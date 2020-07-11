CDL New York Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's New York Home Series has reached the midway point, which means teams are starting to get eliminated as the tournament heads into its final stages.
With the 2020 regular season close to wrapping up, the significance of each match continues to grow as teams look to make a final push in the standings ahead of the CDL Championship.
CDL New York is the first of the final three tournaments before the postseason kicks off, and with the tournament nearing Championship Sunday, some of the teams have already seen their visions of glory come to an early end.
The first team to get knocked out was Los Angeles Guerrillas after getting swept by Paris Legion, followed by Minnesota ROKKR, who were eliminated at the hands of London Royal Ravens.
CDL New York final placements so far
|Placement
|Team
|CDL Points
|Prize Money
|Roster
|1
|50
|$50,000
|2
|30
|$30,000
|3/4
|20
|$10,000
|3/4
|20
|$10,000
|5/6
|10
|5/6
|10
|7/8
|Minnesota ROKKR
|0
|SiLLY, Assault, Asim, Alexx, GodRx
|7/8
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|0
|Decemate, Blazt, AquA, Vivid, Saints
CDL New York brackets & scores
Here's how the Group A, B, and Playoff brackets and results currently look for the New York Home Series. For a full schedule of all upcoming matches, make sure to check out our CDL NY hub.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
CDL New York Home Series format
The New York Home Series featured the same format as with every other CDL tournament so far this season. The eight participating teams were split into two groups of four, each playing a double-elimination bracket that determines who advances to the semifinals.
The two surviving teams from both groups move on to face each other in a single-elimination playoff bracket, with the winner of Group A matching up against the second-place team from Group B and vice-versa.
In addition to the $100,000 prize pool that gets split between the top-four teams, there are valuable CDL Points up for grabs. Each win is worth 10 points, with an extra 10 going to the champions, who leave the tourney with a whopping 50 points to their name.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points + $50,000
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points + $30,000
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points + $10,000
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
CDL New York Home Series coverage & recaps
- CDL New York Day 1 recap & highlights
- FormaL explains how "new CDL meta" benefits Huntsmen
- Atlanta FaZe "blacklisted" from CDL scrims over new GA rules
- 6 players to watch at CDL New York
- Crimsix lashes out as GA list grows ahead of CDL NY
- CDL Power Rankings heading into New York Home Series
Remember, you can follow all of this weekend's Call of Duty League action via our CDL New York Home Series hub, which includes live streams, latest scores, current rosters, and more.
What's next? - CDL London preview
Following the New York Home Series, the Call of Duty League will turn its attention to the UK, as London Royal Ravens will host their second tournament of the season on July 17-19.
This will be the penultimate event of the regular season, which means it'll go a long way to shaping the standings heading into the CDL Championship playoffs.
Featuring alongside the Royal Ravens will be some big names, three-time champions Florida Mutineers, Dallas Empire, and OpTic Gaming LA, who will be rolling out a revamped starting lineup following the benching of Dashy and Chino.
- Group A
- London Royal Ravens vs Seattle Surge
- OpTic Gaming LA vs Florida Mutineers
- Group B
- Paris Legion vs Dallas Empire
- New York Subliners vs LA Guerrillas
For more information about this event and the rest of the CDL season, check out our Call of Duty League 2020 hub, which includes the latest standings, full tournament schedule, Championship format, and more.
As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter @DexertoINTEL for all the latest CoD news, updates, event coverage, and more.