Dallas Empire reveals Shotzzy's MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Every Call of Duty player wants to become a powerful force like Shotzzy, and now you can get one step closer after Dallas Empire revealed his MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War.

The MP5 has been one of the best submachine guns in Call of Duty titles for many years now, and it’s still a killer in Black Ops Cold War. It’s accurate, fast, responsive, offers incredible mobility, and can kill enemies very quickly.

It recently copped damage range nerf after players and professionals both agreed it was too a little overpowered. But it still packs a punch, especially from close to mid-range combat.

The MP5 is still the weapon of choice for Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro. However, the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP has a loadout unique to his playstyle, and Dallas Empire spilled the beans. “Looking for a MP5 setup to fry the competition? Console player of the year Shotzzy has you covered,” they said.

Looking for a MP5 setup to fry the competition? Console player of the year @Shotzzy has you covered 🔥 – Muzzle Break

– 9.5" Task Force

– Field Agent Grip

– Speed Tape

– Raider Stock pic.twitter.com/VTlZlk693M — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) November 23, 2020

Shotzzy’s Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Grip: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Stock

Shotzzy’s loadout strikes a balance between making horizontal and vertical recoil easier to control, adding more damage, and increasing ADS speed. It’s well-balanced and tweaks most of the MP5’s strengths, making it even more accurate and snappy.

The increased ADS speed is arguably the most crucial piece of the puzzle. It’s always been a big deal, but it’s an even bigger one in Black Ops Cold War. If you don’t include something to increase ADS speed in your loadout, chances are you will lose more fights.

The MP5 was already good at mowing down enemies with laser-like accuracy. However, Shotzzy’s loadout makes it even easier.

Of course, individual skill level plays a part too. A more skilled player will almost always win a gunfight against a lesser skilled one.

Still, anyone can enjoy the benefits of this simple and effective loadout, and it might even help narrow the gap.