BOCW Dec 10 patch notes: Scorestreak changes, Nuketown 24/7, more

The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on how Black Ops Cold War will impact the current Warzone meta.

While Warzone currently shares its loadouts with Modern Warfare, it won’t be long until Black Ops Cold War’s guns are integrated into the game. This integration will likely have a huge impact on Warzone’s current meta, especially given certain Black Ops variants are better than their Modern Warfare counterparts.

While Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Kilo 141 has been the go-to gun for both competitive and casual players alike, popular Warzone streamer believes this could soon change. Whether you love or hate this AR, it looks like Treyarch’s integration will be making some pretty big changes to the current loadout picks in Warzone.

The Kilo 141 is still the most dominant assault rifle in the entire game thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it.

“If I’m running a tournament, I’m running the Kilo,” Nick says. “Most people are running the Kilo and while in the past we’ve seen other guns be the main AR, like the Grau or an LMG like the Bruen — every time there is big update, there’s always a new gun that comes into play.”

Of course, the Kilo’s dominance has led many Warzone players to call upon Activision to nerf it, but there have been no significant changes that have altered its current placement as the number one gun.

However, NICKMERCS believes the Kilo’s days are numbered. “With all these new guns coming in from Cold War, I think it’s about time to say goodbye to the Kilo. Every single time in the history of Warzone when new guns come in and new updates come in, there’s new guns that take the throne.”

While many Call of Duty fans will be happy to see the meta shift away from the Kilo 141, the Call of Duty content creator hopes Activision aren’t too harsh. After all, major nerfs can lead to a gun becoming unusable.

“My only hope is that when they nerf the Kilo, they don’t nerf it into the ground,” states Nick. “It still needs to be viable. They did a great job with the Grau and the Bruen nerf, so I have a pretty good feeling they’re going to do good with the Kilo.”

Of course, only time will tell whether Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War integration will have a huge impact on the current Warzone meta. For now, though, the Kilo 141 still remains the top dog.