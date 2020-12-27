Major Black Ops Cold War bug removes camos from players who earned them

A lingering bug in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be taking weapon camos away from players who have already earned them, forcing players to redo challenges they have previously completed.

Bugs are nothing new in Call of Duty titles, with long-time fans of the series being more than capable of casting their mind back to previous Treyarch titles and invasive bugs that plagued their games. Black Ops III, for example, saw more 7v5 and 8v4 games than most CoD titles and, while Black Ops Cold War isn’t struggling with team balancing, it has its fair share of issues.

One of the most prevalent (and frustrating), relates to weapons camos. Each gun has a series of challenges associated with it, and completing them all means you earn Gold for that weapon. Gold weapons across a category earn Diamond, and all Diamond earns Dark Matter.

However, some fans have been experiencing seriously frustrating camo bugs, with previously unlocked camos reverting to being locked. Displayed alongside the locked camo is a message telling players their progress on challenges they have already completed.

Read More: Attach explains why cheating is now a major issue for CoD

One player, u/Horimiya_fan-_-, hit out at Treyarch over the issue, which they say has been affecting them since the game’s launch. “Proof that Cold War is taking away camos that you unlock,” he said. “This is actually happening with 5 other guns. Honestly at this point the game is a f**king waste of time. This has been a problem since launch but the fact that they didn’t even fix this bug yet a month later?”

Attached was an image of the Bullfrog SMG, telling the player that they have 4 more long shots to get, despite having already completed the challenge.

Other Black Ops Cold War players chimed in to echo the player’s issues, saying that they are continuing to experience the bug.

One player suggested that it was due to lobbies disbanding after games, and subsequently failing to register a player’s progress. “After the game, I check 22/30. Play another game, I got 8 point blank challenges done & unlocked the next camo which it showed in-game. I didn’t leave, after the game and into the forced new lobby I check my progress. Back to 20/30 point blank challenges. I truly do believe that the fact that lobbies disband after each game that for whatever reason it’s causing this bug for most people.”

Regardless of what’s causing the problems, many players are clearly annoyed with having to redo challenges they have already completed. Treyarch are yet to publicly respond to the problems.