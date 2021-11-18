Call of Duty Vanguard Nov 18 update patch notes: Bloom fixed, shotguns nerfed, more

The Call of Duty: Vanguard November 18 update is one that players have been waiting for as the devs have fixed bloom, nerfed shotguns, and more.

Sledgehammer Games have been on top of the ball just a couple of weeks into Vanguard’s release with quite a few patches fixing notable issues.

While only a few things were fixed in this update, they were all big problems that the community has been complaining about.

In this patch, Sledgehammer Games is finally fixing the annoying weapon bloom as well as nerfing shotguns as they are overpowered.

Vanguard bloom fixed on weapons

When it became apparent that bloom was in Vanguard the entire CoD community was sent into an uproar.

However, SHG announced that they have reduced the efforts of bloom on base weapons. They also noted that players can equip attachments that improve accuracy to reduce bloom. Attachments that lower the accuracy of a weapon will increase this effect.

Xclusive Ace has already gone ahead and tested this change out which appears to have worked really well. Weapons now have a much tighter spread and should be easier to control their recoil.

Here's a tease of the ADS spread adjustment. Full video covering all of the primaries will be coming later today so be on the lookout for that! pic.twitter.com/tN3RuAq5Da — Xclusive Ace (@TheXclusiveAce) November 18, 2021

While this was one issue that was fixed SHG also went ahead and nerfed the overpowered class of shotguns in Vanguard.

All Vanguard shotguns nerfed

Shotguns have been running over the competition in Vanguard as these weapons have been responsible for mutiple sub-minute V2 Rockets.

In the update patch notes, the devs said they are nerfing all of the shotguns by lowering the effective range, pellet spread, and hipfire penalty on them.

While this was all the information provided, SHG also noted there would be more changes to come with shotguns so keep a close eye out for those and we will update you when that is revealed.

In the meantime, check out the full patch notes which also include some Zombies fixes as well.

Call of Duty Vanguard Nov 18 patch notes

Multiplayer

Weapon Tuning



Reduced the effects of ADS Spread (aka Bloom) on base weapons (without attachments).



Dev Note: Attachments improving Accuracy will reduce ADS Spread. Attachments with Accuracy penalties will increase the effects of ADS Spread.





Balance pass on all Shotguns affecting range, pellet spread, hipfire penalty, and more.

Weapon Challenges



Fixed an issue where the MK11 launcher’s Long Shot Challenges were not tracking.



Corrected a mislabeled Proficiency required for the Mind Games Challenge for the Automaton.



Fixed a bug preventing the player from completing the Deadeye Challenge for the Fighting Knife.



UI – Gameplay



Fixed the Search and Destroy bomb glitch where players could see when an enemy was defusing the bomb.



Perks



Fixed the Gung Ho sprint speed shooting glitch – Slow down, friends.



Field Upgrade



Fixed a bug where players had 10x the amount of Armor HP than normal.



Challenges



Fixed a bug where the Grizzled Veteran Challenge – Get 50 Eliminations in Objective Modes was not tracking properly.



XP



Operators’ favorite weapons now provide the correct amount of XP when used.



Clan Tags



You know you shouldn’t be rocking the SHG, IW, and Raven tags. Now we’ve made it so you can’t.



Zombies

Exfil



Addressed an issue where the player could still interact with the Exfil portal after failing to Exfil.



Progression



Corrected the MVP Highlight unlock text that displays when reaching Level 5 with Solange.



Covenants

