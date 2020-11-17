Black Ops Cold War leaderboard bug completely crashes the game - Dexerto

A bug in the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is causing the game to crash if players attempt to look at their leaderboards.
For many players, leaderboards are incredibly important: they let you see how you rank against your friends and the wider Call of Duty playerbase, comparing stats and seeing where you excel or where you could improve.
So, if you have attempted to take a look at your own or a friend’s stats in Black Ops Cold War, you’ve likely encountered some bugs, including your game crashing completely.
Here’s what we know so far, and how you can see your stats without leaderboards.
Black Ops Cold War has already racked up a huge playerbase, as expected — but there are some issues.
Leaderboards crashing Black Ops Cold War
In some cases, players are reporting that the leaderboards are simply showing nothing — no friends or global leaderboards, instead just an empty screen with no data.
Alternatively, you can use Tracker Network, which compiles all of your data across multiple games, including Black Ops Cold War. All you have to do is put in your username or Activision ID and it will return a bunch of stats, sometimes even more in-depth than even those you can get in-game.
So, while leaderboards are off-limits and potentially game-breaking, your best bet is to avoid them and take advantage of one of the available alternatives.
Call of Duty’s Battle Royale beast continues to batter its opposition. Even now it’s getting new players every day, and they need to know how to pick up a win. So here are the 5 best loadouts in Warzone.
Warzone’s rise has been meteoric and its combination of exquisite Call of Duty gunplay and Battle Royale excitement has sold people across the globe. The free-to-play shooter attracts new, intrigued gamers every day.
So it’s safe to assume that many will not be aware of the game’s greatest assets to own. More still, experienced players of the game may have become stifled by their existing options and fancy a change. So here we have the 5 best loadouts you can rock in Warzone.
How to get your loadout
These contain access to your loadout and other items.
For newcomers, you may be wondering how it is you can even equip your specialist loadout. After all, starting with a pistol doesn’t scream loadout freedom.
All you need to do to be able to use your loadout in-game is scavenge $10,000 and get yourself a loadout drop from the Buy Station.
Best loadouts
Some of these weapons have stood the test of time in Warzone and continue to be the go-to guns for guaranteed success. You may be using some of these already, but have you necessarily got the right attachments for them as well?
These are some of the most popular guns and attachments in Warzone.
Kilo 141
The Kilo 141.
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
This ultra-reliable assault rifle is a god-tier weapon that has won many a player many a game.
These attachments make it quite a good utility gun and extremely powerful. Favoring power and precision, this setup makes the Kilo 141 effective at range and is basically an all-purpose killer across a sprawling Battle Royale map.
MP5
The MP5.
Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
Stock: FTAC Collapsible
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
A classic weapon in the lineage of Call of Duty.
The MP5 is a quick, accurate, powerful killer. Its great iron sight allows for an extra attachment where it really counts, meaning you can snap to a target quicker. These lightweight settings allow you to sprint around the map and provide a quicker gathering of tools and faster looting.
Grau 5.56
The Grau 5.56.
Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
The Grau’s lesser recoil and damage over long-distances make it a killer companion to have.
With these attachments on the gun too, you really have yourself a versatile weapon that is effective at all ranges. Not only that, but a higher magazine and walking stability make the Grau 5.56 an extremely viable option in Warzone.
Bruen Mk9
The Bruen MK9.
Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
An LMG in the best loadout guide? Surely not?
Surely yes. By reducing its magazine size and stabilizing its accuracy, it becomes a potent killer with high damage. Then you add an optic onto the top of it, and the Bruen suddenly becomes a weapon of mass destruction on the battlefield.
Kar98K
The Kar98k.
Muzzle: Monolithic Supressor
Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: Sniper Scope
Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
One shot, one kill.
The effectiveness of the Kar98K naturally hinges on the user’s ability to wield it accurately. But if so, then it’s an unstoppable one-hit machine. As a rifle, it naturally has a slower rate of fire, but its stopping power makes up for this tenfold. Attach a long scope and decrease the ADS time, and you can spot and snap an enemy in a split-second.
Five deadly, dynamic combinations that are winning formulas in the Warzone. You shouldn’t even need to test your skills in the Gulag with one of these loadouts in your arsenal.