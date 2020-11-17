 Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug gives players free killstreaks - Dexerto
Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug gives players free killstreaks

Published: 17/Nov/2020 11:08

by Jacob Hale



Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially dropped and millions of players are getting to grips with it, working out the new maps and weapons and theorizing how certain aspects could fit into Warzone when the game becomes fully integrated.

One thing that has seen a massive overhaul, though, is the scorestreaks system. Rather than having to go on a long streak of kills to earn your rewards, scorestreaks now continue to build up through lives.

The jury is still out on what the general perception is of such a drastic change, but for now, there may be bigger issues regarding streaks that need to be addressed.

While it seems to be in isolated cases, Black Ops Cold War might be randomly giving players free scorestreaks without even earning them.



Streaks have been an integral part of Call of Duty games for years.

As you can see below in this clip from CoD streamer DiamondRyce, he gets killed while playing on Satellite, and is greeted with a very special gift upon respawning.

In a match where he and his teammates are being somewhat dominated, the announcer says that there’s a hostile Attack Helicopter entering the map before respawning and getting points for destroying a chopper.

Not only that, but he then starts earning Attack Helicopter kills despite having definitely not called one in, and the symbol on the side of the screen is even highlighted to suggest he earned it.

Obviously, Ryce was just as confused as the enemy likely was, watching their high-end scorestreak go rogue and turn on themself and their team, but he likely won’t complain at the free kills.

The bigger question now is, how did this happen? Did DiamondRyce accidentally find a legitimate exploit that lets you steal enemy streaks, or is it a pure accident that can’t be forced and recreated?

Either way, it’s something Treyarch will be looking at and trying to fix in the coming updates, so hopefully it’s sorted sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty

Best XM4 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Nov/2020 6:41

by Brad Norton



The very first Assault Rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War also happens to be one of the strongest if you follow our rundown on the best possible XM4 loadout.

While you might think to overlook the base weapons unlocked from the very beginning in any Call of Duty title, the starters in Black Ops Cold War are among the best guns in the game. From the MP5 SMG to the Pelington sniper, the first weapons in most categories can dominate in the right hands and ARs are no different.

The XM4 is unlocked as soon as you start in multiplayer and it’s a rather well-rounded pick. It doesn’t boast the highest damage output or the fastest fire rate. However, it’s arguably the most reliable pick all around.

If you stick with it from the jump and level it through to 55, you’ll have access to a consistent AR whenever the situation calls for it. Here’s an overview of the best attachments to make the most of the XM4.

Best XM4 loadout for Black Ops Cold War




  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
  • Barrel: 13.5 Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 40 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

While other Wildcards can be solid to get you more perks or more equipment, Gunfighter is essential to help the XM4 reach its full potential. Dropping in with eight unique attachments will make you a real threat on the map.

You can pick and choose whichever Optic you’d like. Though with most ARs, you never want to limit your overall vision. Selecting a smaller sight can help keep you aware of everything nearby, rather than scoping in and having tunnel vision ruin your streak.

Since the XM4 is an all around solid weapon, there’s no need to deviate from its general strength. Trying to overly boost damage or turn it into an LMG with a ridiculous magazine size will only impact other aspects of the gun.

Therefore, simpler attachments like the 40 Rnd magazine and the Steady Aim Laser can keep the XM4 reliable in all sorts of gunfights.

Whether you’re up close or chipping away from across the map, this loadout will keep everything in the realm of possibility.





With 55 levels to get through, it’s one of the easier grinds in the game given just how versatile the XM4 is. Unlike other ARs that can be a nuisance early on without some powerful buffs from various attachments.

Once you’re all set with this particular loadout and looking for the next challenge, be sure to check our other Black Ops Cold War weapon guides to get the most out of every gun in the game.