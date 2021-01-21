Logo
H3CZ explains why he wants Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman to own CDL teams

Published: 21/Jan/2021 13:03

by Jacob Hale
TimTheTatman, H3CZ and Dr Disrespect CDL
TimTheTatman/Instagram: hecz/Call of Duty League

OpTic Chicago founder Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has explained why he wants top content creators such as Dr Disrespect and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar to invest in and own Call of Duty League teams.

H3CZ has been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty esports for almost as long as it’s been around. As the founder of OpTic, he has been responsible for bringing in an insane number of fans to the esport with arguably the biggest brand in the space.

With esports heating up and a number of celebrity investors getting involved, H3CZ believes that creators can become huge assets to CDL teams.

Two people who he believes would be great team owners or representatives are Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman, singling them out in the OpTic Podcast as huge opportunities.

dr disrespect and timthetatman
Twitter: TimTheTatman
A CDL rivalry between TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect would be hilarious to see.

After discussing how CDL Challengers team WestR would fare in the pro league, H3CZ, Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner got onto the topic of influencers and investment in the league.

“TimTheTatman lives in Florida,” said H3CZ of the Twitch streamer. “I don’t see a reason why he doesn’t reach out to Ben Spoont [Florida Mutineers CEO] and is like ‘Yo, I want to own part of your team and be the face of your team.’ That team instantly becomes so much more valuable.”

Referring to the multitude of ongoing rumors that Dr Disrespect wants a piece of the pie, too, H3CZ shared a similar sentiment, saying it could work for him “if he wanted to launch a CDL [team] in San Diego.”

Topic starts at 25:00

H3CZ continued to hint that he and the Doc have “had their own secret discussions,” but whether anything serious is going to happen remains a mystery.

Prior to the CDL 2021 season, we have seen London Royal Ravens bring in some content creators as investors. Vikkstar, a member of the Sidemen and huge Warzone streamer, became a co-owner of the team, while TikTok stars Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson invested in their parent company, ReKTGlobal.

Scump & FormaL claim this amateur squad would beat CDL pro teams

Published: 21/Jan/2021 11:00

by Jacob Hale
scump and formal on optic chicago podcast
YouTube: OpTic Chicago

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper are arguably two of the biggest names in Call of Duty history, and they’ve now explained why they think the WestR Challengers team could seriously compete in the CDL.

WestR — formerly of Atlanta FaZe Academy — consists of Thomas ‘GRVTY’ Malin, Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila, Carlos ‘Venom’ Hernandez and Alex ‘Zaptius’ Bonilla.

After being a dominant force during the 2020 Challengers season, they’ve carried their momentum into 2021 and have won the first four Challenger cups of the season, making short work of much of the competition.

While you might expect most teams’ good fortunes to eventually run out, but Scump and FormaL actually think differently, saying they believe WestR will dominate all season — and could go much further.

Atlanta FaZe academy squad CDL 2020
Twitter: ATLFaZe
The former Atlanta FaZe Academy side, currently dominating Challengers as WestR, would likely love the chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

During the January 20 episode of the OpTic Podcast, the group was discussing how New York Subliners can prepare for their season without ZooMaa following his injury-provoked retirement, when the topic of top amateurs came up.

While they agreed that WestR are a really good team, FormaL said that how Challengers teams work is bound to keep WestR on top. He said: “The other teams that aren’t winning the cup, they’re just swapping players. Every week they’re just beating up on new rosters over and over again.”

Scump agreed with FormaL’s sentiment, but did also reiterate that they’re a very good team, while reminding everyone that there are only very few players who come up from Challengers each year and make a big impact.

Topic starts at 15:44

The gas didn’t stop there, though, as they went on to explain that they think they would be pretty successful in the Call of Duty League, too.

FormaL said: “If WestR came up together and got put in the pro league, they’d be a good team.” Scump agreed, adding that he would expect them to be a “top 6 to top 8” team.

While this is a big co-sign from some legends of the game, the team certainly look set up for success, and some even argue that they should have been signed by Paris Legion in the CDL. Needless to say, when they do make it into the league, they’re going to want to make an impact.