Dexerto partners with Misfits Gaming Group to create premium content across-award winning platforms - Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports & influencer media group, has announced a partnership with Misfits Gaming Group (MGG), a global esports and entertainment leader, to create and package premium sponsored/branded content across its platforms with the goal of delivering media scale for brands seeking to engage within the esports landscape.

MGG and Dexerto will collaborate to bring their collective expertise in creative programming to develop content packages that tap into Dexerto’s distribution – 25M monthly unique users, 80M monthly page views, 100M monthly video views, and 10.5M social followers globally – and MGG’s roster of esports pros and gaming entertainers.

“This agreement represents a natural overlap in sponsorship, media and content that will be incredibly beneficial for brand partners looking to tap into gaming culture,” said Dexerto’s CEO and Founding Director Josh Nino de Guzman. “Our mission of championing gamers and digital creators is elevated by this collaboration.”

“It’s important for Misfits to constantly re-imagine the business of esports to help new brands navigate into our world thinking beyond traditional strategies,” said MGG’s Chief Revenue Officer Lagen Nash. “Joining forces with Dexerto will allow us to approach our business more creatively and offer media solutions that can drive measurable results for our partners.”

MGG and Dexerto plan to roll out new programs in Q2 ‘21. For more information, please visit Misfits Gaming Group and Dexerto.

About Misfits Gaming Group

Misfits Gaming Group (MGG) is a global esports and entertainment company. They compete in some of the most successful video game titles worldwide and are permanent partners in three franchised esports leagues: Riot Games’ League of Legends European Championship (Misfits Gaming), Activision-Blizzard’s Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem), and Activision-Blizzard’s Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers). MGG utilizes world-class management and a deep understanding of the esports ecosystem to establish fruitful partnerships with international brands and organizations, and a commitment to growth through the players and the community.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the preeminent destination for esports, gaming, and digital culture for over 25MM unique monthly visitors, is an award-winning digital media group. Reaching tens of millions of Millennials and Gen-Z’s every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has seen meteoric organic growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts its headquarters in London, with offices in Chicago and Paris, and content creators in nine different countries around the world.