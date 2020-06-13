CDL Minnesota Home Series final placements & results [UPDATING]

The Call of Duty League's Minnesota Home Series has reached its midway point, which means teams are already getting eliminated and there will only be four left standing once Championship Sunday rolls around.

While no one was eliminated in the first day of action at the Minnesota Home Series, Saturday will be totally different story, as four of the eight competing teams will see their tournament dreams come to an early end.

So far, Atlanta FaZe and Florida Mutineers have clinched semifinal spots after winning Group A and Group B respectively, while the rest of the teams are still battling it out in the losers brackets.

The first team to get knocked out was the Toronto Ultra, who got swept 3-0 by Huntsmen in the first round of the Group B losers bracket.

It was a disappointing weekend for Ultra as they lost to the league-worst LA Guerrillas on Friday and didn't put up much of a fight against Chicago with elimination on the line.

CDL Minnesota Home Series final placements so far

Placement Team CDL Points Roster 1 50 2 30 3/4 20 3/4 20 5/6 10 5/6 10 7/8 0 7/8 Toronto Ultra 0 Methodz, Classic, Cammy, Bance, MettalZ

CDL Minnesota Home Series results

Here are all of the scores so far from this weekend; teams marked in red were eliminated at that stage of the tournament. For a schedule of the remaining matches, including all start times, make sure to check out our CDL Minnesota hub.

Friday, June 12 - Day 1 recap & highlights

Round Match Group B R1 Toronto Ultra 2 - 3 LA Guerrillas Group A R1 Atlanta FaZe 3 - 2 Seattle Surge Group B R1 Florida Mutineers 3 - 2 Chicago Huntsmen Group A R1 Dallas Empire 3 - 1 Minnesota ROKKR

Saturday, June 13

Round Match Group B WR2 LA Guerrillas 1 - 3 Florida Mutineers Group A WR2 Atlanta FaZe 3 - 2 Dallas Empire Group B LR1 Toronto Ultra 0 - 3 Chicago Huntsmen Group A LR1 Seattle Surge vs Minnesota ROKKR Group B LR2 LA Guerrillas vs Chicago Huntsmen Group A LR2 Dallas Empire vs TBD

Sunday, June 14

Round Match Semifinal 1 Florida Mutineers vs TBD Semifinal 2 Atlanta FaZe vs TBD Grand Final TBD vs TBD

CDL Minnesota Home Series brackets

Below you can find all three brackets for this weekend's Home Series so far – Group A, Group B, and the Playoffs.

Group A bracket

Group B bracket

Playoff bracket

CDL Minnesota Home Series format

As per usual, the eight teams competing this weekend were separated into two predetermined groups of four, each featuring a double-elimination bracket.

Following the matches over the first two days, the two sides left standing from each group advance to a single-elimination playoff bracket, from which an overall winner gets decided. In the semifinal stage, the winner of Group A faces the second-place team from Group B and vice-versa.

Each win is worth 10 CDL Points, with an additional 10 going to the tournament champion, which means teams have a chance to earn a whopping 50 points from this one single event.

1st – 50 CDL Points

2nd – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th – 0 CDL Points

CDL Minnesota coverage & recaps

