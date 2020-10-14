Black Ops Cold War leaker reveals name & details for Warzone "nuke" event - Dexerto

After months of speculation about a possible nuclear bomb going off in Verdansk, it seems like the event might actually be happening in Call of Duty: Warzone, at least according to new leaks.

Pretty much ever since the announcement that Warzone would be integrated into new Call of Duty games every year, there’s been a ton of speculation about a possible nuke going off in Verdansk.

Advertisement

As per the rumors, this event would essentially act as a starting over point for the battle royale game, allowing it to become part of the Black Ops Cold War ecosystem a bit more smoothly and cohesively.

Now that we’re getting closer to the release of BOCW, it only makes sense for more and more leaks to surface, if some recent tweets by known CoD leaker TheGamingRevolution are to be believed, we now even have a name for the event.

Advertisement

The Soviet version of Alcatraz coming to Warzone appears to be Rebirth Island — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) October 14, 2020

According to the leaker, who has accurately revealed CoD details in the past, the nuke event is set to be titled “Rebirth”, which is a fitting name considering a new era for Warzone is starting.

He also pointed out that there will be a “Soviet version” of the Alcatraz map coming to the game, called “Rebirth Island.” Alcatraz is in reference to the map with the same name released in Blackout, CoD’s first battle royale, in which there were also Zombies running around the island.

This isn’t the first time Alcatraz has been mentioned when it comes to Warzone; several other dataminers have mentioned that the island will be added when BOCW launches, and this latest intel from TGR aligns with that.

Advertisement

Of course, the presence of a nuke in Verdansk isn’t totally new either; when the many bunkers throughout the map were finally opened in an earlier season, players spotted what appeared to be a nuclear warhead in one of the enclosures.

Read more: Warzone players and streamers report invasion of hackers coming back

While nothing has happened with these bombs since then, their presence, along with all these leaks and speculation, have further hinted that some sort of major event is on the horizon.

Could this mean that the map is simply using a picture of Alcatraz as filler or is it something a bit more complicated than that? Either way, with pieces of code in the game files already, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait long to find out.

Advertisement

Interestingly enough, while TGR notes that Alcatraz and Rebirth Island will be one and the same, the latter is actually where the Russians produced the deadly Nova 6 gas in the first Black Ops title, and it has nothing to do with the Alcatraz prison.