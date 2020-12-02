Black Ops Cold War leak reveals new Christmas-themed Nuketown - Dexerto

The holidays are right around the corner and it appears as though Black Ops Cold War will be getting into the festive spirit as new leaks have revealed a limited-time version of Nuketown ‘84 on the way.

Nuketown has seen a number of complete makeovers throughout the years. What started as a simple, close-quarters map in Black Ops 1, has been revamped in many unique ways. From a futuristic remake to the latest 80’s themed design and plenty more.

The fan-favorite map isn’t stopping there, however. New leaks and even a quirky bug have all pointed towards a festive takeover coming into effect very soon. There might even be multiple versions of the battlefield all in-game at the one time.

Christmas is coming to Black Ops Cold War in a big way. Not only will Nuketown be covered with festive decorations, but there also appears to be a night-time variant coming as well.

From a leaked preview image of the Nuketown ‘84 map, we’re given our first look at the map from an all-new perspective. Rather than the beaming hot sun lighting things up, Nuketown looks a little different here. A dark sky keeps things mellow while Christmas lights aim to get you in the holiday spirit.

A few Christmas reefs are scattered around while tinsel is layered across almost every surface. From the one angle, however, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of snow or other major difference. Purely just decorations on an otherwise standard Nuketown ‘84.

While the leaked image comes from a reliable source that’s revealed a wide array of content in the past, there’s more to it than just that. Oddly enough, a bizarre glitch from November 25 actually let players see the Christmas decorations in-game for a split moment.

The yet unannounced version of the map randomly came into effect mid-game for one lucky player. They were caught off guard by the interior of a house but the decorations remained in place, even after death.

😱CHRISTMAS NUKETOWN MAP FOOTAGE! The clip is a little laggy, however you can see Christmas decorations around the map and a big red Christmas tree! This is a bug. Not a leak. #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/2AkKbdsRIh — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) November 25, 2020

That should clear up any caution as to whether the Christmas-themed variant is real or not. While there’s no date locked in for this holiday takeover, we can obviously expect to see it in a matter of weeks as December draws to an end.

Nuketown seems to be the only map getting a festive makeover for now. Though there could always be some visual changes on the way for Warzone as well. We’ll have to wait and see.