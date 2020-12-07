7 weapons Black Ops Cold War should bring back

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features plenty of iconic guns from across the series, but there are a few fan-favorites that are still missing. Here are seven weapons we want to see make a return in Treyarch’s latest shooter.

Black Ops Cold War brings plenty of exciting new game modes, maps, perks, and deadly new weapons. However, with the game taking place during the early 1980s, there are a number of iconic guns we’d love to see make a return – after all, the very best CoD games always feature plenty of familiar faces.

There are currently 29 weapons available in Black Ops Cold War and this number is expected to be expanded upon with each new content drops. While it’s still early days for Treyarch’s latest title, we’ve compiled a list of 5 Black Ops weapons we want to see make a return in Cold War.

Enfield

The SA80, more commonly known as the Enfield is a British assault rifle that was first used in 1985. Early prototypes of this light support weapon were floating around as early as 1976, but it was only during the mid-80s that it began to see action.

While the Enfield wasn’t the best assault rifle in the original Black Ops, it did boast superior handling thanks to its fast aim down sight speed (200ms).

Boasting clean iron sights and a methodical fire rate of 750 RPM, the Enfield excelled at killing targets across mid to long-range engagements. This British assault rifle may not be the first weapon you think of when picturing the Cold War, but it is one gun we’d love to see make a return.

Galil

While eagle-eyed fans previously spotted the Galil in Black Ops Cold War’s trailer, we haven’t actually seen any gameplay of it. This Israeli made assault rifle shares similarities to that of the Soviet AK-47, offering a robust and reliable design that works in many environments. Unlike the Kalashnikov, the Galil also boasts greater accuracy and was built to match that of the M16 and FN FAL

It was this accuracy and reliability that was shown in the original Black Ops. In fact, the Galil absolutely dominated the virtual battlefields back in 2010. This assault rifle was capable of killing an enemy with just three body shots and two well-placed headshots, making it an absolute monster. To make matters even better, the Galil’s vertical recoil was incredibly easy to mitigate and allowed players to beam their foes across all distances.

This deadly assault rifle has been featured in every Black Ops, so we’d be surprised if it doesn’t end up making an appearance in Cold War.

RPK

The RPK is one of the beefiest LMGs ever to grace our screens and Black Ops Cold War could see it return. This reliable LMG was adopted in 1961 by the Soviet Union and still remains in service to this day. However, this LMG was famously used during the Vietnam War and while the RPD would later replace it, we would love to get our hands on its predecessor once again.

Black Ops’ RPK featured an 80 round magazine, moderate penetration, and highly damaging bullets that could kill an enemy in two to three hits. Despite its high recoil and 5.5 second reload animation, this LMG was an absolute beast in multiplayer.

Olympia

Modern Warfare’s 725 proved just how devastating double-barreled shotguns could be, so it’s only right that Black Ops Cold War features its own satisfying shotgun. The Olympia (Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72) was produced in West Germany in 1972 under Italian manufacture, Fratelli Gamba. In Black Ops, the Olympia fires up to eight pellets per shot and can kill an enemy with just one shot to the head or chest.

While its kill potential in close-quarters fights is unparalleled, it does struggle during ranged engagements. In fact, the Olympia deals no damage past fifteen meters. This may seem like a huge downside, but the return of shotgun secondaries could make this shotgun extremely viable should it return.

Python

The Colt Python is a .357 Magnum caliber revolver that saw use in 1955-2005 and was widely used by American law enforcement.

However, most CoD fans will know that this lethal revolver was used by CIA operative, Alex Mason. Not only was this sidearm extremely deadly in the campaign, it was also the go-to secondary for those looking to tear a hole through their enemies.

Being able to kill a full health enemy in just two hits in close-quarters fights is huge, especially when you pair it with a sniper. We still fondly remember the days where players would run around with akimbo Python’s on Nuketown, cleaning up the entire map with deadly blasts to the chest. Bringing back the Python would certainly make a lot of Black Ops fans happy.

G11

While Black Ops Cold War is certainly no stranger to damage and accuracy of burst fire assault rifles, the game did leave one AR out of its current arsenal. This gun being that of the G11. Unlike the M16 and AUG, the G11 has an incredibly fast rate of fire and is capable of some blisteringly quick kill times. This enables it to go toe to toe with the game’s zippy SMGs, while also delivering fantastic ranged accuracy.

A lot of burst fire rifles can leave you in the dirt if you miss those crucial first shots, but the G11’s 523 RPM enables you to instantly unleash a wave of deadly bullets in the blink of an eye. The G11’s unique reload animation was not only incredibly quick, it also looked fantastic. While it may not have been the most dominant AR in the original Black Ops, it was arguably one of the most underrated. Hopefully, Treyarch can give this burst rifle a new lease of life in Cold War’s future content drops.

Spectre M4

The Spectre M4 may not have been as dominant as the MP5, but its excellent handling and fantastic hip-fire accuracy make it a decent choice. For those of you that enjoy CoD’s run and gun playstyle, then this gun will allow you to do just that. It comes with clean ironsights, 30 round mag, and a scintillating fire rate of 937 RPM – putting it just above the MP5 in terms of speed (857 RPM).

The Spectre’s damage might be a little on the low side, but its fire rate more than makes up for this. In fact, when equipped with the 45 round extended mag, this punchy SMG can take down multiple foes before reloading. If that wasn’t enough, the Spectre’s minimal recoil makes taking down targets an absolute breeze, especially when hip firing in close-quarter fights.

