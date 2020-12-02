 Black Ops Cold War leak reveals new Christmas-themed Nuketown - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak reveals new Christmas-themed Nuketown

Published: 2/Dec/2020 6:35

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Nuketown gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The holidays are right around the corner and it appears as though Black Ops Cold War will be getting into the festive spirit as new leaks have revealed a limited-time version of Nuketown ‘84 on the way.

Nuketown has seen a number of complete makeovers throughout the years. What started as a simple, close-quarters map in Black Ops 1, has been revamped in many unique ways. From a futuristic remake to the latest 80’s themed design and plenty more.

The fan-favorite map isn’t stopping there, however. New leaks and even a quirky bug have all pointed towards a festive takeover coming into effect very soon. There might even be multiple versions of the battlefield all in-game at the one time.

Christmas is coming to Black Ops Cold War in a big way. Not only will Nuketown be covered with festive decorations, but there also appears to be a night-time variant coming as well.

From a leaked preview image of the Nuketown ‘84 map, we’re given our first look at the map from an all-new perspective. Rather than the beaming hot sun lighting things up, Nuketown looks a little different here. A dark sky keeps things mellow while Christmas lights aim to get you in the holiday spirit.

A few Christmas reefs are scattered around while tinsel is layered across almost every surface. From the one angle, however, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of snow or other major difference. Purely just decorations on an otherwise standard Nuketown ‘84.

While the leaked image comes from a reliable source that’s revealed a wide array of content in the past, there’s more to it than just that. Oddly enough, a bizarre glitch from November 25 actually let players see the Christmas decorations in-game for a split moment.

The yet unannounced version of the map randomly came into effect mid-game for one lucky player. They were caught off guard by the interior of a house but the decorations remained in place, even after death.

That should clear up any caution as to whether the Christmas-themed variant is real or not. While there’s no date locked in for this holiday takeover, we can obviously expect to see it in a matter of weeks as December draws to an end.

Nuketown seems to be the only map getting a festive makeover for now. Though there could always be some visual changes on the way for Warzone as well. We’ll have to wait and see.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.