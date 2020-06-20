CDL Paris Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Paris Home Series has reached its midway point, which means more and more teams are getting eliminated as the tournament gets closer to Championship Sunday.
The Paris Home Series is the 10th event of the Call of Duty League campaign, and with only a few more to go before the regular season wraps up, the pressure's on teams to put in good performances and improve their position in the standings.
With Day 2 of the Paris tournament winding down to a close, the field of eight teams is slowly but surely being cut down to four – the group that will advance to the semifinal stage on Championship Sunday.
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles were the first ones out the door, as they got dominated by Toronto Ultra, 3-0, in the first round of the Group B lower bracket.
A disappointing weekend from OGLA, to say the least, after they had finally turned their season around in recent weeks and looked like a contender.
|Placement
|Team
|CDL Points
|Prize Money
|Roster
|1
|50
|$50,000
|2
|30
|$30,000
|3/4
|20
|$10,000
|3/4
|20
|5/6
|10
|5/6
|10
|7/8
|Paris Legion
|0
|KiSMET, Louqa, Denz, Zed, Shockz
|7/8
|OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|0
|SlasheR, Kuavo, TJHaLy, Dashy, Chino
CDL Paris Home Series brackets & scores
Here are the updated brackets and latest results for this weekend's tournament. Teams marked in red were eliminated at that point in the competition. For a full schedule of all upcoming matches, make sure to check out our CDL Paris hub.
Group A Bracket
Group B Bracket
Playoff Bracket
Friday, June 19 - Day 1 recap & highlights
|Round
|Match
|Group A R1
|Florida Mutineers 3 - 0 Paris Legion
|Group A R1
|Dallas Empire 3 - 2 London Royal Ravens
|Group B R1
|OpTic Gaming LA 1 - 3 New York Subliners
|Group B R1
|Toronto Ultra 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe
Saturday, June 20
|Round
|Match
|Group B WR2
|New York Subliners 2 - 3 Atlanta FaZe
|Group A WR2
|Florida Mutineers 3 - 1 Dallas Empire
|Group B LR1
|OpTic Gaming LA 0 - 3 Toronto Ultra
|Group A LR1
|Paris Legion 1 - 3 London Royal Ravens
|Group B LR2
|New York Subliners vs Toronto Ultra
|Group A LR2
|Dallas Empire vs London Royal Ravens
CDL Paris Home Series format
The Paris Home Series, as with every other CDL tournament, features eight teams that were split into two predetermined groups, each featuring their own double-elimination bracket.
Once those brackets are complete, two teams from each advance to the playoff stage – a single-elimination knockout where the winner of Group A faces the second-place team from Group B and vice-versa.
In terms of CDL Points, teams are awarded 10 for every win they manage, with an additional 10 going to the side that finishes on top.
- 1st – 50 CDL Points
- 2nd – 30 CDL Points
- 3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points
- 5th/6th – 10 CDL Points
- 7th/8th – 0 CDL Points
