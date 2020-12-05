 100 Thieves’ Tommey reveals footage of man stealing his new gaming chair - Dexerto
100 Thieves’ Tommey reveals footage of man stealing his new gaming chair

Published: 5/Dec/2020 12:44

by Joe Craven
Tommey CCTV screengrab next to Tommey competiing
Twitter: Tommey/MLG

Tommey

Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, ex-Call of Duty pro turned full time Warzone competitor for 100 Thieves, has had his brand new gaming chair stolen, after it was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying. 

Tommey, who recently joined 100 Thieves as a member of their Warzone team, had a new gaming chair on the way from Mavix. The new brand of gaming chairs from X-Chairs have partnered with a number of streamers, including 100 Thieves content creator Valkyrae.

It seems Tommey was also getting a new Mavix chair just in time for Christmas, but an unknown thief stole the delivery after it was left outside, unsupervised.

Tommey competing at CoD Champs.

On December 5, he shared CCTV footage of his chair being lifted from outside his accommodation. A pick-up truck can be seen pulling up, before a man gets out and walks up the drive way. He then casually picks up the box in which the chair is in and places it in his truck, before driving away.

“Well, there goes my new chair,” Tommey said. “I got sent the footage in the hope we’d be able to report it and find the man, but he’s well covered up. Merry Christmas, random man. I hope the chair brings you lots of joy.”

He went on to explain that the chair was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying, and that the delivery company did not even attempt to hide it or place it in a more discreet location.

Unfortunately, the thief did a pretty good job of covering his tracks. Tommey also suspected that he was not the only victim. “His tailgate is removed and he has a chain in place,” he said. “If you look, he also has another box in the back of the truck. Which means he’s purposely driving around and taking multiple packages.”

Despite his best efforts, it doesn’t seem like Tommey is holding out too much hope of finding the culprit. Thankfully, he confirmed that a replacement has been sent out, free of charge.

Tommey is perhaps best known for hist time with Splyce and Fnatic, achieving a number of impressive placements across the Infinite Warfare and WWII seasons.

However, despite being a substitute for the Dallas Empire in the CDL’s opening season, he has since become part of Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves, as a full-time Warzone streamer and competitor.

Warzone players demand melee nerf as punches are stronger than guns

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Modern Warfare character with Kalil Sticks
Activision

Some Call of Duty Warzone players are desperate for the developers to make to the power of melee strikes after some interesting clips have surfaced.

Even though plenty of Call of Duty fans have flocked to Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes, plenty of others are still dropping into Verdansk and trying to pick up wins in Warzone before their move to Cold War happens. 

While there is a lull in new Warzone content, given that Season 1 in Cold War won’t start until December 16, players are still running into issues – be it with unusual bugs, perceived balancing problems, and hackers. 

Plenty of the nagging glitches and weapon balancing issues should be ironed out once Warzone switches over to Cold War, though, some players are hoping that melee strikes also get a bit of a nerf as they’ve become incredibly powerful. 

warzone characters running with weapons
Infinity Ward
Warzone is set to move over to Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season 1.

Reddit user MichielbutsayMichael showcased a clip from one of their recent trips into Verdansk where, during the early part of the game, it seemed like they were destined to pick up a pretty easy kill. 

The Redditor chased an enemy, who only had a pistol, into a house with a KILO in-hand, ready to blast them away when they had a shot lined up. Though, when they finally did start spraying into their opponent, the tables were immediately flipped. 

With two pistol whips, MichielbutsayMichael was left heading to the Gulag even though they’d managed to put nearly a full magazine into their enemy’s chest. What made it even more annoying was that, upon watching the replay, it was clear that the enemy was barely still standing. 

Dear devs look at this video and ask yourself, is the melee part balanced? from CODWarzone

Plenty of players chimed in, voicing their own frustrations about the powerful melee strikes. “Not to mention Khali sticks randomly one hitting even though [you] have full armor and health. Melee is stupid,” said HungLikeALemur. “The lunge is ridiculous in this game, it’s like a f**king Halo energy sword lunge at this point,” added Eviscerate-You.

Another player, core433, suggested that the devs could, in a coming patch, make a change where for every bullet you are hit with, your melee power goes down. So, you’d still be strong in early game fights, but suffer if you tried after a few ticks of damage. 

Ultimately, a change like that is something for the devs to consider, and they’ll have plenty of buffs and nerfs in-store for Season 1. 

For now, though, players will just have to do their best to avoid taking melee strikes in-game because it’s like being hit by a prime Mike Tyson.