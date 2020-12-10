Logo
Call of Duty

BOCW Dec 10 patch notes: Scorestreak changes, Nuketown 24/7, more

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:12

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has released yet another small update for Black Ops Cold War. This time, Nuketown 24/7 has returned, scorestreaks have gotten some major tuning, and Zombies got some more fixes. Here’s what you need to know.

The Black Ops Cold War updates just don’t stop. Today’s game settings update includes a slew of notable changes, mostly to the scorestreaks, where a number of them got their costs adjusted.

In addition, Nuketown 24/7 has once again made its return after being noticeably absent for a few days. Finally, Zombies once again got a number of different changes and adjustments as well, mostly with its progression.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

MULTIPLAYER
Playlists

  • Nuketown 24/7
    • Replaced Motherland Moshpit with Nuketown 24/7 in Featured Playlists.

Weapons

  • M60
    • Addressed a minor recoil issue with the M60 LMG.
    • Improved alignment of Multizoom scope for better accuracy.

Scorestreaks

  • RC-XD
    • Now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).
  • Cruise Missile
    • Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.
  • Napalm Strike
    • Reduced radius by 16%.
    • Reduced inner damage by 10%.
    • Reduced outer damage by 12.5%.
  • Artillery
    • Reduced outer damage by 20%.
    • Corrected an issue with explosion damage.
  • Attack Helicopter
    • Increased cost from 4500 to 5000.
  • VTOL Escort
    • Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000.
  • Chopper Gunner
    • Increased cost from 6500 to 8000.
  • General
    • Closed an exploit that could allow players to reset the Combat Bow and War Machine ammo.

ZOMBIES
Progression

  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Hunter Mastery Calling Card from unlocking.

Die Maschine

  • Stability
    • Added general stability fixes.
  • General
    • Addressed an issue where an Ammo Mod attachment would appear on screen after using the Arsenal with a Wonder Weapon in the player’s possession.
    • Icons for Wunderfizz Perks are now grayed out if the player can’t afford them.

Dead Ops Arcade

  • Added stability fix for the Room of Judgment event.

GLOBAL
Combat Record

  • Updated Combat Record to represent currently available items.

UI

  • Addressed an issue where Battle Pass UI could display before Season One begins.

Developing story…

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS makes bold prediction about BOCW Warzone Season 1

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:31

by James Busby
Kilo 141
NICKMERCS / Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War NICKMERCS Warzone

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on how Black Ops Cold War will impact the current Warzone meta.

While Warzone currently shares its loadouts with Modern Warfare, it won’t be long until Black Ops Cold War’s guns are integrated into the game. This integration will likely have a huge impact on Warzone’s current meta, especially given certain Black Ops variants are better than their Modern Warfare counterparts. 

While Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Kilo 141 has been the go-to gun for both competitive and casual players alike, popular Warzone streamer believes this could soon change. Whether you love or hate this AR, it looks like Treyarch’s integration will be making some pretty big changes to the current loadout picks in Warzone. 

Call of Duty kilo weapon in inspect feature.
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Kilo has remained at the top of the Warzone rankings for a long time.

The Kilo 141 is still the most dominant assault rifle in the entire game thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it. 

“If I’m running a tournament, I’m running the Kilo,” Nick says. “Most people are running the Kilo and while in the past we’ve seen other guns be the main AR, like the Grau or an LMG like the Bruen — every time there is big update, there’s always a new gun that comes into play.”

Of course, the Kilo’s dominance has led many Warzone players to call upon Activision to nerf it, but there have been no significant changes that have altered its current placement as the number one gun. 

However, NICKMERCS believes the Kilo’s days are numbered. “With all these new guns coming in from Cold War, I think it’s about time to say goodbye to the Kilo. Every single time in the history of Warzone when new guns come in and new updates come in, there’s new guns that take the throne.”

While many Call of Duty fans will be happy to see the meta shift away from the Kilo 141, the Call of Duty content creator hopes Activision aren’t too harsh. After all, major nerfs can lead to a gun becoming unusable.  

“My only hope is that when they nerf the Kilo, they don’t nerf it into the ground,” states Nick. “It still needs to be viable. They did a great job with the Grau and the Bruen nerf, so I have a pretty good feeling they’re going to do good with the Kilo.”

Of course, only time will tell whether Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War integration will have a huge impact on the current Warzone meta. For now, though, the Kilo 141 still remains the top dog. 