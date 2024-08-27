Warzone’s controversial one-shot shotgun is back and dominating Rebirth Island

Call of Duty: Warzone’s devastating one-shot Doom Shotgun has returned once again and is already dominating Rebirth Island.

A September 2023 MW2 and Warzone update brought a Doom-themed crossover to Al Mazrah, complete with the Slayer’s double-barreled Super Shotgun.

Excitement about the Doom bundle waned once players realized how overpowering the Super Shotgun Blueprint for the Lockwood 300 could become. The battle royale game quickly devolved into an experience wherein users were one shot by the gun, even when donning full armor.

Activision removed the blueprint, but it’s now back in Season 5 Reloaded because of the Supreme Resurgence mode’s return to Rebirth Island. For reasons unknown, the Maelstrom Dual Trigger attachment for the Lockwood 300 resurfaced alongside the mode in question, despite being inaccessible in standard Warzone games.

As such, the Doom Shotgun is once more dominating Call of Duty: Warzone’s Rebirth Island. And content creators such as tcTekk have shared gameplay footage of the meta weapon’s devastating effects on unsuspecting enemies.

As seen in tcTekk’s gameplay video, all it takes is one good pull of the Doom Super Shotgun’s trigger to dispatch an opponent.

The gun is not available to purchase via the in-game store at present, meaning only Call of Duty players who previously bought the content can use it now. How long the Doom shotgun will remain in play before developers take action is not yet known.

But the meta weapon’s still-broken, one-shot capabilities suggest Warzone developers did not add it back in on purpose.

Notably, this is not the first time the Doom Slayer’s infamous Super Shotgun has reared its head since its original removal from Warzone.

The so-called “pay-to-win” weapon reappeared in the Season 3 Reloaded update released on May 1, 2024. It did not take long for Call of Duty developers to step in and correct the error.