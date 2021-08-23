aBeZy: Haters fuelled FaZe the whole year!

After an insane Grand Finals between Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra, Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris took home the honors of the CDL Championship MVP. Despite a strong performance from the whole team, he says the criticism fueled the team to make that extra push.

FaZe put up one of the most historic seasons of all-time, aBeZy mentions how he and two other teammates came down with illness and were worried that they weren’t going to be able to make champs. However, he said the team still grinded every day and prepared as much as possible, not knowing the future.

FaZe were cleared to attend and the rest is history. Despite winning four of the six events this season, aBeZy wants to win next year before claiming that FaZe is a dynasty.

