- Happy: New York Subliners bench > Starting lineup
MARCH 6
- Fero: No Name Esports > Florida Mutineers
- Prestinni: Florida Mutineers > bench
MARCH 5
- ACHES, Saints, Lacefield: Los Angeles Guerrillas > LAG bench
- Blazt, Vivid, Spart: LAG bench > Starting lineup