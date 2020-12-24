 How to get Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Happy Holidays Bundle for free - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to get Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Happy Holidays Bundle for free

Published: 24/Dec/2020 20:44 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 20:45

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Players can finally get their hands on a free Black Ops Cold War x Warzone Holiday bundle which includes a sniper blueprint among other items. Here’s how you can find the bundle and redeem it.

If you’ve been wondering how to collect your copy of the Black Ops Cold War Holiday Bundle that was revealed some time ago, then your questions are about to be answered.

Activision and Treyarch have released all three Holiday Bundles within the first-person shooter and one of them is completely free of charge. But what comes packaged in the free bundle and how can you get your hands on it? Read on to get the full breakdown.

Black Ops Cold War Holiday Bundle Contents

Activision
The main item the bundle comes with is a brand new blueprint for the M82 sniper.

Easily the most notable item in the bundle is the Epic M82 Frozen Chosen blueprint, which gives the weapon a unique frosted-theme, complete with icicles. Of course, since it’s a blueprint, it also comes with some attachments, including a new magazine, muzzle, barrel, stock, and handle.

Beyond that, the pack also includes two weapon charms, one based on a snowman and the other based on a jingle bell, as well as an emblem and calling card, which all keep with the winter and snow theme.

While all of that is cool, it’s not crazy to say that most will be redeeming this free bundle for the blueprint, which includes a surprisingly solid selection of attachments, improving the weapon overall.

Unfortunately, they don’t seem to help mitigate the M82’s painfully slow ADS time that much, but that’s not really surprising.

How to redeem the bundle

Activision
The Happy Holidays Free Bundle can be found in the in-game store.

Getting your hands on the bundle is simple. It can be found just like any other DLC pack in the game and luckily, there’s nothing you need to do before hand in order to make it pop up. If you’re still having trouble, here are the steps you can follow:

  1. Open Black Ops Cold War or Warzone
  2. Tab over to the “Store” section
  3. Scroll down until you find the “Happy Holidays Free Bundle” and select it
  4. Select “Claim Bundle”

After that, the items should appear in your inventory to select as you so desire, just like any other bundle or pack that you would buy from the Call of Duty in-game store.

All in all, with the amount of items you’re getting in the pack and the quality of items in that pack, it seems like a steal to give it away for free. Unfortunately, there’s no telling how long it’ll be in the store for, so you’ll want to get your hands on it as quick as possible.

Call of Duty

Treyarch removes new Black Ops Cold War mid-season weapons after bug

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:04 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 18:05

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

After having the unlock challenges accidentally go live early in Warzone, Treyarch have removed the ability to earn the Streetsweeper shotgun, along with two other melee weapons, and has removed them from players’ inventories.

While the Streetsweeper shotgun was originally announced as an “in-season” weapon, probably during the game’s inevitable mid-season update, Black Ops Cold War fans began noticing that the shotgun was actually already obtainable ahead of time.

This was due to the fact that the unlock challenges for the weapon were already live within Warzone, meaning all players had to do was complete them in that game and then, thanks to the cross-progression integration, they would have access to them in Black Ops Cold War. Now, that seems to have changed.

Activision
The Streetsweeper was first seen in the BOCW Season 1 cinematic, held by Stitch.

With many taking advantage of the glitch, Treyarch has removed the ability to earn the Streetsweeper shotgun, as well as the Sledgehammer and Wakizashi sword melee weapons, and has subsequently removed all the items from every player’s inventory.

Some people are reporting that if you had the weapons in one of your loadouts, it may still be active for now, but if you remove them, it’ll be gone until they are officially released. 

The removal of all the mid-season weapons, especially the Streetsweeper shotgun, is to be expected. Not only were the weapons not supposed to be in the game at all but the shotgun in particular was extremely powerful, with it being used multiple times during its early release by the likes of NICKMERCS, FaZe Jev, and more. 

How to unlock Streetsweeper Shotgun in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Currently, the Streetsweeper shotgun isn’t live within Black Ops Cold War. That being said, thanks to its early release, we now know exactly what players have to do in order to get their hands on it once it does go live officially.

All players have to do is get 3 kills in a row with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun (Hauer 77 or Gallo SA12) without dying in 15 different matches. While that was a bit tricky while the challenges were only available within Warzone, once they go live within BOCW, it’ll be much easier to accomplish.

Once you unlock it, the weapon will show up within the create-a-class screen in both multiplayer and the battle royale, and you can level it up just like normal, adding all the attachments and camos you want.

Once the weapon goes live officially, it seems certain that it’ll jump into the metagame, as it’s brief stint in-game has proven to be an incredibly potent weapon. Of course, Treyarch has time to change things.