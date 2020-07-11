CDL New York Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's New York Home Series has reached the midway point, which means teams are starting to get eliminated as the tournament heads into its final stages.

With the 2020 regular season close to wrapping up, the significance of each match continues to grow as teams look to make a final push in the standings ahead of the CDL Championship.

CDL New York is the first of the final three tournaments before the postseason kicks off, and with the tournament nearing Championship Sunday, some of the teams have already seen their visions of glory come to an early end.

The first team to get knocked out was Los Angeles Guerrillas after getting swept by Paris Legion, followed by Minnesota ROKKR, who were eliminated at the hands of London Royal Ravens.

CDL New York final placements so far

Placement Team CDL Points Prize Money Roster 1 50 $50,000 2 30 $30,000 3/4 20 $10,000 3/4 20 $10,000 5/6 10 5/6 10 7/8 Minnesota ROKKR 0 SiLLY, Assault, Asim, Alexx, GodRx 7/8 Los Angeles Guerrillas 0 Decemate, Blazt, AquA, Vivid, Saints

CDL New York brackets & scores

Here's how the Group A, B, and Playoff brackets and results currently look for the New York Home Series. For a full schedule of all upcoming matches, make sure to check out our CDL NY hub.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

CDL New York Home Series format

The New York Home Series featured the same format as with every other CDL tournament so far this season. The eight participating teams were split into two groups of four, each playing a double-elimination bracket that determines who advances to the semifinals.

The two surviving teams from both groups move on to face each other in a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner of Group A matching up against the second-place team from Group B and vice-versa.

In addition to the $100,000 prize pool that gets split between the top-four teams, there are valuable CDL Points up for grabs. Each win is worth 10 points, with an extra 10 going to the champions, who leave the tourney with a whopping 50 points to their name.

1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000

2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

Here's how the CDL standings look heading into the New York Home Series.

CDL New York Home Series coverage & recaps

Remember, you can follow all of this weekend's Call of Duty League action via our CDL New York Home Series hub, which includes live streams, latest scores, current rosters, and more.

What's next? - CDL London preview

Following the New York Home Series, the Call of Duty League will turn its attention to the UK, as London Royal Ravens will host their second tournament of the season on July 17-19.

This will be the penultimate event of the regular season, which means it'll go a long way to shaping the standings heading into the CDL Championship playoffs.

Featuring alongside the Royal Ravens will be some big names, three-time champions Florida Mutineers, Dallas Empire, and OpTic Gaming LA, who will be rolling out a revamped starting lineup following the benching of Dashy and Chino.

Group A London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge OpTic Gaming LA vs Florida Mutineers

Group B Paris Legion vs Dallas Empire New York Subliners vs LA Guerrillas



For more information about this event and the rest of the CDL season, check out our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full tournament schedule, Championship format, and more.

As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest CoD news, updates, event coverage, and more.