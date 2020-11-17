 Best Zombies weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Best Zombies weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 17:14

by Alex Garton
Treyarch

Survival in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is determined by a lot of factors but not many are more important than the weapon you choose to take on the hordes of Zombies inside Die Maschine. Here’s some of the best weapons to use. 

Black Ops Cold War has arrived and there’s been a number of significant changes to the Zombies mode. These include weapon rarity, custom loadouts, and exclusive field upgrades. These changes have added a new layer of strategy to Zombies and given players more choice in how they take on waves of dead enemies.

Of course, the question is, what’s the best way to survive in Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

Well, here’s our rundown of what weapons we recommend you use to last as long as possible.

Treyarch
There are some exciting easter eggs in Cold War’s Zombies, make sure you’re on the lookout for any clues.

Best weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

In no particular order, here’s what we think are the best weapons to use in Cold War’s Zombies.

Knife

The knife is not as exciting as some of the other weapons on the list, but it’s a great choice for the early rounds. The weapon capable of one-shotting zombies all the way up to round 14 and can be upgraded via Pack-A-Punch for the later rounds.

There’s doubt that as the rounds progress the knife will become less and less useful. However, considering it doesn’t cost anything, it’s a perfect choice to wipe out zombies with ease in the opening rounds.

M16

As long-time Call of Duty fans will know, the M16 has been a staple in every Black Ops title in both Zombies and multiplayer. However, it has never been a top-tier weapon until now.

The M16 is a great choice for both the early and late game rounds. Once upgraded it becomes a 6 bullet burst assault rifle with a large magazine. It’s fair to say it’s a weapon choice that you definitely won’t regret.

Treyarch
Some of the guns off the wall are more reliable than the mystery box weapons.

Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is arguably the most iconic weapon in Black Ops Zombies across all the titles. However, in recent games, it lost a lot of its power and wasn’t picked up by a lot of players. It is only in Cold War that it’s regained its reputation as a top-tier weapon.

It melts through hordes of undead enemies with ease and can be upgraded for the later rounds. Despite receiving a nerf to its damage, it remains a solid choice for any player to pick up.

Galo SA12

The Galo SA12 is a pump-action shotgun and the heavy hitter of the list. This weapon can be bought off the wall so it’s a perfect choice for every match. It’s reliable for the early rounds and once upgraded it’s absolutely destructive.

This weapon is unbelievably popular among streamers and content creators for good reason. It packs a punch and it’s a great choice for any players looking to survive until the high rounds.

Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is building a reputation as one of the best shotguns in Cold War.

D.I.E Shockwave

The beauty of the D.I.E Shockwave is its unique design and infinite ammo supply. It may not be the best weapon in the game to clear hordes of zombies instantly, but it’s a great option for players who hate refilling their ammo. The weapon can technically be used infinitely if utilized correctly. On top of the fact that it’s probably one of the most unique weapons in Cold War, it’s definitely worth trying it out.

That’s our rundown of the best weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. You can check out all our Black Ops Cold War guides on our dedicated hub here.

Black Ops Cold War leaderboard bug completely crashes the game

Published: 17/Nov/2020 16:01

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war team
Activision

A bug in the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is causing the game to crash if players attempt to look at their leaderboards.

For many players, leaderboards are incredibly important: they let you see how you rank against your friends and the wider Call of Duty playerbase, comparing stats and seeing where you excel or where you could improve.

So, if you have attempted to take a look at your own or a friend’s stats in Black Ops Cold War, you’ve likely encountered some bugs, including your game crashing completely.

Here’s what we know so far, and how you can see your stats without leaderboards.

black ops cold war grenade launcher
Activision
Black Ops Cold War has already racked up a huge playerbase, as expected — but there are some issues.

Leaderboards crashing Black Ops Cold War

In some cases, players are reporting that the leaderboards are simply showing nothing — no friends or global leaderboards, instead just an empty screen with no data.

Obviously, this is frustrating, but you could expect that before long, it will start to be a populated list that properly follows developments in players’ CoD careers as they play.

However, some players are reporting that the issue is far bigger than simply a leaderboard with no information, and it’s actually causing players’ games to crash when attempting to access them.

Black Ops Cold War leaderboards crash
Activision/CharlieIntel
Leaderboards are causing games to crash.

How to view Black Ops Cold War leaderboards

Of course, there are some solutions for players to take advantage of while waiting for leaderboard issues to subside.

The first is the Call of Duty Companion App, in which you can sign in to your Activision account and track your and your friends’ performances.

Alternatively, you can use Tracker Network, which compiles all of your data across multiple games, including Black Ops Cold War. All you have to do is put in your username or Activision ID and it will return a bunch of stats, sometimes even more in-depth than even those you can get in-game.

So, while leaderboards are off-limits and potentially game-breaking, your best bet is to avoid them and take advantage of one of the available alternatives.