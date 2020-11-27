 Black Ops Cold War devs address Mastery camo bug & confirm other fixes - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War devs address Mastery camo bug & confirm other fixes

Published: 27/Nov/2020 0:17

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Treyarch

Mastery camos in Black Ops Cold War will soon be looking better than ever, Treyarch has confirmed, with an assortment of camo-related fixes on the way in a nearby update.

If you’ve already been hard at work grinding the latest Call of Duty, unlocking the very best camos has likely kept you busy. Reaching that elite Dark Matter cosmetic is always a huge effort, though many players have already hit it just weeks after launch.

Unfortunately, the flashy Mastery Camos haven’t quite lived up to the hype in many regards. Some weapons barely display the unique visual. Small areas of the guns are given the new design while a majority of the weapon stays the same.

The community was naturally disappointed at first, but it turns out these actually aren’t working as intended. Fixes are on the way very soon, as Treyarch has confirmed the top priorities for the next major update.

Black Ops Cold War M60
Reddit: u/azzazurq
An example of how minimal Dark Matter currently looks on the M60 due to recent bugs.

First and foremost, we now have confirmation that “unintentional changes to Mastery Camos” will be addressed in the next update. “After our most recent update, some weapons began to display certain Mastery Camo differently,” devs addressed on the official Treyarch Trello board.

While an exact date isn’t quite set in stone for the next update just yet, rest assured it won’t be long. “We are looking to release a fix for this in our next major update,” they confirmed.

So if these issues had you holding back on the Dark Matter grind, there’s no reason not to get back on the hustle. In a matter of days, the camos will be displaying properly and you’ll be able to flex your early accomplishments.

Next up, there are six other major problems that Treyarch is looking into. Some are more vague, such as various console crashes and bugged animations. However, others are more specific.

Prestige leveling should be a bit smoother in the weeks to come. If your level hasn’t been displaying properly, a fix for this is currently in the works. 

Black Ops gameplay
Treyarch
Outside of bug fixes, Flak Jacket could be addressed in a nearby update.

While no specific changes are on the way just yet, the balance team has also “had discussions” surrounding the power of Flak Jacket. A potential nerf could be on the way given how common the perk has become since launch.

The most recent patch only just went out on November 25, so we likely won’t see anything for a few days at a minimum. At least now have a solid idea of what to expect when the next updates roll around.

Gaming

NICKMERCS claims Warzone is “not looking good” compared to Fortnite

Published: 27/Nov/2020 1:24

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs warzone fortnite
Epic Games / YouTube, more NICKMERCS / Infinity Ward

NICKMERCS Warzone

From Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone and back, NICKMERCS is as experienced in both battle royales as anyone. After jumping back into Epic Games’ iteration, he claims the third-person shooter has a serious edge over Warzone right now.

In a long overdue Fortnite return stream with SypherPK, another battle royale maestro, FaZe Clan and MFAM’s Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff got back into the groove and decided it was time to compare his favorite BR titles. Of course, with so many followers, the MFAM audience deserves an explanation for the change in content.

While the popular streamer built his following in Epic Games’ unique title, his Twitch following grew to a whopping 4.6 million followers with thanks to months spent popping off on Verdansk. Having hosted, participated, and won Warzone tournaments in that span, he’s flown into the world’s top 15 most-followed Twitch streamers.

But, with Call of Duty’s sights set on the Black Ops Cold War release, Warzone has lost some lustre and NICKMERCS has returned to the consistently-updated Fortnite. Fittingly, he proceeded to explain that those updates give Fortnite an edge over Warzone.

It took Nick some time to get used to Fortnite’s mechanics, as he and SypherPK delved into the differences between the two games’ aim assists and how exponential and linears differ between the two. Ultimately, despite the discomfort upon switching over, the BR aficionado found himself loving it.

To explain his intentions in trying Fortnite again, NICKMERCS minced no words: “Listen, the current state over on the Call of Duty side of things is not looking good. There was supposed to be a big update coming in December, we haven’t heard anything about that. Really not good.”

And then, to contrast why Fortnite feels like the superior BR right now, he couldn’t help but give props to Epic Games’ consistent content delivery: “On the other hand, for Fortnite, there’s big-time updates and map changes right around the corner before Christmas.”

Fortnite Item Shop
Epic Games
Fortnite’s shop gets consistent action, while Warzone’s is very quiet right now.

Fortnite and Apex Legends follow a similar format as titles, where the game is free and updated seasonally. Warzone was Call of Duty’s successful effort to do the same, but things became complicated by BOCW’s release.

Now, Warzone’s seasonal content schedule has been disrupted by Activision’s focus on selling BOCW. The company is trying to get the best of both worlds: a free battle royale’s player base with the money of an annual title like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K franchises.

By putting their money into BOCW tournaments and content, CoD seems to have pushed NICKMERCS to return to a game that, distraction-free, is regularly putting out content.