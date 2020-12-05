Black Ops Cold War Season 1 teaser all but confirms Rebirth Island map - Dexerto

During the announcement that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 and it’s subsequent Warzone integration would be slightly delayed by six days, the developers released a teaser image that all but confirms that the new map will involve Rebirth Island.

Earlier today, the CoD community was taken aback by the fact that the first post-launch content season for Black Ops Cold War had been officially delayed by six days.

While the delay isn’t long by any stretch of the imagination, many fans have been eager for more content, including the integration with Warzone, which so far we didn’t have many official details on.

But during the news, Treyarch dropped a teaser image for the season which at first glance might not show off much but if you look closely pretty much confirms all of the leaks that have come out over the last month or so.

At the top of the teaser image, which says that Season 1 is coming on December 16, fans can see that a few phrases in red blurred out in varying degrees. Upping the brightness of the image in Photoshop reveals a few cool, interesting details.

The first is a set of coordinates at the very top of the image. Inputting that latitude and longitude into Google Maps will take you to the real-life Vozrozhdeniya Island in Uzbekistan, otherwise known as Rebirth Island. Beyond that, the phrase “Rebirth Island” can actually be seen in the image as well.

While both of these can be seen normally in the base image, they are way easier to see after it’s been brightened.

This all but confirms the leaks that Rebirth Island will be coming to the game when the integration happens and given the fact that the developers have already confirmed a new map for the season, it’s almost certainly this one.

As with with any other rumor or speculation, take this with a grain of salt, however, fans will likely be getting their first look at Rebirth Island sometime within the next week or two so keep an eye out for that.

Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for more about Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.