Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug gives players free killstreaks - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially dropped and millions of players are getting to grips with it, working out the new maps and weapons and theorizing how certain aspects could fit into Warzone when the game becomes fully integrated.

One thing that has seen a massive overhaul, though, is the scorestreaks system. Rather than having to go on a long streak of kills to earn your rewards, scorestreaks now continue to build up through lives.

The jury is still out on what the general perception is of such a drastic change, but for now, there may be bigger issues regarding streaks that need to be addressed.

While it seems to be in isolated cases, Black Ops Cold War might be randomly giving players free scorestreaks without even earning them.

As you can see below in this clip from CoD streamer DiamondRyce, he gets killed while playing on Satellite, and is greeted with a very special gift upon respawning.

In a match where he and his teammates are being somewhat dominated, the announcer says that there’s a hostile Attack Helicopter entering the map before respawning and getting points for destroying a chopper.

Not only that, but he then starts earning Attack Helicopter kills despite having definitely not called one in, and the symbol on the side of the screen is even highlighted to suggest he earned it.

Obviously, Ryce was just as confused as the enemy likely was, watching their high-end scorestreak go rogue and turn on themself and their team, but he likely won’t complain at the free kills.

The bigger question now is, how did this happen? Did DiamondRyce accidentally find a legitimate exploit that lets you steal enemy streaks, or is it a pure accident that can’t be forced and recreated?

Either way, it’s something Treyarch will be looking at and trying to fix in the coming updates, so hopefully it’s sorted sooner rather than later.