CDL pro ZooMaa stepping down from competing in Call of Duty - Dexerto

New York Subliners SMG star Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparratto has announced that he’s stepping down from competing in professional Call of Duty, just days before the CDL Kickoff Classic brings the league back for the 2021 season.
ZooMaa has a storied career in Call of Duty, and has spent the last year representing his home city of New York under the Subliners, renowned for his no-nonsense yet positive attitude and incredible gameplay.
Arguably one of the best to ever grace the game, the Italian Stallion also represented major organizations such as FaZe Clan throughout his career, winning multiple championships over the years.
Now, on January 19, 2021, ZooMaa has revealed that he will be stepping down from competing in Call of Duty, citing a recurring injury in his hand and wrist, calling recovering from it “one of the hardest things I ever had to do both physically & mentally.”
Taking a step back from competitive Call of Duty…
Read: https://t.co/z3g9YRIvnC
— NYSL ZooMaa (@ZooMaa) January 19, 2021
In addition, ZooMaa says that “playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore. I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves.”
Known for his fast playstyle and often-successful flanks, ZooMaa’s gameplay and the fanfare he generates speak to the kind of player and person he has become, and his legacy is one that will remain in fans’ hearts and minds for a very long time.
