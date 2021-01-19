 CDL pro ZooMaa stepping down from competing in Call of Duty - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

CDL pro ZooMaa stepping down from competing in Call of Duty

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:37

by Jacob Hale
ZooMaa new york subliners
Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League ZooMaa

New York Subliners SMG star Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparratto has announced that he’s stepping down from competing in professional Call of Duty, just days before the CDL Kickoff Classic brings the league back for the 2021 season.

ZooMaa has a storied career in Call of Duty, and has spent the last year representing his home city of New York under the Subliners, renowned for his no-nonsense yet positive attitude and incredible gameplay.

Arguably one of the best to ever grace the game, the Italian Stallion also represented major organizations such as FaZe Clan throughout his career, winning multiple championships over the years.

Now, on January 19, 2021, ZooMaa has revealed that he will be stepping down from competing in Call of Duty, citing a recurring injury in his hand and wrist, calling recovering from it “one of the hardest things I ever had to do both physically & mentally.”

In addition, ZooMaa says that “playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore. I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves.”

Known for his fast playstyle and often-successful flanks, ZooMaa’s gameplay and the fanfare he generates speak to the kind of player and person he has become, and his legacy is one that will remain in fans’ hearts and minds for a very long time.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back for updates…

Call of Duty

Warzone Precision Airstrike trick is perfect for taking out tower campers

Published: 19/Jan/2021 14:03

by Jacob Hale
warzone airport tower precision airstrike
Activision

Share

Warzone

If you still find yourself struggling to take out those pesky Airport Tower campers in Warzone, this Precision Airstrike trick will make your life much easier.

The tower at Airport is a haven for players that don’t quite have the ability to take on the game properly. We’ve all seen them, sitting up top in the control room with a sniper and their Most Wanted contract, not willing to take on a fair gunfight on the ground.

Technically, the only way up is the inside zipline, though you can fly a helicopter at it too and hope for the best, but both of these methods leave you exposed, and the tower camper will usually be prepared for it.

This trick, though, is bound to change how you approach it, and gives you the best chance of wiping them out.

Warzone airport tower camper
Activision
There’s only one way up the tower, making it perfect for campers.

For the most part, attempting to use airstrikes on tower campers is futile, as the roof keeps them so well protected — but not if you judge it right.

As you can see in the clip below from Rxelik_, there’s actually a real method that can make your precision airstrike much more likely to hit the enemies occupying the tower.

Rather than aiming it at the control room like most of us usually would, if you aim lower down the tower, the trajectory of the missiles actually falls straight into the room and, hopefully can take out at least one or two of the players in it.

How to aim precision airstrike against Airport Control Tower from r/CODWarzone

The best part about this is tower campers usually assume they’re safe when they see the warning screen of an incoming airstrike. Due to the roof above them, most tower campers won’t rush into hiding when it comes up, and will be left baffled when it ends up actually hitting them.

If this works out well, you could have a teammate hold the bottom floor, ready to zip up to clean up any kills or prevent any possible revives, though this could still be quite risky if a player or two are watching the zipline still.

Either way, this trick makes it much more likely to take out tower campers, so bear it in mind next time you need to pull someone out of there — just aim a little lower!