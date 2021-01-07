Black Ops Cold War Jan 7 patch notes: New playlists, gun nerfs, and bug fixes - Dexerto

The DMR 14 has received a nerf in Warzone with the January 6 patch and, given how strong it still is, we might see yet another nerf. So which weapons should you be leveling up so you don’t miss a beat?

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard pushed to find a squad not using the DMR, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But they’ve already nerfed the tactical rifle once, and will likely do it again, so here’s the weapons we think you could look to to replace the DMR when the time comes.

Type 63

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

Make a Type 63 loadout that maximizes velocity, recoil control, rate of fire, and you’ve essentially got yourself the DMR 2.0. This deadly AR received a nerf alongside the DMR, but it wasn’t hit as hard. Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Krig 6

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on MW weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but will offer a full-auto alternative that is arguably much more satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

SP-R 208

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the SPR is a great sniper for it.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmarkers providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or Krig, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Kilo 141

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Grau

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and, while it has lost popularity over time, remains a perfectly viable weapon when the DMR isn’t in play.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. It might not be perfect, but it definitely opens you to more options as far as attachments and playstyles go.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR after its inevitable nerf, which is likely to be far more impactful than the minor one it received on January 6.

There are other guns that could work, such as the M4A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.