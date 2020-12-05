Call of Duty Streamer fires gun out of window after dying on Warzone - Dexerto

A bizarre clip of a Call of Duty streamer has emerged, where the player fired a full magazine of a gun out of his window after dying in Warzone, during his Twitch stream.

In an intense online game, particularly battle royales like Warzone, it’s all too easy to get increasingly frustrated when games don’t go your way.

However, one Twitch streamer, who was playing under the “Faze sWiisH” gamer tag, took his post-game rage a bit too far, by taking a break from his Warzone session to empty out a full clip of his gun on-stream.

During the streamer’s broadcast, his character was killed by an enemy in-game and, while he could still wait for his Duo to buy him back him at the nearest Buy Station, he proceeded to walk towards his window in the background of the stream.

After opening the window, the streamer picked up a semi-automatic pistol, firing a full magazine directly outside and placing the gun on the table before returning to his stream.

He continued to finish out the Duos session on Warzone but the clip stirred up a lot of controversy online in the following hours, with many discussing the streamer’s actions on Reddit.

Shortly after the clip was shared, an image of what was outside the streamer’s window emerged, highlighting that behind his house (the direction he fired) appears to be a large open field area, so hopefully, no person or property was at risk of being hit.

Despite the fact that the surrounding area seemed to be clear of people, his actions are still against the livestreaming platform’s community guidelines and can be punished by Twitch’s moderation team.

Read More: Warzone players demand melee nerf as punches are stronger than guns

The clip has since been removed from Twitch but as of now, it is unclear whether this was the result of a ban from the platform or if it was the streamer’s doing.