Black Ops Cold War CODE Bowl announced: how to watch & participants

Activision has announced the second iteration of the CODE Bowl, which brings together high-profile esports players and members of the US and UK military esports teams to help raise money for the Call of Duty Endowment. Here’s what you need to know.

The Call of Duty Endowment has been raising money for veterans for a while now. The company, which was started in 2009, helps veterans find jobs after their deployment. In 2019, the owner of the company, Activision, held the first Modern Warfare CODE Bowl, which brought together major streamers and members of the US Army esports team.

Fast forward to December 2020 and Activision is continuing this tradition with two major changes: Black Ops Cold War is the name of the game this time around, and members of the UK military will also be participating. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament.

Who’s participating?

Like last year’s tournament, the 2020 CODE Bowl will feature teams made up of famous streamers/pro-players, including Courage, LEGIQN, Huskerrs, Swagg, TeeP, Espresso, Vikkstar, Tommey, C9Emz, and Spratt. According to Activision, more will be announced in the near future.

We're thrilled to announce our 2nd annual C.O.D.E. Bowl, brought to you by @USAA. This year, we’ve expanded our teams to include 8 US & UK military branches in the competition. 🙌 Catch all the action on @CallofDuty’s Twitch/YouTube on 12/11 @ 10am PST.#CODEBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/oTWSNNbtJf — Call of Duty Endowment (@CODE4Vets) December 3, 2020

Beyond that, however, those players will be joined by members of the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Space Force, as well as members of the UK British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

In addition, each team will be coached by a “Call of Duty League professional” but the exact list of those people has yet to be announced.

Read more: Black Ops Cold War is reportedly bricking PS5s

Currently, it’s unknown how the teams will be split, but all in all, it should make for a pretty interesting dynamic.

How can I watch the 2020 CODE Bowl?

According to Activision, the 2020 CODE Bowl is set to take place on December 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM GMT. If you’re unsure about what time that is in your area, we’ve broken it down for you below:

1 PM EST

10 AM PST

3 AM JST (Saturday, December 12, 2020)

5 AM AEDT (Saturday, December 12, 2020)

In addition, the event will be streamed entirely on Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s currently unknown if the event is going to be streamed on the above players’ respective accounts, but one would imagine they would be. Embeds for each stream will be added once they become available.