Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season 1 update: new modes, map, release date

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:31

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch have unveiled some brand-new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, including what content players should be able to expect once it goes live, as well as when it’ll actually be releasing. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for some new content to try out in Black Ops Cold War and today’s playlist update just isn’t doing it for you, then there’s some good news.

Treyarch have officially announced some more concrete details about the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, while it’s a bit more light compared to some other titles’ mid-season updates (specifically Modern Warfare’s), it still includes a good amount of content for fans to sink their teeth into.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Mid-Season content

Activision
Black Ops Cold War fans will be able to try out a new map and some new modes with the mid-season update.

First and foremost, fans will be able to get their hands on a brand new Fireteam Dirty Bomb map Sanatorium. Like all the content here, this was previously announced with the game’s original Season 1 update, but this will be the first time that players will be able to try it out for themselves.

In addition, players will be able to try out two new modes. The first is Dropkick for standard multiplayer, which will task two teams with fighting over a suitcase. The player who controls the suitcase will be given a “powerful pistol” and will need to hold onto it for as long as possible in order to win the match.

On the other hand, Cranked is coming for Zombies, which will require players to keep getting kills or else they’ll die and have to start their games all over again, which is a nice little twist compared to the standard, round-based modes.

Also on the Zombies train, PlayStation players will be able to try out the MP map Raid in the Onslaught game mode when the update goes live. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like players will be getting any new weapons during the mid-season update, as the only one we knew about was the Streetsweeper shotgun, which has already been added to the game.

Mid-Season update release date

According to Treyarch the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update is set to go live on Thursday, January 14, 2020. As with the game’s main first season update, it’ll almost certainly be released as a full-blown, downloadable update on your system, rather than as a simple hotfix.

That being said, it’s currently unknown the exact time that it’ll be available for download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. If it follows the trends of other updates, however, it should hit sometime in the early morning.

Once more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update, so stay tuned for more info.

Call of Duty

Warzone player reveals how to reverse-engineer SBMM for “bot lobbies”

Published: 8/Jan/2021 1:18

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone sbmm bot lobbies
Activision

Share

Warzone

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s players continue to grapple with skill-based matchmaking (SBMM), some have discovered an unfair workaround to guarantee easy bot lobbies. 

From Infinity Ward to Treyarch and Raven Software, the developers Activision have enlisted for Call of Duty: Warzone have remained completely silent about their approach to SBMM. Instead, the game’s millions of players have had to come up with theories about the matchmaking algorithms themselves.

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and players have spent months arguing about the merits of SBMM and its enforcement. Some believe it’s necessary to protect newer or more casual players, others believe it unfairly punishes players for having good games. Most lie somewhere in between, simply hoping for some transparency and balance to the matchmaking system.

Recently, fans have discovered their own way to achieve some level of transparency by using the SBMM Warzone website — which allows you to view full kill-death-ratio (K/D) data for your entire lobby. Using that and some experimentation, YouTuber ‘Rara’ has discovered the method for reverse-boosting into bot lobbies and simultaneously exposed a streamer for using said method to get easy content.

While we won’t detail the specifics of this method, it’s relatively simple and easy to pull off, although it does require multiple accounts and multiple gaming setups. While it’s unclear how prevalent the issue is, it’s clear that numerous players have been taking advantage of it.

“I debated doing this. I debated leaving it alone until it was fixed. But I feel like if I’m gonna use this, because I am and I’m gonna put a disclaimer every time I do, I want you guys to be able to use it. I really fought with the thought.” Ultimately, while Rara wasn’t sure if he should post the video explaining the method, he decided it was worth sharing so that Activision can address it and streamers can be held accountable.

One such streamer is YouTube’s ‘Hydro,’ who Rara relentlessly exposed and critiqued for abusing this method to ensure easier lobbies. Unsurprisingly, the relatively new content creator was not thrilled with the backlash.

In response to being called out, Hydro proceeded to draw a difference between his abuse of the game’s system “for content,” versus the cheating taking place in monied Warzone tournaments.

While the developers have yet to address SBMM, fans are continuing to find ways to learn how it can be manipulated. With accusations flying left and right, either for content or tournaments, the game’s community is diving deeper into matchmaking discourse.

Additionally, it should be noted that we do not recommend that any players use this reverse-boosting method themselves. Developers have punished accounts for abusing similar methods in the past and users could find their accounts in jeopardy should they game the system.