100 Thieves’ Tommey reveals footage of man stealing his new gaming chair - Dexerto

Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren, ex-Call of Duty pro turned full time Warzone competitor for 100 Thieves, has had his brand new gaming chair stolen, after it was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying.

Tommey, who recently joined 100 Thieves as a member of their Warzone team, had a new gaming chair on the way from Mavix. The new brand of gaming chairs from X-Chairs have partnered with a number of streamers, including 100 Thieves content creator Valkyrae.

It seems Tommey was also getting a new Mavix chair just in time for Christmas, but an unknown thief stole the delivery after it was left outside, unsupervised.

On December 5, he shared CCTV footage of his chair being lifted from outside his accommodation. A pick-up truck can be seen pulling up, before a man gets out and walks up the drive way. He then casually picks up the box in which the chair is in and places it in his truck, before driving away.

“Well, there goes my new chair,” Tommey said. “I got sent the footage in the hope we’d be able to report it and find the man, but he’s well covered up. Merry Christmas, random man. I hope the chair brings you lots of joy.”

Well, there goes my new chair. I got sent the footage in the hope we’d be able to report it and find the man, but he’s well covered up. Merry Christmas, random man. I hope the chair brings you lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/TFexj4ig4h — Tommey (@Tommey) December 5, 2020

He went on to explain that the chair was left outside the Airbnb at which he was staying, and that the delivery company did not even attempt to hide it or place it in a more discreet location.

Unfortunately, the thief did a pretty good job of covering his tracks. Tommey also suspected that he was not the only victim. “His tailgate is removed and he has a chain in place,” he said. “If you look, he also has another box in the back of the truck. Which means he’s purposely driving around and taking multiple packages.”

His tailgate is removed and he has a chain in place. If you look, he also has another box in the back of the truck. Which means he’s purposely driving around and taking multiple packages. — Tommey (@Tommey) December 5, 2020

Despite his best efforts, it doesn’t seem like Tommey is holding out too much hope of finding the culprit. Thankfully, he confirmed that a replacement has been sent out, free of charge.

Tommey is perhaps best known for hist time with Splyce and Fnatic, achieving a number of impressive placements across the Infinite Warfare and WWII seasons.

However, despite being a substitute for the Dallas Empire in the CDL’s opening season, he has since become part of Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves, as a full-time Warzone streamer and competitor.