Call of Duty Zombies clocks in to Dunder Mifflin with amazing Office-themed mod

If you’re a fan of The Office and Call of Duty Zombies, then this new Dunder Mifflin zombies map mod will definitely be for you.

Call of Duty’s Zombies playlist has been at the center of the franchise for years, pitting players against wave after wave of the undead monsters.

And while this usually takes place in a spooky setting, what if we told you that you could fend off zombies from inside The Office’s Dunder Mifflin?

Well, thanks to one modder, that dream can now be a reality. You won’t believe all of the Easter Eggs hidden throughout the map.

Call of Duty Zombies comes to The Office’s Dunder Mifflin

A new Call of Duty map has been made by a modder, taking players to the iconic Dunder Mifflin from the hit show, The Office.

The mod takes place inside the paper company and functions very much the same as other maps would, with the obvious exception of The Office references sprouting up everywhere.

Players can go all around the company suite, finding hidden references from the show, including something secret in Michael’s office.

All in all, the mod looks to be a ton of fun to play, even if you aren’t a fan of the show. Luckily, downloading it is a breeze.

How to play the Dunder Mifflin Zombies map

The mod was made by the creator, Logical, and is available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. So, players will need to own that game in order to play.

To get started, head over to the Steam Workshop page for the mod and simply subscribe to download the map.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to hop right into the iconic scene and find all of the hidden Easter Eggs from the show, all while slaying zombies.

Can you find all of the Dundie awards, Kevin’s spilled chili, or the stapler in the Jell-O before it’s too late?