Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War CODE Bowl announced: how to watch & participants

Published: 3/Dec/2020 22:37

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Activision has announced the second iteration of the CODE Bowl, which brings together high-profile esports players and members of the US and UK military esports teams to help raise money for the Call of Duty Endowment. Here’s what you need to know.

The Call of Duty Endowment has been raising money for veterans for a while now. The company, which was started in 2009, helps veterans find jobs after their deployment. In 2019, the owner of the company, Activision, held the first Modern Warfare CODE Bowl, which brought together major streamers and members of the US Army esports team.

Fast forward to December 2020 and Activision is continuing this tradition with two major changes: Black Ops Cold War is the name of the game this time around, and members of the UK military will also be participating. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the tournament.

Who’s participating?

Like last year’s tournament, the 2020 CODE Bowl will feature teams made up of famous streamers/pro-players, including Courage, LEGIQN, Huskerrs, Swagg, TeeP, Espresso, Vikkstar, Tommey, C9Emz, and Spratt. According to Activision, more will be announced in the near future.

Beyond that, however, those players will be joined by members of the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Space Force, as well as members of the UK British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

In addition, each team will be coached by a “Call of Duty League professional” but the exact list of those people has yet to be announced.

Currently, it’s unknown how the teams will be split, but all in all, it should make for a pretty interesting dynamic.

How can I watch the 2020 CODE Bowl?

According to Activision, the 2020 CODE Bowl is set to take place on December 11, 2020, at 6:00 PM GMT. If you’re unsure about what time that is in your area, we’ve broken it down for you below:

  • 1 PM EST
  • 10 AM PST
  • 3 AM JST (Saturday, December 12, 2020)
  • 5 AM AEDT (Saturday, December 12, 2020)

In addition, the event will be streamed entirely on Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch channels. It’s currently unknown if the event is going to be streamed on the above players’ respective accounts, but one would imagine they would be. Embeds for each stream will be added once they become available.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.