Black Ops Cold War leaderboard bug completely crashes the game - Dexerto

A bug in the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is causing the game to crash if players attempt to look at their leaderboards.

For many players, leaderboards are incredibly important: they let you see how you rank against your friends and the wider Call of Duty playerbase, comparing stats and seeing where you excel or where you could improve.

So, if you have attempted to take a look at your own or a friend’s stats in Black Ops Cold War, you’ve likely encountered some bugs, including your game crashing completely.

Here’s what we know so far, and how you can see your stats without leaderboards.

Leaderboards crashing Black Ops Cold War

In some cases, players are reporting that the leaderboards are simply showing nothing — no friends or global leaderboards, instead just an empty screen with no data.

Obviously, this is frustrating, but you could expect that before long, it will start to be a populated list that properly follows developments in players’ CoD careers as they play.

However, some players are reporting that the issue is far bigger than simply a leaderboard with no information, and it’s actually causing players’ games to crash when attempting to access them.

How to view Black Ops Cold War leaderboards

Of course, there are some solutions for players to take advantage of while waiting for leaderboard issues to subside.

The first is the Call of Duty Companion App, in which you can sign in to your Activision account and track your and your friends’ performances.

Alternatively, you can use Tracker Network, which compiles all of your data across multiple games, including Black Ops Cold War. All you have to do is put in your username or Activision ID and it will return a bunch of stats, sometimes even more in-depth than even those you can get in-game.

So, while leaderboards are off-limits and potentially game-breaking, your best bet is to avoid them and take advantage of one of the available alternatives.