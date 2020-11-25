Black Ops Cold War Nov 25 patch notes: Hardcore Nuketown & more fixes - Dexerto

Even after being nerfed, the MP5 is still the most popular submachine gun in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and no mater your playstyle there’s a great loadout just waiting to be used.

It goes without saying that we all have different playstyles when it comes to Call of Duty, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we have to use different weapons. For example, you could be great with an SMG and never touch the objective, while your teammate will carry the same gun and sit in the hill soaking up time.

We’re lucky that players aren’t limited by their role or style in the game, and the MP5 definitely suits most needs on any team.

So, whether you’re an objective machine or a slaying fiend, here’s our top 5 MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fastest MP5 loadout for running and gunning

Attachments

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 9.5” Extended

9.5” Extended Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Magazine: SAS Mag Clamp

SAS Mag Clamp Handle: Dropshot Wrap

Dropshot Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary — Diamatti

Perks

Perk 1: Engineer

Engineer Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard — Gunfighter

This loadout is all about increasing speed, be it movement, ADS or otherwise. If you’re running this, you’ll want to be getting up in your opponents’ faces at all times and laying the pressure on heavily.

The Gunfighter wildcard lets you maximize your abilities with the MP5 by negating its weaknesses while accentuating its strength, and is something we advise on most loadouts.

Best MP5 loadout for playing the objective

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 9.5” Ranger

9.5” Ranger Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag

Jungle-Style Mag Handle: SASR Jungle Grip

Secondary — Knife

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket OR Tactical Mask

Flak Jacket OR Tactical Mask Perk 2: Gearhead

Gearhead Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard — Danger Close

This loadout is heavily focused on keeping you protected, with Smoke Grenades clearing a path to the objective for you while the Trophy System, as well as Flak Jacket (or Tactical Mask, if you prefer), will keep you very well-prepared against enemy explosives. You also might consider the Tracker perk over Gearhead, so you can keep tabs on nearby enemies running near you.

Including the Danger Close wildcard, this loadout is built for you to stay stealthy and protected, as well as lethal when attacking the objective — and should more than fit the bill.

Shotzzy’s best MP5 loadout for CDL and competitive play

Attachments

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel: 9.5″ Task Force

9.5″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Grip: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary — 1911

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 3: Ninja

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Wildcard — Law Breaker

To find the best competitive loadout for the MP5, we look no further than Call of Duty League MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro, who is arguably the best SMG player in the world right now, following a standout season on the Dallas Empire roster.

Shotzzy’s loadout is all about minimizing recoil while also maximizing the MP5’s damage and ADS time, which is crucial in those split-second gunfights that can be won or lost with just one bullet.

Though Shotzzy’s perks, wildcard and equipment weren’t exactly made clear, we’ve used the general competitive builds that he more than likely uses, as well as the other top SMG players.

Most accurate MP5 loadout

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Muzzle Brake 9 Barrel: 9.1” Rifled

9.1” Rifled Body: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

40 Rnd Drum Handle: Field Tape

Field Tape Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary — Cigma 2

Perks

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Tactical Mask Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Cold Blooded

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Proximity Mine

Wildcard — Gunfighter

This MP5 loadout is all about increasing accuracy. It takes little bits of our other loadouts, but we’ve made a couple of small alterations to improve your chances of hitting every shot, though it does detract from the MP5’s natural strengths, forgoing movement speed for stealth and accuracy.

The optic is important here, especially as something we wouldn’t typically recommend on a submachine gun, but it works in this instance if you’re more likely to take medium-range gunfights and sit away from the heat of the action.

Our favorite MP5 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 10.1” Cavalry Lancer

10.1” Cavalry Lancer Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Magazine: 40 RND Drum

40 RND Drum Handle: Speed Tape

Speed Tape Stock: Collapsed Stock

Secondary — Gallo SA12

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Perk 2: Quartermaster

Quartermaster Perk 3: Ghost

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Wildcard — Gunfighter

The Gunfighter wildcard is one of the most versatile in the game and allows players to truly stack their weapons, which is why we recommend it so highly.

Read More: Weird Gunship bug makes Black Ops Cold War permanently thermal

On this loadout, the suppressor will keep you off enemy minimaps while dashing through the lobby laying fire into anyone and everyone, especially thanks to the 40 Rnd Drum, while the barrel and foregrip attachments should keep your shot crisp.

So, they’re our five best MP5 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War. Be sure to check out all of our BOCW weapon guides — you might just find an underrated weapon you love.