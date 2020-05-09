CDL Florida Home Series results & final placements [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Florida Home Series has reached its midway point, which means teams are already getting eliminated ahead of Championship Sunday.

The second day of a CDL tournament is when things get serious; after the table gets set with the initial four matches, the eight competing teams come into day two knowing that four of them will be sent packing early.

New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers, Paris Legion, and OpTic Gaming LA all lost their day one matches, so elimination was on the line when they faced each other in the first round of their respective groups' losers brackets.

Related - The Upset That Created One of CoD’s Greatest Dynasties:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NYTD6Va5Ww

Advertisement

Legion were the first team to get knocked out after OGLA handed them a resounding 3-0 loss. They were followed by Mutineers, as the hosts were unable to handle the improved form of Subliners and also found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 demolishing.

The third team eliminated were the Royal Ravens, who at least managed to earn 10 CDL Points for their efforts but were outmatched by a red hot OpTic team that served up yet another sweep.

CDL Florida final placements

Placement Team CDL Points Roster 1 50 2 30 3/4 20 3/4 20 5/6 10 5/6 London Royal Ravens 10 Skrapz, Wuskin, Dylan, Jurd, Seany 7/8 Florida Mutineers 0 Havok, Maux, Skyz, Fero, Frosty 7/8 Paris Legion 0 Louqa, Shockz, Denz, KiSMET, Zed

Advertisement

CDL Florida results

Here are all of the scores for this weekend's matches so far, with the teams in red having been eliminated from the Home Series.

Friday, May 8 - Day one recap & highlights

Round Match PST EST BST (May 8/9) AEST (May 9) Group B R1 Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group B R1 London Royal Ravens 3-2 OpTic Gaming LA 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group A R1 New York Subliners 1-3 Toronto Ultra 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 Minnesota ROKKR 3-0 Florida Mutineers 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, May 9

Round Match PST EST BST (May 9/10) AEST (May 10) Group B WR2 Atlanta FaZe 3-1 London Royal Ravens 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 Toronto Ultra 3-1 Minnesota ROKKR 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 Paris Legion 0-3 OpTic Gaming LA 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 New York Subliners 3-0 Florida Mutineers 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 London Royal Ravens 0-3 OpTic Gaming LA 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 Minnesota ROKKR vs New York Subliners 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 10

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (May 11) Semifinal 1 Atlanta FaZe vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Gaming LA 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Advertisement

Those new to the CDL will notice that the Home Series tournament brackets function a bit differently than Call of Duty competitions of old. The eight participating teams are split into two predetermined groups of four, with each group having a double-elimination bracket.

Two wins guarantees a spot in the next stage, while two losses mean elimination. Once the four playoff teams are set, the attention shifts to the championship bracket, which is actually single-elimination,

This means that a team can technically exit the tournament with only a single loss while another squad that had suffered a defeat in the previous stage can still win the whole thing.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

You can watch the remaining matches live and keep up with all of the Call of Duty action by visiting our CDL Florida Home Series hub and following us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for score updates.