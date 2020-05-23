CDL Seattle Home Series results & final placements [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Seattle Home Series is in the thick of the day two action, which means teams are starting to get eliminated ahead of Championship Sunday.

While none of the eight competing teams were eliminated on day one, they came into Saturday knowing that only four would survive the day two gauntlet and advance to the championship bracket.

Of course, there's more than just CDL glory on the line; being among the first two eliminated means that those teams exit the tournament empty-handed, while the next two get only 10 CDL Points.

Paris Legion were the first team to get knocked out, following their 3-1 loss to OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the first round of the Group B losers bracket. Seattle Surge were next on the chopping block, losing 3-1 to LA Guerrillas in the Group A losers bracket, only the first time LAG have beaten them in five tries.

Perhaps a surprise to many, Minnesota ROKKR were the third side to get eliminated early, making it back-to-back events now that they've finished an event with just 10 points.

CDL Seattle Home Series final placements

Placement Team CDL Points Roster 1 50 2 30 3/4 20 3/4 20 5/6 10 5/6 Minnesota ROKKR 10 SiLLY, Alexx, Asim, GoDRx, Assault 7/8 Seattle Surge 0 Karma, Slacked, Apathy, Octane, Pandur 7/8 Paris Legion 0 Louqa, Shockz, Denz, KiSMET, Zed

CDL Seattle brackets & scores

Here are the results and schedule for the Seattle Home Series. Teams marked in red means that they were eliminated following the result of that match.

Friday, May 22 - Day 1 recap & highlights

Round Match PST EST BST (May 22/23) AEST (May 23) Group B R1 Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 1 Paris Legion 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A R1 LA Guerrillas 2 - 3 London Royal Ravens 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B R1 OpTic Gaming LA 2 - 3 Minnesota ROKKR 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A R1 New York Subliners 3 - 1 Seattle Surge 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 3:00 AM

Saturday, May 23

Round Match PST EST BST (May 23/24) AEST (May 24) Group B WR2 Chicago Huntsmen 3 - 0 Minnesota ROKKR 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM 3:00 AM Group A WR2 London Royal Ravens 3 - 0 New York Subliners 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM 4:30 AM Group B LR1 Paris Legion 1 - 3 OpTic Gaming LA 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Group A LR1 LA Guerrillas 3 - 1 Seattle Surge 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Group B LR2 Minnesota ROKKR 0 - 3 OpTic Gaming LA 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM Group A LR2 New York Subliners vs LA Guerrillas 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM 10:30 PM

Sunday, May 24

Round Match PST EST BST AEST (May 25) Semifinal 1 Chicago Huntsmen vs TBD 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 6:00 AM Semifinal 2 London Royal Ravens vs OpTic Gaming LA 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM 7:30 AM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 12:00 AM 9:00 AM

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

CDL Seattle format

As with every Call of Duty League Home Series this season, CDL Seattle is being played online with only eight of the 12 teams in attendance. The teams were split into two predetermined groups which feature double-elimination brackets.

Once those two brackets are played out, two teams from each group advance to the playoff phase, with the winner of Group A facing the second-place side from Group B, and vice-versa. This stage is single-elimination, however, so teams will be knocked out on after single loss, even if they went 2-0 in the group stage.

You can watch all of this weekend's Call of Duty League action live with our CDL Seattle coverage hub.