How to fix Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset bug - Dexerto

How to fix Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset bug

Published: 8/Jan/2021 23:52

by Tanner Pierce




While the brand-new Streetsweeper shotgun went live yesterday in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many fans are angry about the fact that their progress on the unlock challenge for the weapon resets. Luckily, there’s a very easy (albeit slightly tedious) fix if you have the patience to do the challenge all over again.

After getting accidentally added to the game a few weeks back, the Streetsweeper shotgun finally went live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with no announcement from Treyarch, Raven Software, or Activision on January 7, 2021, and the powerful shotty has quickly risen in prominence among the game’s players.

In order to unlock the weapon, players have to either buy a bundle from the in-game store or unlock it via challenges. Unfortunately, the latter method seems to be a bit broken right now, as many are reporting that it’s bugged and keeps reseting progress. Fortunately, there’s a solution.

How to fix Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset


The Streetsweeper shotgun is extremely powerful in both BOCW and Warzone.

The Streetsweeper shotgun unlock challenge requires players to get a 3 killstreak with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun in 15 different standard multiplayer or Warzone matches. This challenge is about the same level of difficulty as other mid-season weapons that have been added to Call of Duty games in the past.

While this seems simple enough, many players are reporting that once they complete their 15 matches, it’ll show 15/15 in the main menu but the shotgun will remain locked. If players quit out of the application and come back in, they’ll see that the progress has been reset back to zero, which is frustrating for sure.

Luckily, there seems to be a slight fix, if you’re willing to completely redo the challenge over again, that is. As many users have pointed out on Reddit, the bug seems to be stemming from the fact that players are getting the 3 killstreak, leaving the match immediately, seeing the the progress counted, and then starting the process all over again.


As one can see in the picture, many are reporting that their progress caps out at 15/15 without unlocking the shotgun, before being reset back to zero.

In truth, it seems like players have to actually FINISH the match that they got the 3 killstreak in, in order to have the progress properly count. Once you do that 15 times, the shotgun should properly unlock.

Dexerto encountered the same progress reset glitch and tested this method ourselves and it resulted in the shotgun unlocking, so it does seem to be effective, although there’s no telling if it’s a foolproof fix that works 100 percent of the time.

It’s also unknown if the challenge is supposed to require players finish their matches or if players should be able to quit out after each killstreak and that feature is just simply not working. Either way, this seems to be the only solution for now.

How to watch Royal Raven's Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event – date, time, format

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:54

by Tanner Pierce




London’s Call of Duty League team the Royal Ravens have announced a brand new Warzone kill-race event, with a $25,000 prize pool. Here’s everything we know about the tournament itself, including how you can watch it.

If you’ve been craving some more Warzone tournaments and nothing has yet to appease your appetite, then you might be interested in what the Royal Ravens are serving up.

On January 8, 2020, the London CDL team announced a brand new kill-race tournament for the popular Call of Duty battle royale, titled “Ravenstorm,” and it’s happening in mid-January. But how are the teams being split up, how will the tournament be set up, and, most importantly, how can you watch it? Here’s everything we know.

Ravenstorm Warzone event details

As of the time of this writing, details about the Warzone event are a bit scarce but there are still a few specifics to take note of. According to the original announcement, the tournament will be a kill race, which basically means that scoring will be determined based on the number of kills obtained by each team.

In addition, the Royal Ravens have confirmed that the tournament will be based on “ten trios,” meaning it’ll be ten different teams of three players competing at one time.

Unfortunately, right now, the biggest question about the tournament is how each team is going to be split up. The Ravens have not announced who will be participating on each team, but did confirm that said information will be coming sometime in the near future.

In addition, we don’t know exactly how the prize pool will be split up, however, we do know that $25,000 will be up for grabs across the whole tournament, which is a pretty substantial amount of cash.

How to watch the Ravenstorm Warzone event

According to the announcement by the Royal Ravens, the tournament is set to take place on January 15, 2021. The full breakdown of times can be found below:

  • 10 AM PST
  • 1 PM EST
  • 6 PM GMT

While a specific link for the Ravenstorm Warzone livestream is not yet available, it has been confirmed that a stream for the tournament will take place on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

On the day of the action, fans can expect their favorite competitors to also be streaming their POV, which will make for an excellent alternative to the official broadcast for those interested in locking in on just one squad.

Stay tied to this page leading up to the tournament on January 15, 2021 for any updates regarding teams, format, etc.