Black Ops Cold War leak reveals classic weapon is coming to Warzone - Dexerto

A new Black Ops Cold War leak has claimed that two new melee weapons will be added to the game in the future, with one being a classic in the Black Ops franchise.

Treyarch have been adding plenty of new content to Black Ops Cold War since it launched back in November of 2020.

There have been new maps, weapons, game modes, operators, cosmetics, and changes to Warzone as well to boot.

However, fans want more. They always want more. Some have demanded weapon tuning – which is coming soon – while others want a new Warzone map and new game modes to get their teeth into.

Yet, a new leak has revealed that there are two new weapons in the works as well – with both coming in the melee class.

According to reliable leaker ZestyLeaks, one of which will be a Baseball Bat. While it might sound like more of a Zombies weapon, given it’s typical use in acopolayse movies and games, it’s actually set for multiplayer and Warzone. It could come to Zombies as well, who knows.

The other leaked weapon will be familiar to long-time Black Ops fans as well. CoD leaker _Nanikos_ claimed that the Ballistic Knife would be making a return at some point too, along the Sticks and Stones game mode that has appeared in Black Ops titles previously.

🚨NEW COLD WAR/WARZONE WEAPON🚨 The 'Baseball Ball' is coming as a Melee Weapon to Cold War & Warzone! Some of its Camo Challenges include kills, backstabber kills, executions, enemies while injured, enemies while sliding, smoke/stun/flash kills & multi-kills! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/qTPMIi8QOh — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) March 26, 2021

Follow up to the last post. Ballistic Knife is also coming into cold war. So it seems we'll be seeing sticks and stones in the future aswell given we'll have the crossbow, ballistic knife and combat axe. pic.twitter.com/1oUuXzRXVT — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) March 26, 2021

Additionally, _Nanikos_ noted that there are apparently challenges in the files for the Ballistic Knife as well. However, these appear to be placeholders given they’re the same ones that appeared with the Crossbow before that was added.

Of course, there is always the chance that these weapons are in the files as holdovers from previous ideas, and won’t be added. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what Treyarch reveals later down the line, especially as we get closer and closer to Season 3.