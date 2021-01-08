Black Ops Cold War Mid-Season 1 update: new modes, map, release date

Treyarch have unveiled some brand-new details about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, including what content players should be able to expect once it goes live, as well as when it’ll actually be releasing. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve been patiently waiting for some new content to try out in Black Ops Cold War and today’s playlist update just isn’t doing it for you, then there’s some good news.

Treyarch have officially announced some more concrete details about the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update, while it’s a bit more light compared to some other titles’ mid-season updates (specifically Modern Warfare’s), it still includes a good amount of content for fans to sink their teeth into.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Mid-Season content

First and foremost, fans will be able to get their hands on a brand new Fireteam Dirty Bomb map Sanatorium. Like all the content here, this was previously announced with the game’s original Season 1 update, but this will be the first time that players will be able to try it out for themselves.

In addition, players will be able to try out two new modes. The first is Dropkick for standard multiplayer, which will task two teams with fighting over a suitcase. The player who controls the suitcase will be given a “powerful pistol” and will need to hold onto it for as long as possible in order to win the match.

On the other hand, Cranked is coming for Zombies, which will require players to keep getting kills or else they’ll die and have to start their games all over again, which is a nice little twist compared to the standard, round-based modes.

Also on the Zombies train, PlayStation players will be able to try out the MP map Raid in the Onslaught game mode when the update goes live. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like players will be getting any new weapons during the mid-season update, as the only one we knew about was the Streetsweeper shotgun, which has already been added to the game.

Mid-Season update release date

According to Treyarch the game’s Season 1 Mid-Season update is set to go live on Thursday, January 14, 2020. As with the game’s main first season update, it’ll almost certainly be released as a full-blown, downloadable update on your system, rather than as a simple hotfix.

That being said, it’s currently unknown the exact time that it’ll be available for download on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. If it follows the trends of other updates, however, it should hit sometime in the early morning.

Once more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to update, so stay tuned for more info.