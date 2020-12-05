 Call of Duty Streamer fires gun out of window after dying on Warzone - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Call of Duty Streamer fires gun out of window after dying on Warzone

Published: 5/Dec/2020 13:52

by Daniel Cleary
Infinity Ward / Twitch

Share

Warzone

A bizarre clip of a Call of Duty streamer has emerged, where the player fired a full magazine of a gun out of his window after dying in Warzone, during his Twitch stream.

In an intense online game, particularly battle royales like Warzone, it’s all too easy to get increasingly frustrated when games don’t go your way.

However, one Twitch streamer, who was playing under the “Faze sWiisH” gamer tag, took his post-game rage a bit too far, by taking a break from his Warzone session to empty out a full clip of his gun on-stream.

Warzone character running
Infinity Ward
Warzone has become quite competitive since its release on March 10.

During the streamer’s broadcast, his character was killed by an enemy in-game and, while he could still wait for his Duo to buy him back him at the nearest Buy Station, he proceeded to walk towards his window in the background of the stream.

After opening the window, the streamer picked up a semi-automatic pistol, firing a full magazine directly outside and placing the gun on the table before returning to his stream.

He continued to finish out the Duos session on Warzone but the clip stirred up a lot of controversy online in the following hours, with many discussing the streamer’s actions on Reddit.

Shortly after the clip was shared, an image of what was outside the streamer’s window emerged, highlighting that behind his house (the direction he fired) appears to be a large open field area, so hopefully, no person or property was at risk of being hit.

Window looking onto garden
Instagram
The view from the window out of which the streamer fired.

Despite the fact that the surrounding area seemed to be clear of people, his actions are still against the livestreaming platform’s community guidelines and can be punished by Twitch’s moderation team.

The clip has since been removed from Twitch but as of now, it is unclear whether this was the result of a ban from the platform or if it was the streamer’s doing.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.