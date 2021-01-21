H3CZ explains why he wants Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman to own CDL teams

OpTic Chicago founder Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has explained why he wants top content creators such as Dr Disrespect and Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar to invest in and own Call of Duty League teams.

H3CZ has been one of the biggest names in Call of Duty esports for almost as long as it’s been around. As the founder of OpTic, he has been responsible for bringing in an insane number of fans to the esport with arguably the biggest brand in the space.

With esports heating up and a number of celebrity investors getting involved, H3CZ believes that creators can become huge assets to CDL teams.

Two people who he believes would be great team owners or representatives are Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman, singling them out in the OpTic Podcast as huge opportunities.

After discussing how CDL Challengers team WestR would fare in the pro league, H3CZ, Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards, Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Seth ‘Scump’ Abner got onto the topic of influencers and investment in the league.

“TimTheTatman lives in Florida,” said H3CZ of the Twitch streamer. “I don’t see a reason why he doesn’t reach out to Ben Spoont [Florida Mutineers CEO] and is like ‘Yo, I want to own part of your team and be the face of your team.’ That team instantly becomes so much more valuable.”

Referring to the multitude of ongoing rumors that Dr Disrespect wants a piece of the pie, too, H3CZ shared a similar sentiment, saying it could work for him “if he wanted to launch a CDL [team] in San Diego.”

Topic starts at 25:00

H3CZ continued to hint that he and the Doc have “had their own secret discussions,” but whether anything serious is going to happen remains a mystery.

Prior to the CDL 2021 season, we have seen London Royal Ravens bring in some content creators as investors. Vikkstar, a member of the Sidemen and huge Warzone streamer, became a co-owner of the team, while TikTok stars Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson invested in their parent company, ReKTGlobal.