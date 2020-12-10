BOCW Dec 10 patch notes: Scorestreak changes, Nuketown 24/7, more

Treyarch has released yet another small update for Black Ops Cold War. This time, Nuketown 24/7 has returned, scorestreaks have gotten some major tuning, and Zombies got some more fixes. Here’s what you need to know.
The Black Ops Cold War updates just don’t stop. Today’s game settings update includes a slew of notable changes, mostly to the scorestreaks, where a number of them got their costs adjusted.
In addition, Nuketown 24/7 has once again made its return after being noticeably absent for a few days. Finally, Zombies once again got a number of different changes and adjustments as well, mostly with its progression.
Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:
MULTIPLAYER
Playlists
- Nuketown 24/7
- Replaced Motherland Moshpit with Nuketown 24/7 in Featured Playlists.
Weapons
- M60
- Addressed a minor recoil issue with the M60 LMG.
- Improved alignment of Multizoom scope for better accuracy.
Scorestreaks
- RC-XD
- Now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).
- Cruise Missile
- Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.
- Napalm Strike
- Reduced radius by 16%.
- Reduced inner damage by 10%.
- Reduced outer damage by 12.5%.
- Artillery
- Reduced outer damage by 20%.
- Corrected an issue with explosion damage.
- Attack Helicopter
- Increased cost from 4500 to 5000.
- VTOL Escort
- Reduced cost from 8000 to 7000.
- Chopper Gunner
- Increased cost from 6500 to 8000.
- General
- Closed an exploit that could allow players to reset the Combat Bow and War Machine ammo.
ZOMBIES
Progression
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Hunter Mastery Calling Card from unlocking.
Die Maschine
- Stability
- Added general stability fixes.
- General
- Addressed an issue where an Ammo Mod attachment would appear on screen after using the Arsenal with a Wonder Weapon in the player’s possession.
- Icons for Wunderfizz Perks are now grayed out if the player can’t afford them.
Dead Ops Arcade
- Added stability fix for the Room of Judgment event.
GLOBAL
Combat Record
- Updated Combat Record to represent currently available items.
UI
- Addressed an issue where Battle Pass UI could display before Season One begins.
