Black Ops Cold War Nov 25 patch notes: Hardcore Nuketown & more fixes - Dexerto

Another day, another Black Ops Cold War game settings update. This time, we have the much anticipated inclusion of a Hardcore Nuketown ’84 playlist, alongside another wave of bug fixes, which actually address some of the crashing problems. Here’s what you need to know.
If you thought you were going to get by without another Black Ops Cold War game settings update, you’re sorely mistaken. Treyarch has revealed that yet another has gone live on November 25. Of course, these game settings updates only require a small in-game download, so you don’t have to worry about making sure your console is in rest mode or downloading a patch.
Like most of the other updates and patches until this point, this update is relatively small, only adding in one major change. Still, the update is significant, especially in Treyarch’s quest to squash all the bugs currently affecting the game, so it’s important to break it all down. Here’s all the major changes.
Major changes in the Black Ops Cold War Nov 25 update
Hardcore Nuketown ’84 is now live in Quick Play! Get out there and earn those challenges.
By far the biggest change with this update is the inclusion of a hardcore playlist for the recently added Nuketown ’84. The map was originally added during the previous patch, but it was sorely lacking options for players who enjoy hardcore mode, which removes most of the HUD, increases damage, and disables healing.
People have been asking for this playlist since the map was added on November 24, so hopefully its inclusion will satisfy those players for the time being.
Easily the biggest addition with the new patch is that of a Hardcore Nuketown playlist.
Beyond that, a few different bugs were also fixed, mostly with the crashing that’s been affecting the game since launch. There’s only been three in total that have been fixed, but that being said, considering this sort of glitch can stop you from even playing the game, that just means there are three less that people have to deal with.
Zombies also got a tiny fix as well. Apparently, players were getting too much weapon XP during the double weapon XP bonus. This has also been fixed, while at the same time adjusting the overall earn rate for weapon XP in the mode.
Added Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 to Hardcore tab in Quick Play.
Stability
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when playing Hardpoint.
Fixed a rare crash that could occur while pinging locations.
Fixed a rare crash that could occur loading into a Multiplayer match.
ZOMBIES
Progression
Addressed an issue that allowed players to earn more weapon XP than intended in Zombies during 2WXP events. This fix includes new general weapon XP tuning, which will result in faster overall weapon leveling in Zombies.
Even after being nerfed, the MP5 is still the most popular submachine gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and no mater your playstyle there’s a great loadout just waiting to be used.
It goes without saying that we all have different playstyles when it comes to Call of Duty, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to use different weapons. For example, you could be great with an SMG and never touch the objective, while your teammate will carry the same gun and sit in the hill soaking up time.
We’re lucky that players aren’t limited by their role or style in the game, and the MP5 definitely suits most needs on any team.
So, whether you’re an objective machine or a slaying fiend, here’s our top 5 MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.
Fastest MP5 loadout for running and gunning
This is the best MP5 loadout for players who love rushing and getting in the enemy’s face.
Attachments
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 9.5” Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Patrol Grip
Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp
Handle: Dropshot Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Secondary — Diamatti
Perks
Perk 1: Engineer
Perk 2: Quartermaster
Perk 3: Gung-Ho
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stim Shot
Field Upgrade: Assault Pack
Wildcard — Gunfighter
This loadout is all about increasing speed, be it movement, ADS or otherwise. If you’re running this, you’ll want to be getting up in your opponents’ faces at all times and laying the pressure on heavily.
The Gunfighter wildcard lets you maximize your abilities with the MP5 by negating its weaknesses while accentuating its strength, and is something we advise on most loadouts.
Best MP5 loadout for playing the objective
This MP5 loadout is perfect for objective players.
Attachments
Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
Barrel: 9.5” Ranger
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag
Handle: SASR Jungle Grip
Secondary — Knife
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket OR Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Gearhead
Perk 3: Ninja
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Wildcard — Danger Close
This loadout is heavily focused on keeping you protected, with Smoke Grenades clearing a path to the objective for you while the Trophy System, as well as Flak Jacket (or Tactical Mask, if you prefer), will keep you very well-prepared against enemy explosives. You also might consider the Tracker perk over Gearhead, so you can keep tabs on nearby enemies running near you.
Including the Danger Close wildcard, this loadout is built for you to stay stealthy and protected, as well as lethal when attacking the objective — and should more than fit the bill.
Shotzzy’s best MP5 loadout for CDL and competitive play
Shotzzy’s MP5 will be your best bet in competitive play.
Attachments
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Grip: Speed Tape
Stock: Raider Stock
Secondary — 1911
Perks
Perk 1: Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Gung-Ho
Perk 3: Ninja
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Flashbang
Field Upgrade: Trophy System
Wildcard — Law Breaker
To find the best competitive loadout for the MP5, we look no further than Call of Duty League MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, who is arguably the best SMG player in the world right now, following a standout season on the Dallas Empire roster.
Shotzzy’s loadout is all about minimizing recoil while also maximizing the MP5’s damage and ADS time, which is crucial in those split-second gunfights that can be won or lost with just one bullet.
Though Shotzzy’s perks, wildcard and equipment weren’t exactly made clear, we’ve used the general competitive builds that he more than likely uses, as well as the other top SMG players.
Most accurate MP5 loadout
This MP5 loadout is all about accuracy, but sacrifices speed and mobility.
Attachments
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.1” Rifled
Body: Ember Sighting Point
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum
Handle: Field Tape
Stock: Tactical Stock
Secondary — Cigma 2
Perks
Perk 1: Tactical Mask
Perk 2: Quartermaster
Perk 3: Cold Blooded
Equipment
Lethal: Frag Grenade
Tactical: Stun Grenade
Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine
Wildcard — Gunfighter
This MP5 loadout is all about increasing accuracy. It takes little bits of our other loadouts, but we’ve made a couple of small alterations to improve your chances of hitting every shot, though it does detract from the MP5’s natural strengths, forgoing movement speed for stealth and accuracy.
The optic is important here, especially as something we wouldn’t typically recommend on a submachine gun, but it works in this instance if you’re more likely to take medium-range gunfights and sit away from the heat of the action.
Our favorite MP5 loadout
Our MP5 loadout is a great all-round weapon for any player.
Attachments
Muzzle: Sound Suppressor
Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lancer
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 40 RND Drum
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Collapsed Stock
Secondary — Gallo SA12
Perks
Perk 1: Flak Jacket
Perk 2: Quartermaster
Perk 3: Ghost
Equipment
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stim Shot
Field Upgrade: Assault Pack
Wildcard — Gunfighter
The Gunfighter wildcard is one of the most versatile in the game and allows players to truly stack their weapons, which is why we recommend it so highly.
On this loadout, the suppressor will keep you off enemy minimaps while dashing through the lobby laying fire into anyone and everyone, especially thanks to the 40 Rnd Drum, while the barrel and foregrip attachments should keep your shot crisp.
So, they’re our five best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War. Be sure to check out all of our BOCW weapon guides — you might just find an underrated weapon you love.