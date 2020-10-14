 Black Ops Cold War leaker reveals name & details for Warzone "nuke" event - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaker reveals name & details for Warzone “nuke” event

Published: 14/Oct/2020 21:02 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 21:52

by Tanner Pierce
Acitivison

After months of speculation about a possible nuclear bomb going off in Verdansk, it seems like the event might actually be happening in Call of Duty: Warzone, at least according to new leaks.

Pretty much ever since the announcement that Warzone would be integrated into new Call of Duty games every year, there’s been a ton of speculation about a possible nuke going off in Verdansk.

As per the rumors, this event would essentially act as a starting over point for the battle royale game, allowing it to become part of the Black Ops Cold War ecosystem a bit more smoothly and cohesively.

Now that we’re getting closer to the release of BOCW, it only makes sense for more and more leaks to surface, if some recent tweets by known CoD leaker TheGamingRevolution are to be believed, we now even have a name for the event.

According to the leaker, who has accurately revealed CoD details in the past, the nuke event is set to be titled “Rebirth”, which is a fitting name considering a new era for Warzone is starting.

He also pointed out that there will be a “Soviet version” of the Alcatraz map coming to the game, called “Rebirth Island.” Alcatraz is in reference to the map with the same name released in Blackout, CoD’s first battle royale, in which there were also Zombies running around the island.

This isn’t the first time Alcatraz has been mentioned when it comes to Warzone; several other dataminers have mentioned that the island will be added when BOCW launches, and this latest intel from TGR aligns with that.

Activision
Alcatraz was last seen in Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode back in 2018.

Of course, the presence of a nuke in Verdansk isn’t totally new either; when the many bunkers throughout the map were finally opened in an earlier season, players spotted what appeared to be a nuclear warhead in one of the enclosures.

While nothing has happened with these bombs since then, their presence, along with all these leaks and speculation, have further hinted that some sort of major event is on the horizon.

Could this mean that the map is simply using a picture of Alcatraz as filler or is it something a bit more complicated than that? Either way, with pieces of code in the game files already, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait long to find out.

Interestingly enough, while TGR notes that Alcatraz and Rebirth Island will be one and the same, the latter is actually where the Russians produced the deadly Nova 6 gas in the first Black Ops title, and it has nothing to do with the Alcatraz prison.

Call of Duty

Best Kilo 141 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Published: 14/Oct/2020 21:30 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 21:46

by Joe Craven
Dexerto/Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare and Warzone are two very different experiences, so you’ll need different weapon attachments depending on which you’re playing. Here, we break down your best options when using the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle. 

Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith has been widely acclaimed, offering unprecedented weapon customization for a Call of Duty game. However, with so many options come a number of difficult choices. With Warzone Season 6, the Grau and Bruen have fallen out of favor, while the Kilo has risen to prominence as a ranged laser beam. A perfect complement to an SMG or shotgun, we’re going through the best Kilo class for Verdansk and multiplayer’s distinct purposes.

To make the choices simpler for you, we’ve chosen one loadout for Warzone and one for Modern Warfare. You don’t have to stick to these rigidly, but they should provide a useful starting point and give you an idea of what the Kilo’s best attachments are.

Best Kilo 141 loadout for Warzone

First up is our recommended loadout for Warzone, where the gun has become a mainstay among the best players in the world — as you’ll notice in recent world records. Given the size of the Verdansk map, this class focuses on being a ranged AR with comfortably controlled recoil and lethality from distance.

kilo 141 warzone class
Infinity Ward
Warzone: Season 6’s most popular AR, this Kilo’s control at range is a perfect complement to an SMG or shotgun.

Sacrificing some mobility and ADS speed for recoil control, the Monolothic Suppressor, Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler barrel, and Commando Foregrip all help boost the Kilo’s ability to decimate enemies at range. Since this gun isn’t blessed with clean iron sights like the Grau’s, a scope like the VLK 3.0x Optic or the G.I. Mini Reflex is typically preferred for ease in targeting opponents from afar.

Finally, the 60 Round Mags offer the ability to take down multiple enemies at once, without slowing the weapon down as heavily as the 100-round drum does.

You’ll notice that this class is without a stock or a rear grip. If you want the former for mobility’s sake, you might prefer running an M4-A1 or a CR-56 AMAX anyway. As for the rear grip, the Kilo’s recoil control is already comfy enough to warrant a slightly steeper learning curve for the advantages that a 60-round mag and scope grant you.

Best Kilo 141 class for Modern Warfare

Unlike our Warzone loadout, this Modern Warfare one is more geared to more regular, faster engagements. Hence, the focus is more on ADS and recovery time, rather than straight-up damage range.

As you can see, the 19.8″ barrel has been swapped out for the 16.6″ SOCOM. This shorter barrel still slows ADS and mobility, but nowhere near as much as it’s heavier alternative.

The G.I. Mini Reflex is equipped, as it is probably the most versatile and useful sight in the game. However, the Commando Foregrip has been done away with for the Merc Foregrip, in order to compensate for some of the accuracy lost in the barrel change.

Now, you can equip a stock and rear grip to speed up your ADS time. This will let you get your sights up and have a fighting chance in any engagement. Similarly, you’re less likely to need 60-round mags in a standard public match, and the gun’s default reload is fairly prompt, so Sleight of Hand is not essential.

This class is mostly geared towards mid-range gunfights but maximizes the Kilo’s versatility to give you the best chance at both close and longer range engagements too.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.

That rounds off our list of the best Kilo 141 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare! Do you agree? Tweet us your lists @DexertoIntel to let us know what attachments you’d change.