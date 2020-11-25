 Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal fan-favorite perks making a return - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal fan-favorite perks making a return

Published: 25/Nov/2020 4:04

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

If you’re a Call of Duty veteran, you’ll be pleased to know that some fan-favorite perks seem all but locked in for a grand return in Black Ops Cold War, according to the latest leaks.

Treyarch’s latest release came with more ways to customize your class than ever before. From the most intricate weapon Gunsmith yet, to the return of the Wildcard system and plenty more. There’s a ton to choose from and there appears to be even more on the way soon.

Lifelong Call of Duty players may have noticed a few key perks missing from the three categories at launch. While the obvious inclusions are all there, like Ghost and Flak Jacket, certain fan favorites didn’t quite make the cut. That could be about to change, however. 

Previous Season One leaks have already given us some insight on what new weapons we can expect on Dec. 10. Now, we have new details on additional perks coming soon, thanks to files found in the game’s latest update.

Two perk icons were uncovered in the Black Ops Cold War files following the latest update. Obviously, these could be leftover from previous work, they might have been tested and scrapped, or they may be right around the corner.

First up is the Lightweight perk, a familiar movement buff that’s been prominent throughout the franchise. The general effect of this perk is to help you move faster. Though this can take many forms. It could apply a straight move speed buff to your sprint speed, or it could impact every motion.

From sliding to mantling and even strafing while aiming down sights, Lightweight could improve all of these factors and more.

The icon is near identical to how it appeared in Black Ops II with a single boot running across the image. It’s a yellow visual, all but confirming it will fall into the hotly contested third perk slot.

Next is a mysterious perk icon that appears to be something fresh. A red icon – meaning a buff for the first perk slot – displays a knife with wings as snakes wrap around it.

Call of Duty has featured a number of health-related perks in the past, though most have been controversial. It’s only a matter of time before we find out how this one might change the game.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch
Players could soon be rushing around the map faster than ever.

Despite these icons appearing in-game, take this information with a grain of salt for now. These could be added in with Season One or they could be kept under wraps for a few months longer.

Regardless of when they go live, one thing is certain. Treyarch is clearly set on introducing new perks to the mix as Black Ops Cold War progresses.

Call of Duty

Team Tommey wins $20K Totino’s Black Ops Brawl tourney: Final results

Published: 25/Nov/2020 1:25 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 1:36

by Jacob Hale
Totinos Black Ops Brawl with Minnesota ROKKR
Activision/Totino's

Share

Black Ops Cold War Minnesota ROKKR

Totino’s was the latest to host a massive esports event with $20,000 on the line in one of the first proper  Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War tournaments, one that featured top pro players and some of the most popular streamers.

Over the years, we’ve seen the frozen pizza brand host tournaments in multiple games as well as form sponsorships with the likes of 100 Thieves, who recently entered the Call of Duty League with the LA Thieves.

Now, with Black Ops Cold War out and players starting to really get to grips with the game, they teamed up with a number of top names in Call of Duty, including the Minnesota RØKKR CDL team, to put on a show for fans. Here’s everything you need to catch up on the event.

Totino’s Black Ops Brawl recap

With a single-elimination bracket, teams only had one life to prove themselves with. As a result, four teams were immediately knocked out from the first round with no chance at redemption. Nameless, Swagg, Hitch, and Symfuhny all crashed out of the competition early on with their teams taken down right away.

While Tommey’s team advanced through to the grand final, they met a dominant force in the last series of the day. TeeP and his stacked squad refused to drop a map throughout the day. They came away with 3-0 wins over Symfuhny and Crowder to land in the finals.

The opening Hardpoint on Moscow came down to the wire with TeeP’s team narrowly edging it out. However, the next SnD on Miami was the polar opposite. Tommey’s team struck back with an insane 6-0 performance to tie things up. From here on out, their team kept the momentum rolling and closed out the grand final victory.

Totino’s Black Ops Brawl results

Black Ops Brawl event
Totinos
The final bracket for Totino’s Black Ops Brawl.

Totino’s Black Ops Brawl stream & schedule

The Totino’s Black Ops Brawl was a four-hour event that took place on Tuesday, November 24.

The show kicked off at 3pm ET (12pm PT/8pm GMT) live from Totino’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for you to easily rewatch.

It was hosted by Call of Duty League casters Joe ‘Merk’ Deluca and Clint ‘Maven’ Evans, with $20,000 on the line for competing teams.

Who played in the Black Ops Brawl event?

From the most accomplished pro players to the most popular streamers, plenty of big names got involved in this $20k competition. If you’ve been following Cold War events since launch, all of the familiar faces turned out for this one as well. Simp, Tommey, Shotzzy, and Symfuhny were just a handful of names that got involved. Below is a full overview of the captains for the Black Ops Brawl tournament.

  • Symfuhny
  • Swagg
  • Tommey
  • Censor
  • Crowder
  • Hitch
  • Nameless
  • TeePee
Totino's Black Ops Brawl casters Merk and Maven
Totino's
Merk and Maven hosted the Black Ops Brawl.

Format and prize pool

Eight teams were lined up for the start of the event as the single-elimination bracket got underway. One series loss was all anyone could afford. In total, the winning team had to get through three consecutive best of three matchups against the top challengers.

As for the prize pool, there was $20,000 on the line, with $15,000 going directly to the winning team and the remaining $5,000 going to the team that finished in second place.