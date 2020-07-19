Dallas Empire win CDL London: final placements, results, highlights

Dallas Empire are champions of the CDL London Home Series, becoming the second team to win three Call of Duty League tournaments this season.

After falling short in the semifinal stage of their last two events, Dallas Empire not only got past that particular hurdle, but also took care of business against Paris Legion in the Grand Final, joining Florida Mutineers as the only teams to win three Home Series so far this campaign.

It was pure domination from the Empire, not only in their lopsided 3-0 finals victory over Legion, but for the entire tournament overall. They only dropped one map the whole way, ironically against Paris in the first match of the weekend, but then proceeded to sweep New York Subliners and Florida Mutineers – two of the hottest teams in the league.

Dallas earned the maximum 50 CDL Points for their championship effort, pushing them all the way back up to second place in the 2020 standings. Legion were awarded 30 points, a huge haul for what's been a difficult first season, while Royal Ravens and Mutineers got 20 apiece to round off the top-four.

CDL London Home Series final placements

Placement Team CDL Points Prize Money Roster 1 Dallas Empire 50 $50,000 Clayster, Crimsix, Huke, Shotzzy, iLLeY 2 Paris Legion 30 $30,000 Louqa, Shockz, Denz, KiSMET, Zed 3/4 London Royal Ravens 20 $10,000 Skrapz, Wuskin, Zer0, Dylan, Seany 3/4 Florida Mutineers 20 $10,000 Skyz, Havok, Frosty, Fero, Owakening 5/6 OpTic Gaming LA 10 SlasheR, TJHaLy, Kuavo, Drazah, Hollow 5/6 New York Subliners 10 Attach, ZooMaa, Accuracy, Temp, Mack 7/8 Seattle Surge 0 Octane, Apathy, Slacked, Pandur, Proto 7/8 Los Angeles Guerrillas 0 Decemate, Blazt, AquA, Vivid, Saints

CDL London Grand Final recap & highlights

This Grand Final was a rematch of the same matchup that kicked off CDL London back on Friday, and just like with the first map in that series, this Hackney Yard Hardpoint was a similarly one-sided affair.

A very fast and strong start from Empire saw them build an early 100 point lead, and even though Legion did rally to make the final scoreline look more respectable, it was a deserved wire-to-wire 250-145 win for Dallas.

The series then shifted to Gun Runner Search & Destroy, which ended up being just as lopsided of a game as the first map, if not more. Empire overwhelmed Legion straight from the get-go, allowing them just one round while they swarmed for six of their own, which set them up for a commanding 2-0 lead going into Gun Runner Domination.

Map three was the first in which Paris actually showed some life, even building a nice lead towards the halfway mark of the game. However, Dallas flexed their respawn prowess in the second half, and it was too much for their opponents to handle. The final scoreline read 167-134, sealing the series victory and yet another championship for the Empire.

CDL London Home Series brackets & scores

Here are the brackets and results for Group A, Group B, and Playoffs at the London Home Series.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

What's next? – CDL Toronto preview

With the London Home Series now wrapped up, the Call of Duty League shifts to Canada for the first time, as the Toronto Ultra will be hosting their first-ever tournament of the season on July 24-26.

This will be the final Home Series of the regular season, which means that it'll be the last step in determining each team's final placement in the 2020 standings and where they'll be seeded for the CDL Playoffs next month.

Featuring alongside the Ultra will be some of the league's top teams, including Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, and Florida Mutineers, all of whom are vying for one of the two top-seeds for the postseason.

Group A Chicago Huntsmen vs Seattle Surge Toronto Ultra vs OpTic Gaming LA

Group B Atlanta FaZe vs Minnesota ROKKR Florida Mutineers vs Dallas Empire



For more information about this event and the rest of the CDL season, check out our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full tournament schedule, Championship format, and more.