Black Ops 6 Zombies new Wonder Weapons are actually BO3 Easter eggs

The new Citadelle des Morts map in Black Ops 6 Zombies brings four new Wonder Weapons, but players might not have noticed that these swords contain hidden references to Black Ops 3.

Wonder Weapons are a core part of the CoD Zombies experience, powerful items that mow down hordes of undead in the blink of an eye. Starting with the original Ray Gun back in World at War, the designs have only gotten more and more elaborate over time.

Black Ops 6 Zombies has thrown some more into the mix, including the Beamsmasher, but with the release of the new Citadelle des Morts map in Season 1 Reloaded, Treyarch has released the most flashiest yet.

The new Bastard Sword can be transformed into four powerful variations, Caliburn, Solais, Durendal, and Balmung, all with unique elemental effects. They also feature four completely unique designs, each of which is actually inspired by Black Ops 3.

Citadelle des Morts weapons contain Black Ops 3 Easter eggs

As pointed out by Reddit user ‘Lupercal-_-,’ each sword takes inspiration from one of the Zombies Prestige badges from BO6.

Balmung uses the same silvery purple color palette as the 4th Prestige bade, as well as the raven on the hilt. Then, Durendal has the golden antlers from Prestige 5 sticking out off to the sides.

Calburn is less obvious at first glance, but you can see the hilt has a very similar horned dragon with red eyes on it. Finally, Solais is the most blatant of the four, from the lion on the handle to the shiny golden finish.

This continues the trend of Treyarch referencing their past games in Black Ops 6. Each Prestige in multiplayer also focuses on elements from their previous CoD titles, from World at War Zombies to Nuketown.

While this small nod to Black Ops 3 doesn’t affect the way you use the swords or their place in the overall Zombies lore, players agreed that it’s a “cool detail” and welcome nod to the franchises’ history.

So, be sure to check it out for yourself the next time you’re trying to complete the Citadelle des Morts story Easter egg or tracking down every incantation.