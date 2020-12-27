Logo
Major Black Ops Cold War bug removes camos from players who earned them

Published: 27/Dec/2020 12:29

by Joe Craven
AK-47 in BOCW with gold camo
Treyarch

A lingering bug in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be taking weapon camos away from players who have already earned them, forcing players to redo challenges they have previously completed. 

Bugs are nothing new in Call of Duty titles, with long-time fans of the series being more than capable of casting their mind back to previous Treyarch titles and invasive bugs that plagued their games. Black Ops III, for example, saw more 7v5 and 8v4 games than most CoD titles and, while Black Ops Cold War isn’t struggling with team balancing, it has its fair share of issues.

One of the most prevalent (and frustrating), relates to weapons camos. Each gun has a series of challenges associated with it, and completing them all means you earn Gold for that weapon. Gold weapons across a category earn Diamond, and all Diamond earns Dark Matter.

M16 with Dark Matter camo in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold war
Twitter: hhamii_
Dark Matter in Black Ops Cold War.

However, some fans have been experiencing seriously frustrating camo bugs, with previously unlocked camos reverting to being locked. Displayed alongside the locked camo is a message telling players their progress on challenges they have already completed.

One player, u/Horimiya_fan-_-, hit out at Treyarch over the issue, which they say has been affecting them since the game’s launch. “Proof that Cold War is taking away camos that you unlock,” he said. “This is actually happening with 5 other guns. Honestly at this point the game is a f**king waste of time. This has been a problem since launch but the fact that they didn’t even fix this bug yet a month later?”

Attached was an image of the Bullfrog SMG, telling the player that they have 4 more long shots to get, despite having already completed the challenge.

Proof that Cold War is taking away camos that you unlock. This is actually happening with 5 other guns. Honestly at this point the game is a fking waste of time. This has been a problem since launch but the fact that they didn’t even fix this bug yet a month later??? What a bunch of a**holes. from blackopscoldwar

Other Black Ops Cold War players chimed in to echo the player’s issues, saying that they are continuing to experience the bug.

One player suggested that it was due to lobbies disbanding after games, and subsequently failing to register a player’s progress. “After the game, I check 22/30. Play another game, I got 8 point blank challenges done & unlocked the next camo which it showed in-game. I didn’t leave, after the game and into the forced new lobby I check my progress. Back to 20/30 point blank challenges. I truly do believe that the fact that lobbies disband after each game that for whatever reason it’s causing this bug for most people.”

Regardless of what’s causing the problems, many players are clearly annoyed with having to redo challenges they have already completed. Treyarch are yet to publicly respond to the problems.

Attach explains why cheating is now a major issue for professional CoD

Published: 27/Dec/2020 10:36

by Joe Craven
Attach on the Eavesdrop Podcast
YouTube: H3CZ

Minnesota ROKKR CoD pro Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has described competitive cheating in Black Ops Cold War as a major issue facing the professional Call of Duty scene. 

With the second Call of Duty League season fast approaching, players and fans have been turning their attention to how competitive Black Ops Cold War might look.

One of the biggest changes the CDL has undergone during the off-season is the transition to playing on PC, as opposed to previous seasons that have been played exclusively on PS4.

While players are generally still using controllers, the switch to PC has seen a significant rise in the number of players cheating – or attempting to.

Call of Duty Challengers
Call of Duty League
Challengers is almost acting as the second tier of competitive Call of Duty, with players vying to impress CDL teams and secure themselves a move.

It has not been much of an issue at the very top levels of the esport, but Attach highlighted many players being beaten in Challengers as a result of cheating, and its repercussions for the rest of the competitive CoD scene.

Speaking to H3CZ during an episode of the Eavesdrop Podcast, the ROKKR pro and Advanced Warfare world champion said: “You just don’t know who’s legit. Everyone is like the best player in the world all of a sudden… People are coming out the woodworks and are just the best in the game. And I’m sure there are a lot of legit people doing that, but there are definitely other people who are very sketchy.”

While this mainly effects the online/amateur scene now, it poses a risk to even the professional level, as unknown players trying to rise through the ranks will have to contend with cheating suspicions. Or even, a cheater may trick their way into the upper levels of play.

Timestamp: 26:00

“I’ve seen hundreds of clips and played a bunch of tourneys,” he continued, “and just been like ‘alright that was a little bit weird’. Then a week or two later all those players get exposed because they were hacking… that’s what really hurting the CoD scene right now. Hopefully, there can be some kinda anti-cheat, not only for us, but for the Warzone players as well.”

H3CZ echoed Attach’s comments, stating the frustrations of some of the CDL organizations’ ownerships. He said that, given the significant financial investment being made by organizations, there should be an effective anti-cheat system in place, or else the competition reverts back to PlayStation where cheating is much harder.

Attach then went on to highlight the Challengers scene as particularly problematic. “I feel terrible for the Challengers scene,” he said. “I’ve seen so many tweets about people who have played against cheaters early on in the tournaments and lost, and that ruins their whole year for getting pro points.”

Both Attach and H3CZ’ points have been echoed by the wider CoD community, calling on a massive company like Activision to do more to protect their game from cheaters. While it was mainly affecting the casual scene in past games, the move to online competition and PC play has resulted in it spreading to the pro scene, in a way no one wants to see.