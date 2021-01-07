 Black Ops Cold War Jan 7 patch notes: New playlists, gun nerfs, and bug fixes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Jan 7 patch notes: New playlists, gun nerfs, and bug fixes

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:14

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Treyarch have released the first major new patch of the New Year for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which brings a bunch of new playlists and modes to the game’s multiplayer offerings, as well as fixes a few bugs that have been affecting the game.

A brand-new Black Ops Cold War update has just hit all systems and it adds a few new pieces of content for fans to sink their teeth into before the mid-season update hits the game on January 14.

Of the most important features in the new update, fans will be most intrigued by a few new playlists and game modes, including a Gunfight Blueprints, Raid+Crossroads Strike 24/7 and Fireteam Dirty Bomb Duos. In addition, a slew of bugs also got fixed in the game, including some affecting Daily Challenges.

Of course, that’s not all that got changed, and you can check out Treyarch’s full patch notes below:

GLOBAL

Daily Challenges

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent new Daily Challenges from appearing.
  • Addressed issues preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly:
    • “Team Deathmatch Challenger”
    • “Hardcore Challenger”
    • “Hardcore Champion”

Season Challenges

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent progress from tracking for the “Mass Casualties” Challenge when using a Cruise Missile.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

  • Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]
    • Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid and Crossroads Strike.
    • Hardcore version also available in Quick Play.
  • Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]
    • 2v2 Gunfight matches using new randomized Weapon Blueprint-based loadouts.
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb played with 20 players (10 teams of Duos).
  • Nuketown 24/7 [UPDATED]
    • Nuketown ’84 Holiday replaced with Nuketown ’84.
  • Face Off
  • Prop Hunt
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

  • Gunfight
    • Added extra models and collision to prevent being able to kill enemies at their spawn in Game Show at the start of a match.
  • Combined Arms
    • Adjusted time in Combined Arms: Assault when a zone is captured.

Scorestreaks

  • H.A.R.P.
    • Addressed an issue in Hardcore modes where Spy Planes exiting the map could override the mini-map being active, even if a H.A.R.P. was still active.
  • Care Package
    • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when calling in a Holiday Care Package.

Operator Missions

  • Adjusted XP values for Operator Missions.

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.

Gameplay

  • Closed various map exploit areas.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Ammo Mod from appearing on the player’s weapon immediately after using the Pack-a-Punch.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

  • Addressed an issue where the player could load into Dead Ops Arcade with the wrong Operator Skin.
  • Addressed an issue where the player could be downed by walking underneath a spike trap.
  • Addressed different effect issues occurring when transitioning from solo play.
  • Addressed various particle effect issues.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Addressed an issue where a player could lose their Bronze chalice after a private match.

And from Raven Software:

WARZONE

Featured Playlists

  • Verdansk
    • Verdansk Quads – 152 Players
    • Trios – 150 Players
    • Duos – 150 Players
    • Solos – 150 Players
    • Plunder Quads – 100 Players
  • Rebirth Island
    • Resurgence Trios – 45 Players
    • Mini Royale Duos – 40 Players

Weapons

  • DMR 14
    • Reduced headshot damage.
    • Increased recoil.
  • Type 63
    • Reduced headshot damage.
    • Increased recoil.
  • Mac-10
    • Decreased headshot damage multiplier.
  • Handgun Charlie (Akimbo Only)
    • Decreased damage range.
    • Increased hip-fire spread.

Developing story…

Best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR after nerf

Published: 7/Jan/2021 16:48

by Jacob Hale
Warzone cold war guns replace DMR
Activision

The DMR 14 has received a nerf in Warzone with the January 6 patch and, given how strong it still is, we might see yet another nerf. So which weapons should you be leveling up so you don’t miss a beat?

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard pushed to find a squad not using the DMR, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But they’ve already nerfed the tactical rifle once, and will likely do it again, so here’s the weapons we think you could look to to replace the DMR when the time comes.

Type 63

Type 63 Black Ops Cold War DMR
Activision
Think of the Type 63 as the DMR’s slightly less aggressive younger brother.

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

Make a Type 63 loadout that maximizes velocity, recoil control, rate of fire, and you’ve essentially got yourself the DMR 2.0. This deadly AR received a nerf alongside the DMR, but it wasn’t hit as hard. Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Krig 6

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on MW weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but will offer a full-auto alternative that is arguably much more satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

SP-R 208

Warzone sp-r 208
Activision
The SPR is great for players looking to mix sniping ability with more mobility.

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the SPR is a great sniper for it.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmarkers providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or Krig, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Kilo 141

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Grau

Grau modern warfare warzone
Activision
The Grau was a popular weapon in Modern Warfare, and can still do some decent damage now.

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and, while it has lost popularity over time, remains a perfectly viable weapon when the DMR isn’t in play.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. It might not be perfect, but it definitely opens you to more options as far as attachments and playstyles go.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR after its inevitable nerf, which is likely to be far more impactful than the minor one it received on January 6.

There are other guns that could work, such as the M4A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.