Black Ops Cold War devs address Mastery camo bug & confirm other fixes - Dexerto

Mastery camos in Black Ops Cold War will soon be looking better than ever, Treyarch has confirmed, with an assortment of camo-related fixes on the way in a nearby update.

If you’ve already been hard at work grinding the latest Call of Duty, unlocking the very best camos has likely kept you busy. Reaching that elite Dark Matter cosmetic is always a huge effort, though many players have already hit it just weeks after launch.

Unfortunately, the flashy Mastery Camos haven’t quite lived up to the hype in many regards. Some weapons barely display the unique visual. Small areas of the guns are given the new design while a majority of the weapon stays the same.

The community was naturally disappointed at first, but it turns out these actually aren’t working as intended. Fixes are on the way very soon, as Treyarch has confirmed the top priorities for the next major update.

First and foremost, we now have confirmation that “unintentional changes to Mastery Camos” will be addressed in the next update. “After our most recent update, some weapons began to display certain Mastery Camo differently,” devs addressed on the official Treyarch Trello board.

While an exact date isn’t quite set in stone for the next update just yet, rest assured it won’t be long. “We are looking to release a fix for this in our next major update,” they confirmed.

So if these issues had you holding back on the Dark Matter grind, there’s no reason not to get back on the hustle. In a matter of days, the camos will be displaying properly and you’ll be able to flex your early accomplishments.

Next up, there are six other major problems that Treyarch is looking into. Some are more vague, such as various console crashes and bugged animations. However, others are more specific.

Prestige leveling should be a bit smoother in the weeks to come. If your level hasn’t been displaying properly, a fix for this is currently in the works.

While no specific changes are on the way just yet, the balance team has also “had discussions” surrounding the power of Flak Jacket. A potential nerf could be on the way given how common the perk has become since launch.

The most recent patch only just went out on November 25, so we likely won’t see anything for a few days at a minimum. At least now have a solid idea of what to expect when the next updates roll around.