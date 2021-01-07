Black Ops Cold War Jan 7 patch notes: New playlists, gun nerfs, and bug fixes - Dexerto

Treyarch have released the first major new patch of the New Year for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which brings a bunch of new playlists and modes to the game’s multiplayer offerings, as well as fixes a few bugs that have been affecting the game.
A brand-new Black Ops Cold War update has just hit all systems and it adds a few new pieces of content for fans to sink their teeth into before the mid-season update hits the game on January 14.
Of the most important features in the new update, fans will be most intrigued by a few new playlists and game modes, including a Gunfight Blueprints, Raid+Crossroads Strike 24/7 and Fireteam Dirty Bomb Duos. In addition, a slew of bugs also got fixed in the game, including some affecting Daily Challenges.
In our latest update:
• Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]
• Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]
• Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]
• Daily & Season Challenge updates
• Zombies improvements
• H.A.R.P. fix for Hardcore
• Mid-Season update preview
+ more
— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 7, 2021
Of course, that’s not all that got changed, and you can check out Treyarch’s full patch notes below:
GLOBAL
Daily Challenges
- Addressed an issue that could prevent new Daily Challenges from appearing.
- Addressed issues preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly:
- “Team Deathmatch Challenger”
- “Hardcore Challenger”
- “Hardcore Champion”
Season Challenges
- Addressed an issue that could prevent progress from tracking for the “Mass Casualties” Challenge when using a Cruise Missile.
MULTIPLAYER
Featured Playlists
- Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]
- Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid and Crossroads Strike.
- Hardcore version also available in Quick Play.
- Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]
- 2v2 Gunfight matches using new randomized Weapon Blueprint-based loadouts.
- Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]
- Fireteam: Dirty Bomb played with 20 players (10 teams of Duos).
- Nuketown 24/7 [UPDATED]
- Nuketown ’84 Holiday replaced with Nuketown ’84.
- Face Off
- Prop Hunt
- Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
Modes
- Gunfight
- Added extra models and collision to prevent being able to kill enemies at their spawn in Game Show at the start of a match.
- Combined Arms
- Adjusted time in Combined Arms: Assault when a zone is captured.
Scorestreaks
- H.A.R.P.
- Addressed an issue in Hardcore modes where Spy Planes exiting the map could override the mini-map being active, even if a H.A.R.P. was still active.
- Care Package
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when calling in a Holiday Care Package.
Operator Missions
- Adjusted XP values for Operator Missions.
ZOMBIES
Stability
- Added various stability fixes.
Gameplay
- Closed various map exploit areas.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Ammo Mod from appearing on the player’s weapon immediately after using the Pack-a-Punch.
Dead Ops Arcade 3
- Addressed an issue where the player could load into Dead Ops Arcade with the wrong Operator Skin.
- Addressed an issue where the player could be downed by walking underneath a spike trap.
- Addressed different effect issues occurring when transitioning from solo play.
- Addressed various particle effect issues.
Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Addressed an issue where a player could lose their Bronze chalice after a private match.
And from Raven Software:
WARZONE
Featured Playlists
- Verdansk
- Verdansk Quads – 152 Players
- Trios – 150 Players
- Duos – 150 Players
- Solos – 150 Players
- Plunder Quads – 100 Players
- Rebirth Island
- Resurgence Trios – 45 Players
- Mini Royale Duos – 40 Players
Weapons
- DMR 14
- Reduced headshot damage.
- Increased recoil.
- Type 63
- Reduced headshot damage.
- Increased recoil.
- Mac-10
- Decreased headshot damage multiplier.
- Handgun Charlie (Akimbo Only)
- Decreased damage range.
- Increased hip-fire spread.
Developing story…