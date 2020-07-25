CDL Toronto Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Toronto Home Series has reached its midway point, which means teams are starting to get eliminated ahead of Championship Sunday.

As the final Home Series of the 2020 season, CDL Toronto represents the last chance for teams to try and improve their position in the standings and seeding for the upcoming Playoffs.

Advertisement

However, since only four teams can advance to the third and final day of competition, the other half of the field will see their dreams of CDL glory end prematurely, as the eliminations are starting to roll in.

The first team to get knocked out was the Minnesota ROKKR, followed by Seattle Surge in the first round. Florida Mutineers also found themselves on the early chopping block after getting destroyed by Dallas Empire in the second round.

Advertisement

CDL Toronto final placements so far

Placement Team CDL Points Prize Money Roster 1 50 $50,000 2 30 $30,000 3/4 20 $10,000 3/4 20 $10,000 5/6 Chicago Huntsmen 10 Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Arcitys, Prestinni 5/6 Florida Mutineers 10 Frosty, Skyz, Havok, Fero, Owakening 7/8 Seattle Surge 0 Octane, Apathy, Slacked, Proto, Pandur 7/8 Minnesota ROKKR 0 Alexx, SiLLY, GodRx, Assault, Asim

CDL Toronto brackets & scores

Here are the results so far from this weekend, as well as the brackets for Group A, Group B, and the tournament playoffs. For a full schedule of all upcoming matches, make sure to check out our CDL Toronto Home Series hub.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

CDL Toronto format & rules

The eight competing teams were split into two groups of four, with each one featuring a double-elimination bracket that determines which two squads advance to the next round of the competition.

In the single-elimination championship bracket, the winner of Group A faces the runner-up from Group B in the semifinals and vice-versa, after which the two winning teams face off in the Grand Final.

Advertisement

Read More: SlasheR threatens retirement if CDL stays online

In addition to the $100,000 prize pool that's split between the top-four teams, there are also a lot of valuable CDL Points at play. 10 points is awarded for each win, with an additional 10 given to the champions, who end up earning the maximum 50.

1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

The CDL 2020 standings going into the Toronto Home Series. The CDL 2020 standings going into the Toronto Home Series.

CDL Toronto Home Series coverage

What's next – CDL Playoffs preview

With the Toronto Home Series being the last event of the regular season, the league's attention will shift to the CDL Playoffs and Championship, which kick off on Wednesday, August 19.

The Playoffs will feature a double-elimination bracket with the six highest teams in the standings earning a spot in the winners bracket. The four lowest-seeded sides will start off in the first round of the losers bracket, which means they'll be facing elimination right away.

Advertisement

All of the Playoff matches will be best-of-five as usual, but the Championship match is set to be a best-of-nine, with the team from the winners bracket starting up 1-0.

Here's the rundown on the prizing:

League Champion—$1.5 million

Runner-up—$900,000

3rd place—$600,000

4th place—$450,000

5th place—$300,000 (2 teams)

7th place—$175,000 (2 teams)

9th place—$100,000 (2 teams)

You can find out about this event and more by visiting our Call of Duty League 2020 season hub, which includes the latest standings, recaps, and highlights of every Home Series, and more.