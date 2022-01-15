Broken Control mode has CDL fans concerned for Kickoff Classic

Call of Duty League fans are worried about the upcoming Kickoff Classic and are voicing concerns on the inclusion of Vanguard’s “broken” Control game mode.

The long offseason is almost over for competitive CoD fans as the preseason Kickoff Classic starts on January 21. This will give fans a glimpse of how CDL teams have been building their rosters.

However, fans are worried that there might be a major issue with the event considering Vanguard’s known issues that could arise.

The biggest comes with the third game mode, Control, which wasn’t added to the game until the Season 1 update. Now, fans and pros are worried about the buggy game type that will be featured in an official event.

CDL Control game mode is literally broken

FYI: Seeing a glitch on Tuscan Control when someone's in CoDCaster. If the game goes past a few rounds the spectator gets disconnected & the game automatically ends. Happened twice now. — Landon Sanders (@LandO) January 15, 2022

Call of Duty League caster, Landon ‘Land0’ Sanders tweeted out that there is a problem with the Control mode where the spectators are randomly removed from the match and the game ends.

This means that, even though a team hasn’t reached the required three rounds for victory, the game is still awarding one with a win.

New York Subliners star, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks tweeted out a video of the exact same issue but on the map Gavutu.

Up 2-1 in Control, we got a defense, they're just built diffy. Gotta be the fastest control round in history pic.twitter.com/FObKvIVLKU — NYSL Clayster (@Clayster) January 15, 2022

In the video, you can see the exact scenario that Land0 painted. The game is in a later round and while each team’s respective coaches are watching from the CoDCaster mode, it disconnects them. The issue also outright ended the game, which can be a huge issue in official competition.

With the CDL Kickoff coming up, there could be lots of issues which has fans concerned. KeviSkillz, a well-known moderator for CoD pros tweeted: “The Kickoff next weekend is about to be pure comedy.”

Other fans replied saying that this event will be “one for the history books.” Even with the mode full of issues, the CDL have yet to respond to concerns and have not announced a plan to use a different mode for the tournament.