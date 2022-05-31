Warzone 2 leak claims second map like Rebirth Island is in development

Rebirth Island provides a nice change of pace for Warzone players providing fast and fun matches — and it looks as though Warzone 2 may be receiving a similar second map.

Rebirth Island was first introduced in 2o20 as part of Season 1 for Black Ops Cold War. The mode has been a hit since its initial release, and fans of the mode will be relieved to know that a similar-sized map may be in development for Warzone 2.

Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson hinted that a second map for Warzone 2 “is well into development.”

Leak: Second map coming in Warzone 2

Henderson tweeted that “a second Warzone 2 map, similar in size to Rebirth island is in development.”

Henderson cited a source that said, “the map was visible in the menu of the game, but the curator had stated that this map is currently in early development and was not available to play for that session.”

https://t.co/vuS6vG9JYv — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 31, 2022

Based on the release date of Rebirth Island, Henderson believes that the second map may release in the second year of Modern Warfare 2’s cycle.

It is yet to be confirmed whether or not Warzone 2 will be released on the same date as Modern Warfare 2. The original Warzone came five months after Modern Warfare was released. Warzone 2 may not follow the same timeline according to Henderson.

One source told Henderson, “during a company-wide meeting earlier this year, Warzone 2 was currently set for a couple of months after MW2.”

Henderson also made it clear that the original Warzone will still be playable once the battle royale’s sequel is released, “but support for the game will seemingly dwindle.”