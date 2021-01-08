How to fix Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset bug - Dexerto

While the brand-new Streetsweeper shotgun went live yesterday in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many fans are angry about the fact that their progress on the unlock challenge for the weapon resets. Luckily, there’s a very easy (albeit slightly tedious) fix if you have the patience to do the challenge all over again.

After getting accidentally added to the game a few weeks back, the Streetsweeper shotgun finally went live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with no announcement from Treyarch, Raven Software, or Activision on January 7, 2021, and the powerful shotty has quickly risen in prominence among the game’s players.

In order to unlock the weapon, players have to either buy a bundle from the in-game store or unlock it via challenges. Unfortunately, the latter method seems to be a bit broken right now, as many are reporting that it’s bugged and keeps reseting progress. Fortunately, there’s a solution.

How to fix Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset

The Streetsweeper shotgun unlock challenge requires players to get a 3 killstreak with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun in 15 different standard multiplayer or Warzone matches. This challenge is about the same level of difficulty as other mid-season weapons that have been added to Call of Duty games in the past.

While this seems simple enough, many players are reporting that once they complete their 15 matches, it’ll show 15/15 in the main menu but the shotgun will remain locked. If players quit out of the application and come back in, they’ll see that the progress has been reset back to zero, which is frustrating for sure.

Luckily, there seems to be a slight fix, if you’re willing to completely redo the challenge over again, that is. As many users have pointed out on Reddit, the bug seems to be stemming from the fact that players are getting the 3 killstreak, leaving the match immediately, seeing the the progress counted, and then starting the process all over again.

In truth, it seems like players have to actually FINISH the match that they got the 3 killstreak in, in order to have the progress properly count. Once you do that 15 times, the shotgun should properly unlock.

Dexerto encountered the same progress reset glitch and tested this method ourselves and it resulted in the shotgun unlocking, so it does seem to be effective, although there’s no telling if it’s a foolproof fix that works 100 percent of the time.

It’s also unknown if the challenge is supposed to require players finish their matches or if players should be able to quit out after each killstreak and that feature is just simply not working. Either way, this seems to be the only solution for now.