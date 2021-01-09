Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak offers sneak peek at new Fireteam map Sanatorium

Published: 9/Jan/2021 4:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War Sanatorium Leak
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players have been curious about the new Fireteam map, Sanatorium, ever since it was announced. Now, they can finally get a closer look after some leaked images surfaced online.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is well underway. However, there’s still plenty in store, including a new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, which will arrive in the mid-season update on January 14.

Sanatorium is described as an “experimental health retreat” deep within the Ural Plains, surrounded by woodlands, hills, lakes, and even some docks. It sounds like the perfect place for some high-intensity combat. However, words don’t do it justice. After all, a picture tells a thousand words.

Black Ops Cold War Sanatorium Leak
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War has many interesting maps, but Sanatorium is set to be one of the best Fireteam maps yet.

A leaker named ‘DeclassifiedCOD captured a series of images that revealed the map in more detail and leaked them online. The leak confirms everything we already knew about the map but in more detail. However, it goes a step further and shows even more.

For example, the first set of images show a player standing in front of different monuments and structures in what looks like a parkland area. It includes everything from concrete steps, flags, and an interesting statue. It also shows the player roaming around inside a large wooden attic.

The second set of images shows some other outside areas, including a small beach with a wooden dock and some grasslands near a lake. There’s plenty of scenery to take in, but more importantly, it’s good intel for players who might be looking for some good places to hide.

However, the most exciting shot looks like an entrance to an old manor surrounded by a black gated fence and lots of trees. There’s no doubt it will be one of the hottest spots on the map.

The third set of images shows some other bits and pieces scattered around the map. It starts with an image of a small wooden building in a remote area of the map. Then, it shows a long and winding cobblestone road somewhere between the manor and another building.

The last shot in the set reveals what looks like the backyard of the other building. It’s smaller than the manor, but it has lots of open space and even some garden beds and ledges. You wouldn’t want to get caught running across it.

The fourth and final set of images includes screenshots of a dimly lit room inside one of the buildings, a gas station, some open grasslands, and a large foyer with a staircase.

It’s hard to tell where the locations are until we get a better look at the map plan. However, all the signs point toward a diverse and expansive map with a good balance of indoor and outdoor areas.

It looks like the map has something for every player and playstyle. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer rushing, camping, sniping, mid-range shooting, or a combination of them all. Sanatorium has got you covered.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has already been exciting, but the new Fireteam map is a welcome addition, and its release will undoubtedly make it even better.

Call of Duty

How to fix Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset bug

Published: 8/Jan/2021 23:52

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

While the brand-new Streetsweeper shotgun went live yesterday in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many fans are angry about the fact that their progress on the unlock challenge for the weapon resets. Luckily, there’s a very easy (albeit slightly tedious) fix if you have the patience to do the challenge all over again.

After getting accidentally added to the game a few weeks back, the Streetsweeper shotgun finally went live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with no announcement from Treyarch, Raven Software, or Activision on January 7, 2021, and the powerful shotty has quickly risen in prominence among the game’s players.

In order to unlock the weapon, players have to either buy a bundle from the in-game store or unlock it via challenges. Unfortunately, the latter method seems to be a bit broken right now, as many are reporting that it’s bugged and keeps reseting progress. Fortunately, there’s a solution.

How to fix Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset

Activision
The Streetsweeper shotgun is extremely powerful in both BOCW and Warzone.

The Streetsweeper shotgun unlock challenge requires players to get a 3 killstreak with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun in 15 different standard multiplayer or Warzone matches. This challenge is about the same level of difficulty as other mid-season weapons that have been added to Call of Duty games in the past.

While this seems simple enough, many players are reporting that once they complete their 15 matches, it’ll show 15/15 in the main menu but the shotgun will remain locked. If players quit out of the application and come back in, they’ll see that the progress has been reset back to zero, which is frustrating for sure.

Luckily, there seems to be a slight fix, if you’re willing to completely redo the challenge over again, that is. As many users have pointed out on Reddit, the bug seems to be stemming from the fact that players are getting the 3 killstreak, leaving the match immediately, seeing the the progress counted, and then starting the process all over again.

Activision
As one can see in the picture, many are reporting that their progress caps out at 15/15 without unlocking the shotgun, before being reset back to zero.

In truth, it seems like players have to actually FINISH the match that they got the 3 killstreak in, in order to have the progress properly count. Once you do that 15 times, the shotgun should properly unlock.

Dexerto encountered the same progress reset glitch and tested this method ourselves and it resulted in the shotgun unlocking, so it does seem to be effective, although there’s no telling if it’s a foolproof fix that works 100 percent of the time.

It’s also unknown if the challenge is supposed to require players finish their matches or if players should be able to quit out after each killstreak and that feature is just simply not working. Either way, this seems to be the only solution for now.