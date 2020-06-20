CDL Paris Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Paris Home Series has reached its midway point, which means more and more teams are getting eliminated as the tournament gets closer to Championship Sunday.

The Paris Home Series is the 10th event of the Call of Duty League campaign, and with only a few more to go before the regular season wraps up, the pressure's on teams to put in good performances and improve their position in the standings.

With Day 2 of the Paris tournament winding down to a close, the field of eight teams is slowly but surely being cut down to four – the group that will advance to the semifinal stage on Championship Sunday.

Advertisement

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles were the first ones out the door, as they got dominated by Toronto Ultra, 3-0, in the first round of the Group B lower bracket.

A disappointing weekend from OGLA, to say the least, after they had finally turned their season around in recent weeks and looked like a contender.

Placement Team CDL Points Prize Money Roster 1 50 $50,000 2 30 $30,000 3/4 20 $10,000 3/4 20 5/6 10 5/6 10 7/8 Paris Legion 0 KiSMET, Louqa, Denz, Zed, Shockz 7/8 OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 0 SlasheR, Kuavo, TJHaLy, Dashy, Chino

Advertisement

CDL Paris Home Series brackets & scores

Here are the updated brackets and latest results for this weekend's tournament. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition. For a full schedule of all upcoming matches, make sure to check out our CDL Paris hub.

Group A Bracket

Group B Bracket

Playoff Bracket

Advertisement

Friday, June 19 - Day 1 recap & highlights

Round Match Group A R1 Florida Mutineers 3 - 0 Paris Legion Group A R1 Dallas Empire 3 - 2 London Royal Ravens Group B R1 OpTic Gaming LA 1 - 3 New York Subliners Group B R1 Toronto Ultra 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe

Saturday, June 20

Round Match Group B WR2 New York Subliners 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe Group A WR2 Florida Mutineers 3 - 1 Dallas Empire Group B LR1 OpTic Gaming LA 0 - 3 Toronto Ultra Group A LR1 Paris Legion 1 - 3 London Royal Ravens Group B LR2 New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra Group A LR2 Dallas Empire vs London Royal Ravens

CDL Paris Home Series format

The Paris Home Series, as with every other CDL tournament, features eight teams that were split into two predetermined groups, each featuring their own double-elimination bracket.

Once those brackets are complete, two teams from each advance to the playoff stage – a single-elimination knockout where the winner of Group A faces the second-place team from Group B and vice-versa.

Advertisement

In terms of CDL Points, teams are awarded 10 for every win they manage, with an additional 10 going to the side that finishes on top.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

CDL Paris Home Series coverage

Remember, you can watch all of the remaining matches by visiting our CDL Paris Home Series hub, which includes all livestreams, full schedule, and more.